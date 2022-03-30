Around the Towns: West Island

BEACONSFIELD
PRIVATE ASH TREE REMOVAL: The city announced that “as part of its ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of citizens and infrastructures, the City of Beaconsfield issued permits to homeowners last fall for the felling of dead ash trees.” In the area of Angell Woods, where there are 165 ash trees,”work has already begun on the felling of 40 trees along the properties on Lakeview. Residents living in the sector were notified in writing last fall.” As well, in the area of 265 Allencroft, where there are 246 ash trees, work is also underway. “The affected area is bounded by Rowan Avenue and Allancroft Road (backyards of residents on Flamingo Drive and Kirkland).”
TRENDS IN LANDSCAPE DESIGN: Landscape architect Amanda Lapointe “will discuss the latest trends in landscape design and answer your landscape questions.” The 6:30 p.m. March 31 event takes place in person at the Herb Linder Annex, 303 Beaconsfield Blvd and is for adults, and in English. The conference will be available to watch on the Événements virtuels Beaconsfield Virtual Events YouTube page a few days after the event. Registration is required via Eventbrite. Free admission.
DORVALLE PETIT PRINCE SHADOW THEATRE AND PUPPETRY SHOW: The Le Petit Prince — By Théâtre de marionnettes de Jacques Boutin (Family Mornings Series) shadow theatre and puppetry show takes place Sunday, 11 a.m. April 3, at the Peter B. Yeomans Cultural Centre, 1401 Lakeshore Road, the city announced. This is a 45-minute show presented in French, for ages five to 12. “Relive, through the magic of shadow theatre and puppetry, this timeless classic of French literature. An aviator recalls for us his encounter, in the desert, with a quite extraordinary little man. Excerpts from Antoine de Saint-Exupéryʼs text make this a true work of art to be discovered and viewed at all ages.” The cost is $7 for children 14 years old and under. For more information, visit the theatre company’s website: http://www.marionnettesdejacquesboutin.ca/portfolio/le-petit-prince/.”
DOLLARD DES ORMEAUXFREE COLLECTIONS: The city announced that it is offering residents collection services Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. free of charge. They include the “collection of hazardous household waste (HHW) such as paints, solvents, batteries, compact fluorescent bulbs, etc.; the collection of obsolete electronic devices; the shredding of confidential documents (three boxes maximum per address); and the collection of styrofoam and plastic #6. The collection location is at the Civic Centre, parking lot P3, at the Lake Street entrance.
POINTE CLAIREOUTDOOR SKATING RINKS: The city announced that the “refrigerated skating rinks located in Valois Park and at the intersection of Bord-du-Lac – Lakeshore Road and Cartier Avenue will close tomorrow, Thursday, March 31. In the meantime, visit the Outdoor skating rinks and cross-country skiing page to find out if these rinks are open. Skating enthusiasts can also continue to practice their sport at the Bob-Birnie Arena. Thank you for your great participation in Pointe-Claire’s winter activities!”
JOB OFFER: The city is seeking “lifesaving instructors as well as assistants. The jobholders will work at a high-calibre aquatic centre offering diversified programming for all ages, including fitness programs, recreational swimming, swimming and diving lessons as well as lifesaving courses. Do you have your Bronze Cross or National Lifeguard certification, and would like to teach the proper swimming techniques to both children and adults? Come and share your passion for lifeguarding and swimming. Join our dynamic team!” For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3s8W8jl.
KIRKLANDONLINE REGISTRATION FOR DAY CAMPS: The town announced that online registration for day camps starts April 14 at 9 a.m, and is for Kirkland residents only. To access the online registration site, go to AccèsCité Loisirs. “We strongly recommend that you add your name on the waiting list if an activity that interests you is indicated as ‘Full. You can choose the desired group and click on ‘Register for this group’. No fees are charged when a registration is pending on the waiting list. We will contact you should a place in the program become available. When registering for day camp, you will need the following: An active AccèsCité Loisirs account — make sure all your children have been added to the account and that they have been activated; your password — if you can’t remember it, please click on Forgot your password; emergency phone numbers and participant’s medical information. Due to the current situation associated with COVID-19, day camp registration is limited.” For more information, go to www.ville.kirkland.qc.ca/culture-and-recreation/programming-of-activities/day-camps.
STE. ANNE DE BELLEVUESENIORS CONSULT: The city posted that “as announced in February, the City of Ste. Anne de Bellevue, supported by a committee led by Ms. Paola Hawa, mayor and elected representative responsible for the seniors file, has initiated a Municipalités amies des aînés (MADA) process and wishes to consult its citizens aged 55 and over. The objective of this consultation is to identify the needs of seniors and the ways to meet them in order to allow them to fully participate in society. An action plan will then be developed to guide the City in implementing the selected measures with the support of its partners. The results of the survey will be shared with the MADA steering committee and the Secrétariat aux aînés of the ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux. Citizens will be informed of the highlights of the survey. For practical purposes, use of the masculine in this document is generic and applies to both men and women. The survey is anonymous. The questions about age and gender are only asked so that we can adapt the city’s service offer according to the answers given. Approximately 15 to 20 minutes will be required to complete the survey. The survey is available online or in hard copy at City Hall (109 Ste. Anne Street), the Harpell Centre (60 St. Pierre Street) and the Library (40 St. Pierre Street). Once completed, it can be returned at any of these three locations. The deadline for submitting the survey or completing it online is April 6, 2022. If you have already completed and submitted this survey, please do not complete it again. Thank you!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.