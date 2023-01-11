Around the towns: West Island

BEACONSFIELD
For Teens: Goodbye Winter Blues Party Saturday, January 14 at 2 p.m. at the Skatepark, 1974 City Lane. Gear up to face the most depressing day of the year: Blue Monday. DJ, artistic demos and workshops, dance, food and much more!
The city is reminding residents to clear the rights of way. “To ensure the safety of our snow removal operators and to keep our equipment in good condition, please make sure to clear our rights-of-way by removing any basketball hoops, property markers, or other items that may hinder our operations. Our municipal patrollers will be driving throughout the Ccty streets to ensure that the rights-of-way are clear.”
Pool Closure: The Recreation Centre pool will be closed from January 11 to 26 (inclusively) in order to undergo urgent repairs. The city apologizes for the inconvenience.
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUXDollard-des-Ormeaux has approved fiscal relief for homeowners, delivering a 0% local budget increase for residents. The last city council approved the 2023 Dollard-des-Ormeaux municipal budget, with a 0% local budget increase from 2022, while ensuring no city services are affected or reduced. “The City’s efforts allow us to reduce the total municipal tax bill that our residents will have to pay to an average increase of 8.98%, which is caused solely by the rise in the shared quota imposed by the Agglomeration of Montreal.” A strong testament to the fiscal strength and years of proper management by the City, this budget was achieved through the application of fiscal measures which included accessing the existing surplus and finding increased efficiencies in departments and revisions of ongoing projects.
Although freezing the 2023 local budget is an effort by the city to reduce the burden to residents and a delivery on the councils’ commitment to providing fiscal relief to the Dollard-des-Ormeaux residents, it is overshadowed by the increases implemented through the Shared Services Assessment of the Montreal Agglomeration. “By reviewing our projects, cutting our expenditures, and using some of our surpluses, we have been able to soften the impact of the overall rate increase and hopefully avoid a rate shock to Dollard-des-Ormeaux families. Most importantly, however, is that we have been able to do this while not sacrificing our city services,” said Mayor Bottausci.
Centennial Park
As the cold takes over the streets and winter is in full swing, the grand Winter Carnival is back in Centennial Park! Everyone is invited to embrace the crisp winter air for an evening of great fun on February 4 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tons of free activities are planned, such as skating, maple taffy on snow, as well as an illuminated mini-putt game! Enjoy listening to some music while warming up by the bonfire. Children, teens and adults, come one, come all! Bring your headlamps and take a winter evening walk.
DORVALBilingual Status: The City of Dorval has received notice from the Office de la langue française that it could lose its bilingual status considering that 47.2% of families surveyed declared English as their mother tongue, which is below the required minimum of 50%. In order to maintain its bilingual status, the municipality must pass a council resolution within 120 days of receiving the notice, which will be done at our municipal council meeting to be held on January 23, 2023. This notice is published in accordance with section 29.2 of the Charter of the French Language.
PIERREFONDS-ROXBOROJoin a group of beautiful people who share an interest in yarn!
On Saturday, January 14 from 10:15 am to 12:15 pm at Pierrefonds library, 13555 Boulevard de Pierrefonds, come and chat with other needlework enthusiasts. Whether your medium is embroidery, knitting, crochet, etc., you are welcome! Do you not have any experience but are curious? Our host will show you a beginner project. Are you having problems continuing your project? She’ll definitely be able to help you. These gatherings take place once a week, alternating between the Pierrefonds Library and the William-G.-Boll Library (Roxboro).
KIRKLANDIn a written notice dated December 12, 2022, the Office québécois de la langue française notified the Town of Kirkland that, by virtue of Bill 96, the Town’s bilingual status obtained in 1977 under the Charter of the French Language would be withdrawn on the expiry of 120 days after receipt of said notice. The Act, however, provides that recognition may be maintained if the municipality adopts, before the expiry of the 120‑day period, a resolution to that end. The Kirkland Town Council wishes to reassure the population that at their sitting of January 16, 2023, Council will adopt a resolution retaining the essence of the June 7, 2021 resolution passed at the introduction of Bill 96. Once adopted, this resolution will be posted on the Town’s website and forwarded to the Office québécois de la langue française, as required by law.
