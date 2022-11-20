Around the towns: West Island

BEACONSFIELD
CONSULTATION
The Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal is launching a public consultation on the draft Plan métropolitain de gestion des matières résiduelles (PMGMR) 2024-2031. Focusing on reduction at the source, the plan proposes new measures and more ambitious objectives. You are invited to read it and submit your comments online by February 10, 2023. For details visit participer.cmm.qc.ca (French only).
GRIEF & BEREAVEMENT
How is it that individuals and families can grieve differently from one another? We will examine the grieving process and identify strategies and resources to help cope with the process of grieving. On Thursday November 24 at 2 p.m. at the Library, 303 Beaconsfield Blvd. by Anita Mehta and Cynthia Lapointe of the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence. Registration required via Eventbrite at https://beaconsfield.us12.list-manage.com/track/click?u=8da0721148ee682f99e6eb03c&id=2f7ab45032&e=b5def8b516
RINK ATTENDANTS
The city is hiring outdoor rink attendants! Your tasks would include monitoring the rink and chalet during operating hours, completing attendance reports, ensuring cleanliness of the premises, and maintain the rink (watering, snow removal). Apply at https://atlas.workland.com/work/23131/prepose-aux-patinoires
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUX
CULTURAL FRIDAYS
On Friday, December 2, in the wake of her first EP, Mexican-Quebecer Noé Lira offers a colorful and committed show, drinking in Latin rhythms. Music, poetry and dance, in quartet for a fiery and festive meeting. In the the Banquet Hall of the DDO Community Centre - Door no.5. This event is free of charge and is funded by the Conseil des arts de Montréal and the program CAM. Reservation on Eventbrite.ca through the library’s website. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/billets-noe-lira-musique-du-monde-385697691177?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
DORVAL
ONLINE REGISTRATION
An account is now REQUIRED to register online for the city’s courses and activities. Be sure to take the time to log in to the new, more user-friendly registration platform, and to create your account so that you can sign up for the plethora of activities offered by the city throughout the year. It will now also be possible to register online for Library activities. Your current file will not be lost as you will be able to link it to your new account. Please note that a valid citizen or non-resident card is required.
**IMPORTANT** when prompted to link your former account to the new one, please make sure to enter your citizen card number omitting the first five digits and the last one. Registration for the holiday and winter sessions begins: Monday, November 28, at 8:30 a.m for Dorval residents only, and Monday, December 5 at 8:30 a.m. for non-residents. It is strongly recommended that you create your account online before these dates for a faster and more efficient registration. Of course, you can always drop by the SDCC, SACC and DASC, or call 514-633-4000 if you need help creating your account and registering. For more information visit https://www.ville.dorval.qc.ca/en/leisure-and-culture/page/registration-for-courses-and-activities
PIERREFONDS-ROXBORO
CONFERENCE
Conference on Wednesday, November 23 from 7:30 pm to 8:45 p.m. at the Pierrefonds library, 13555 Boulevard de Pierrefonds. Eat Well on a Budget-Discover tips on how to prepare healthy and economical meals! Get some tips to help you prepare healthy, inexpensive meals with nutritional wellness educator Nevine Elchibini.
MEET THE AUTHOR
Meet Roxanne Bouchard on Thursday, November 24 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the library. Welcome to all those who are curious to learn more about the author and librarians’ favorites. Come and meet author Roxanne Bouchard who will present her books, including the Morales investigator series, as the first title in the series “Nous étions le sel de la mer” is being read by the Book Club. She will answer your questions and talk about her work as an author. Presented in French. Free, by registration.
KIRKLAND
DOG PARK
The small dog park at Des Bénévoles Park, 18180 Elkas blvd., has reopened. After having undergone the necessary repairs, the Town is pleased to announce that it is reopened to the public and their furry friends! To provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all, the Town asks that every dog owner/guardian follows the rules posted at the entrance of the park. Also, please remember to always put your dog on a leash when leaving the park. The dog park is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. The new fenced-in area includes a section for small dogs (less than 35 cm measured at shoulder height) and one for large dogs.
