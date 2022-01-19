Around the towns West Island

DORVAL
OUTDOOR EXHIBITION: BEHIND EACH OBJECT, A STORY The Dorval heritage museum is holding an outdoor exposition in the Peace Park Arboretum. The exposition is being presented in collaboration with the Dorval Historical Society. It will run until April 10th and is free of charge. Residents are invited to take a historical walk walk in the park. For twenty years, the Dorval History and Heritage Museum has been collecting objects that bear witness to daily life in the past. Artifacts carefully chosen for this exhibition were photographed and paired, with the help of the Dorval Historical Society. Behind each of the objects hides a story.
REOPENING OF POOLS AND ARENAS EXCLUSIVE TO RESIDENTS: The City of Dorval announced the reopening of the pools at the Dorval Aquatic and Sports Centre (DASC) and its two arenas (Dorval Arena and the Westwood Sports Centre), as of Monday, January 17. The reopening is in line with the lifting of the curfew and the return to school by children announced by the Québec government. At the DASC, only recreational swimming and lap swim will be authorized, according to a specific sanitary protocol which includes a maximum number of visitors, limited access to the locker rooms, dedicated zones for each participant, and the prohibition of gatherings. As for the arenas, only recreational skating will be allowed. The vaccination passport will be required to take part in these activities, which will be offered exclusively to Dorval residents until further notice.
POINTE-CLAIREFINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FOR CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES: With the goal of promoting the participation of all children from the community in sports, cultural and leisure activities, the city of Pointe-Claire is launching a financial assistance program for low-income families. The support, in the form of a grant, applies to municipal activities and those run by non-profit organizations partnered with the city, in order to enable each family to enjoy services offered to keep active, learn and discover. The request for financial assistance can be made yearly for each child in a family and will granted based on family income. The deadline to submit an application for financial assistance for activities offered by the city partners is May 1st for summer activities and October 1st for winter activities. The deadline for submitting an application for financial assistance for city run cultural, sports and leisure activities will vary based on the seasonal programming offered. Financial assistance for day camps will cover the entire period of participation of the chilren.
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUXWATERCOLOR WINTER ONLINE COURSE: The Dollard Center for the Arts is offering an 8 week online watercolor painting course for adults. The studio-based course will guide students through the development of their practical drawing skills. Students will be given instruction in drawing techniques as well as methods of observation. The lessons will guide them through each step of the process from learning contour, gesture drawing and shading. The online based course is ideally suited to students who are new to this, have some experience as well as those with experience looking to refresh and renew their basic drawing skills. The course will take place each Tuesday from 2 P.M. — 4:30 P.M. from January 25th – March 15th. Registration is open to residents and non-residents. D.D.O. residents with proof of residency will pay a lower fee than non-residents. To register visit https://centreartsdollard.com
PIERREFONDS-ROXBOROTESTING CLINIC CLOSED: The Gerry-Robertson Community Center screening clinic located in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro Borough closed its doors on January 16, 2022. Since the vaccination campaign is intensifying, the screening site will concentrate its activities on vaccination.
BEACONSFIELDBCITY PORTAL: The city of Beaconsfield is offering an innovative portal to simplify interactions and services for residents. Centralizing information in the Bciti citizen portal will help make it easier for residents to access to city services. In the coming months, other services will be offered on the platform, including a digital citizen card offering direct access to the users personal secure file, including registration for leisure, library activities and more. The portal will make it easier for residents to: receive important notices and news from the City by email or text message, make requests, ask questions or make comments and track the progress of their files with the city online and in real time, download the collection calendar, take part in public consultations and consult upcoming events. Residents are invited to sign up for the portal at www.beaconsfield.ca
