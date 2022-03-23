Around the towns: West Island

DORVAL
DORVAL LIBRARY BOOK CHAT — SURVIVOR STORIES: Library members are invited to join Karl Souligny and fellow readers at the Dorval Library on Saturday, March 26th, at 2 p.m. for a bilingual chat about survivor stories that pull at heartstrings, get adrenaline pumping, and keeps readers interests into the wee hours of the night. This activity is being offered free of charge for Library members. Advance registration is required. For more information or for reservations, please call the Library at 514 633-4170. The Dorval Library is located at 1401, chemin du Bord-du-Lac–Lakeshore.
BEACONSFIELD
CITY HALL LIGHTS UP FOR UKRAINE: To express its support for the Ukrainian community, the City of Beaconsfield illuminated City Hall in a show of solidarity with Ukraine. City Hall is illuminated in yellow and blue until April 14. The City will also announce how it intends to provide financial support for humanitarian aid at the next Council Meeting which will be held on March 28th. Residents may send in requests and suggestions to info@beaconsfield.ca
NORDIC WALKING — SPRING LEISURE PROGRAM NOW OPEN: For residents who enjoy walking, but are looking for a more complete workout that will activate nearly all their muscles, the nordic walking classes fulfill their desires. Using specialized poles and specific techniques, nordic walking engages the whole body, while being a low impact, accessible sport. The city’s nordic walking classes start on March 31. For more details about this outdoor activity as well as other classes offered, residents may consult the Programs and Activities brochure on the City of Beaconsfield website www.beaconsfield.ca
SAINTE-ANNE-DE-BELLEVUE
RECREATIONAL ACTIVITIES MORE ACCESIBLE WITH DIGITAL TRANSFER: Thanks to online registration via the Voilà! residents portal, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue’s recreation department will now be able to better track registrations, prioritize access to activities for residents and above all ensure an optimal experience for residents registered for an activity. Residents interested in one or more of the activities offered will be able to register from the comfort of their home, even after City business hours. The online registration portal will be available as of April 4th. For residents who are unable to register online for activities they may register in person at the Harpell Center during opening hours or call 514-457-1605 for assistance.
POINTE-CLAIRE
NEW COMPETITIVE PADDLING CAMP: The City of Pointe-Claire announced a new competitive paddling camp launching this summer. The eight-week program combines competition structure with traditional day camp activities, and offers an exceptional environment for youth who wish to upgrade their skills and join the racing team. “These athletes of tomorrow have the opportunity to train with Canoe Kayak Club athletes and to participate in competitions.” The City wrote. The complete programming for summer 2022 day camps is now available online on the City’s website — www.pointe-claire.ca Parents are invited to consult the details concerning the cultural, recreational and paddling camps for an active and creative summer for their children.
DOLLARD DES ORMEAUXREM WORK ON ALEXANDER OVERPASS: The city announced that REM-related work on the Alexander overpass at Alexander Street between Bonny and De la Station streets, will result in a partial obstruction of the street “during the day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 4 and Friday, April 8, during the day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. “In order to continue the construction of the Alexander overpass, [the] partial obstruction...will be required to provide a safe working space to perform the post-tensioning of the overpass beams,” says the city advisory. “During this period, traffic will be alternating.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.