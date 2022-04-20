Around the Towns: West Island

DORVAL
SUMMER-LONG OUTDOOR EXHIBIT: The City of Dorval is presenting an outdoor exhibition entitled “The Art of Haiku” at the Peace Park Arboretum from April 14th to August 21st. This summer-long exhibition features original Haiku from local, regional, and international poets, inspired by a selection of photos by the award-winning Montreal artist, Hua Jin. Inherently rooted in Eastern culture, Jin’s works contemplate the idea of permanence and change, of the passing time. Her recent artistic practises focus on the spiritual, memorial, and meditative side of nature. The resulting panels portray a variety of settings, elements, colours, and energies rooted in nature, and are a nod to Haiga, the traditional Japanese art form that incorporates images with poetry. The origins of Haiku emerged in 13th and 14th century Japanese literature as concise introductions to longer, multi-versed works. Celebrated by 17th century masters such as Matsuo Basho, this practice was elevated to a distinct poetic form and established as a favourite in Japanese culture. Contemporary haiku can be more free form, but the philosophy of simplicity and immediacy is still respected. This exhibition, presented in collaboration with Haiku Canada, Montreal’s Black Tea Haiku Group, and The Friends of The Dorval Library, celebrates Poetry Month in April and Asian Heritage Month in May. The Peace Park Arboretum is located at 1401 chemin du Bord-du-Lac–Lakeshore.
POINTE-CLAIREEMPTY BOWL FUNDRAISER: The annual Empty Bowls fundraiser is taking place this year both online and in person in collaboration with local potters. Like last year, this year’s event will have a hybrid format: two weeks online followed by one in-person event. Please note that soup will not be served at the in-person event on April 30th. Each bowl, whether purchased online or in-person will be accompanied by a 500ml container of frozen soup. The event is taking place online, until April 27th at www.corbeilledepain.com/empty-bowls. Participants can choose their bowl(s) and soup directly from the website and make an appointment to pick them up. The in-person event will take on April 30 (rain date: May 7th) from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the parking lot of St-Columba-by-the Lake Church (11 Ave. Rodney in Pointe-Claire). The cost per bowl is $25.00 (soup included). Empty bowls is an international movement started by a community of potters, supported by potters around the world to raise both money and awareness for food security related causes. All funds raise from this Empty Bowls will go directly into programming at Corbeille de Pain.
KIRKLANDCOMMUNITY GARAGE SALE: The Town of Kirkland is holding a community garage sale on April 30thg and May 1. Participants may join by by holding their own sale at home. No permits required are those days. Signs and posters advertising the garage sales must however be taken down by Sunday evening (May 1{sup}st{/sup}). Registration is free and is available online at www.ville.kirkland.qc.ca or by phone at 514 694-4100 ext. 3158.The list of participating addresses will be posted on the Town of Kirkland’s website in late afternoon on April 29th. “That is where the concept of reuse takes on its real meaning,” The Town of Kirkland stated on their webpage. “Following your garage sale, think of donating unsold items to organizations that will see to their recycling as opposed to discarding them in the trash. Some organizations even offer at-home pick-up service.”
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUX
FLOWER BOX PICK UP EVENT: Dollard-des-Ormeaux residents are invited to learn more on gardening and the environment at the information booths which will be set up at Centennial Park and discover various organizations while taking advantage of vendors selling local products on Saturday May 14th from 9:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. Annual and edible flowers will be sold at $3 per box for a maximum of ten per household. The flowers available will include: Strawberry berry basket white, Basil everleaf emerald tower, Capucine nasturtium alaska mix (Edible flower), Tomato bubble bee sunrise (Edible flower), Begonia (Annual flower) and Œillet d’inde (Annual flower). With 1500 boxes for sale, the availability of stock is on a first-come, first-served basis. Proof of residency is required to purchase the flower boxes. Residents are asked to bring their reusable bags or boxes to facilitate transport as no plastic bags will be provided.
PIERREFONDS-ROXBORO
VEGETABLE BOX PICK-UP EVENT (FREE): The Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough is offering the free distribution of vegetable and herb plants during the Gardening and Environment Day on Saturday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking of the Borough Hall located at 13665, boulevard de Pierrefonds. During this event, the borough’s horticulture teams will distribute a variety of vegetable plants, herbs, compost and wood chips to residents free of charge. Residents will be required to provide proof of residency confirming that they live in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.
The variety of boxes offered include Tomato, Pepper, Eggplant, Oregano and Basil. Strawberry plants will be offered to children. Compost and wood chips are not accessible by car. Residents are asked to bring their shovels, wheelbarrows and resistant containers. The free distribution will be available while stocks last. This free service is offered on a first come, first serve basis. No registration is required.
