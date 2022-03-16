Around the Towns: West Island

POINTE-CLAIRE
THAT’S A JOB: A professional Day entitled “That’s a job” for people aged 14 to 30 will be presented by the Pointe-Claire Public Library on March 19th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. via Zoom. It is the first of three professional days in which the library will be offering young adults insights into different professions, each with a different theme. This one is dedicated to unusual careers that are little known to the general public. For more information, email info-jeunes@pointe-claire.ca or call 514-630-1300, local 1623.
KIRKLAND
SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT: An article concerning the Town of Kirkland recently published in a weekly local newspaper raised doubt as to whether the municipality is providing a car to Kirkland Mayor Michel Gibson in the performance of his duties, and possibly to certain municipal administrators as well. “Residents should know that this is not the case. The Town of Kirkland does not supply elected officials and/or city administrators with vehicles nor does it provide maintenance for their personal vehicles and/or assume the cost of maintenance thereof.” The city of Kirkland wrote in a statement.
DORVAL
ENVIRONMENT COMMITTEE IS RECUITING: The Dorval Environment Committee is searching for cancidates filled with green ideas such as how to act against climate change and who would like to be involved in the municipality’s environmental initiatives. Recently, the municipal council approved the revision of the Dorval Environment Committee and the creation of several subcommittees, dedicated to preparing proposals for environmental projects. The committee and each subcommittee will consist of representation from the council, city administration, and citizen volunteers. To engage more members of the community, all Dorval residents are invited to apply for a position within the committee or a subcommittee. The ideal candidate is a resident of Dorval aged 18 and over who has an appreciation of the Dorval community, a strong knowledge or expertise in an area of relevance to climate action, and is willing to work in a group to prepare and review proposals for consideration by the City’s municipal council. Candidates should have a good understanding of French and English. Terms are for two years and may be renewed, with meetings expected to occur at a frequency of once every 1 or 2 months. Applications must be sent to DorvalEnviro@ville.dorval.qc.ca by April 3rd in French or in English and must include an up to day Curriculum Vitae (CV) as well as a cover letter with the applicants contact information, availability and areas of interest within the realm of action against climate change.
SAINTE-ANNE-DE-BELLEVUE
SENIOR FRIENDLY CITY: The City of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue is proud to make a commitment to its senior citizens by taking steps under the Seniors-Friendly Municipalities (MADA) program. To this end, a steering committee was set up last December with the mandate to carry out this promising project, which is in place in more than 967 municipalities and MRCs in 17 regions of Quebec. A MADA approach aims to promote the development of a culture of social inclusion, regardless of the age or abilities of the people targeted, and to encourage seniors to be active within their community. To achieve this, the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue committee has painted a portrait of the community by collecting specific data on the aging of residents of the city and identifying the services and programs already available. In addition, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue will soon invite the senior citizens to participate in the consultation by answering a survey, subject to a later announcement. Other consultations will then be held, among others, with the City’s community organizations that work with seniors. Once the consultations are complete, the data will guide the committee in developing a municipal policy for seniors and an action plan to promote active aging. This plan will have a minimum duration of three years, and a committee will be set up to monitor its implementation
BEACONSFIELD
BATSHAW FACILITY ENTERS NEW PHASE: Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé and Junior Health Minister Lionel Carmant announced that the development of a new Batshaw facility in Beaconsfield has entered a new phase. The Quebec government is injecting $10 million to move things forward. The construction of the new youth protection facility in Beaconsfield was supposed to be open by 2015. The pandemic has been partly to blame for the most recent delay, as the buildings that were completed were repurposed as COVID testing centers. The plan includes adding four more buildings to the grounds. The facility will welcome youth between the ages of 12 and 18 that require structured settings. With the new buildings expected to be completed by 2027, Batshaw will be able to vacate its Dorval building in order to renovate and transfer teens to Beaconsfield from their facility in Prevost, giving them a better shot at reintegration.
BEACONSFIELD HIGH STUDENTS RAISE FUNDS FOR UKRAINE: Staff and students donated gently used clothing, books and accessories. During recess and lunch last Friday, the items were sold for $2 to $5. Students raised $1,700 with the thrift shop initiative. The proceeds will go to the Bearers of Love International. Items that were not sold will be donated to a local Ukrainian church. The fundraiser was set up in four days by the school’s Grade 11 classes. The plan was developed in the students’ business class, as they learned about the impact of the conflict on the economy in Canada. {span}Business and math teacher Adam Cox-Twardowski said students were getting emotional learning about the war in his class. He decided to turn the discussion to what students could do to help out.
