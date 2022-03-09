Around the Towns: West Island

DORVAL
NEW MASK ONLY BINS: The City of Dorval now has a new environmental pilot project for disposable mask collection and recycling boxes. A disposable mask-only recycling bin will be placed at the entrance of the Sarto-Desnoyers Community Centre and the Surrey Aquatic and Community Centre in the aim of recycling between 1500 and 2000 disposable masks in a safe and responsible manner. Not only will these masks no longer find themselves in a landfill, but they will be granted a second life and recycled into hospital gowns. For every full box received, the supplier will plant a tree next spring. “So don’t trash, stash. Start saving your masks so that next time you head out to either community centre, you can bring your soiled masks to responsibly dispose of them. Its a simple way of contributing to respect for our planet.” The City of Dorval wrote. All disposable masks, including procedural/surgical, KN95, and N95 masks are accepted in the newly installed bins.
BEACONSFIELDNEWCOMERS CLUB CELEBRATES 50 YEARS: The Beaconsfield Newcomers Club (BNC) held its first meeting in 1971. Marking 50 years in 2021, the celebration was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Club is aiming to have its official celebration in late spring. BNC was initially named the Welcome Wagon Beaconsfield Newcomers Club by its founders Gloria Strong and Barb Gradek. The two women first met in the Fall of 1970 recently after having moved to Beaconsfield. They recognized an opportunity to create a group to help newcomers find friends. In January 1971, they had organized a candle-lit inaugural gathering to welcome the founding members. By February they held a Valentine’s Day wine and cheese party. They organized activities such as couples bowling, bridge parties, sleigh rides for couples, sugaring-off in Rigaud an end of year barbecue at a member’s home. Since its establishment, the group has welcomed hundreds of West Island women new to the area. Recently the criteria has been altered to welcome those who may be experiencing a new chapter of their lives and who would like to socialize with other women.
POINTE-CLAIREPHOTOGRAPHY GROUP: The Lakeshore Camera Club welcomes photographers of all levels who want to learn and exchange ideas with others to meet every Monday night at 7:30 p.m. until June 6th. The program will begin with online meetings, but will move back to Stewart Hall in Pointe-Claire when allowable as per the government’s health guidelines. The workshop includes presentations by professional photographers, hands-on workshops, field trips, along with many more photography related activities. To register, visit lccphoto.org or email info@lccphoto.org
PIERREFONDS-ROXBORONEW STORE TO REVIVE MALL HARD HIT BY 2017 FLOOD: The mall located at the corner of Saint-Jean Boulevard and Pierrefonds Boulevard that most recently housed Mourelatos will welcome a new Intermarche, bringing the plaza back to life. The strip mall has been in existence since the 1960’s anchored by a Dominion grocery store. The old Mourelatos local left empty has been an eyesore in the community for the past five years. The tenants occupying other shops in the mall are very pleased to recieve an anchor as is will help to improve traffic in their businesses. The mall is located within a provincial flood zone map that was drawn up following floods 2017 and 2019 floods, however according to Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis — the new Intermarché conforms to building regulations.
SAINTE-ANNE-DE-BELLEVUECHANGES TO WASTE COLLECTION SERVICES: Following a Montreal agglomeration report on waste management that revealed Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue was producing more garbage per capita than most other municipalities, the municipality is adopting a “smart” system for garbage collection. Housing a population of 5,021 residents, SADB produced 2.62 times more waste than the Montreal average between January and August of 2021, according to the report. The purpose of a “smart” collection system is to encourage residents to put their garbage bins out less often. It is designed to decrease the frequency of collection trucks and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions related to landfill waste. A similar system was put in place in Beaconsfield in 2015.
