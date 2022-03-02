KIRKLAND
GRAB A LOG CAMPFIRE: The City of Kirkland is hosting three back to back campfires hosted by Théâtre des petites âmes on Sunday, March 6th at the Sports Complex in English at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and in French at 10:30 a.m. Storytellers will be there to invent stories wth attendees around the fire. Seating safety will be ensured by organizers as participants will each pick a log. Attendees will choose stones through which they will discover images, objects, characters and create stories. Each encounter will be unique and each story will exist only with participants and the storyteller.
DORVALTADAM! WITH FREDO THE MAGICIAN: A special Family Mornings presentation, is offering a 50-minute magic show during March Break in Dorval with few words for children ages 5 to 12. The show will take place at the Peter B. Yeomans Cultural Centre on Sunday, March 6th, at 11 a.m. Fredo invites children to a unique rendez-vous where complicity and action-packed stories collide. His latest performance will plunge spectators into his own colourful little world with a series of magical acts showcasing transformations and disappearances. Fredo will leave his audience bedazzled and in total awe. Fredo is a master of sudden appearances and experience creator. The cost to attend is $7 per child and is free for adults. Reservations can be done by phone by calling (514) 633-4170 and can be purchased in person at the Dorval library. Tickets can also be purchased on site, by card or cash, the day of the show though it should be noted that there is limited seating and reservations are recommended.
Saine-Anne-de-BellevueFREE ADMISSION TO ECOMUSEUM FOR RESIDENTS: Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue residents are invited to meet the fascinating species of Quebec wildlife, including mammals such as the river otter or the grey wolf, birds such as the golden eagle or the snowy owl at the Ecomuseum during March break on the mornings of Tuesday March 1st and Thursday, March 3 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.{/a} free of charge. To participate residents simply need to show up at the ticket booth with proof of residency. The vaccine passport is required for those aged 13 years and over to visit the Ecomuseum Zoo.
POINTE-CLAIREWINTER CHALLENGE: The City of Pointe-Claire is encouraging residents to join in on the Winter Challange during March break. In Febuary, the city launched the challenge to encourage residents to be active between February 19 and March 6. Residents are encouraged to participate in the collective goal to accumulate 30,000 active minutes as a community. All physical activities are admissable such as cross-country skiing, racquetball, walking, skating, yoga, dancing as a family, pool laps, pickleball match, treadmill and stationary bike. Residents can enter their active minutes online on the Pointe-Claire “It’s Who We Are” where the cumalative minutes will be recorded. The active minutes accumulated by the entire community is being featured in a new visual each week. Each household that enters its active minutes on the platform will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of eight $50 gift cards from the business of their choice in Pointe-Claire or Valois villages. Residents have until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, to participate and enter their household active minutes.
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUX
SKATING AND SLIDING AT DDO PARKS: With friends or as a family, sliding hills are are open during the daytime at Centennial and Westminster parks. In the daytime and in the evening, residents can enjoy skating under the stars at Centennial Park and appreciate the newly added lighting. Updates on the condition of the sliding hills and outdoor rinks are available on the City’s webpage. Additional hours have also been added for public skating at the Civic Centre should outdoor activities be unavailable due to weather conditions or for residents who prefer skating in an indoor rink. The additional hours at the Civic Center was brought to residents for March break by the Dollard Hockey Association. No registration is required for any of these activities.
