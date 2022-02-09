DORVAL
EXHIBITION LA COULEUR ECRITE: Starting February 10th running until April 3rd, Renée Carrier will present her new exhibition La couleur écrite at the Peter B. Yeomans Cultural Centre located at 1401 chemin du Bord-du-Lac–Lakeshore, in Dorval. La couleur écrite is a visual project influenced by literature that offers the viewer an aesthetic and spiritual reflection where each of the sensations experienced varies according to one’s sensitivity, knowledge, experience, and motivation to be guided by the narrative, to look and to see. This proposal is in line with Renée Carrier’s reflections on colour. Influenced by Proust’s literary work La Recherche, this intention puts in parallel the author’s “pictorial” work and the perceptive phenomena of color
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUXBLACK HISTORY MONTH: During the month of February, the City will be promoting virtual events organized by its library in collaboration with the West Island Black Community Association (WIBCA). The events organized by the Dollard-des-Ormeaux Library include an in-person workshop and the showing of several films on Black History from the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) which will be presented online. An in-person Djembe workshop is scheduled on February 18 at 7p.m. There is also a selection of films in English which will be presented. In addition to these activities, the libary will be offering a special selection of Black History Month books on display in the library. In partnership with WIBCA the library is also promoting two virtual activities. A Jeopardy style team game with a local celebrity as host, will be presented online on February 12 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for youths aged 11 to 17 years old. On February 26 from 6:00p.m. to 8:00 p.m. a panel of professionals discussing their journey as doctors or entrepreneurs will be presented virtually.
BEACONSFIELDVALENTINE POP-UP CONCERT: The City of Beaconsfield is hosting a series of outdoor pop-up concerts on Sunday, February 13 in celebration of Valentines Day. U-Swing will be travelling around Beaconsfield performing short 20-minute concerts at various locations throughout the city. Performances start at 1 p.m. at Elm Plaza moving to Beacon Hill Park then Christ Church parking lot with the last performance starting around 3:30 p.m. at Villa Beaurepaire. The vaccination passport is not required. Pre-registration is not required. The event zone capacity is limited to 50 people. Masks are mandatory in event zones as well as 1 meter distancing between people from different bubbles. The programme may be modified according to the health measures in force.
KIRKANDPUBLIC SKATING AT THE ARENA: Public skating is now open at the Kirkland Arena. The free activity is for Kirkland and Beaconsfield residents only. Online registration is mandatory ahead of time and face covering is required at all times inside the Arena for anyone aged 10 and over. Skate tying will take place in the first section of stands only and a limited number of skaters will be permitted on the ice at one time. People over 13 years of age will need to show a QR code that contains their protection status as proof of vaccination against COVID-19. People over 16 years of age will also be required to show a photo ID when using rooms and sports facilities. Participants must have an ACTIVE Accès Cité Loisirs account to be able to register for Public skating. Accounts are only activated on weekdays during the Recreation Department’s business hours. Public skate times will take place on Fridays, from 7 p.m. to 8:10 p.m. and from 8:20 p.m. to 9:20 p.m. On Saturdays from 7:00 p.m. — 8:25 p.m. On Sundays from 2 p.m. — 2:55 p.m. and from 3:00 p.m. — 3:55 p.m.
POINTE-CLAIREEMERALD ASH BORER STRATEGY: As part of its emerald ash borer control strategy and in an effort to preserve healthy trees, the City of Pointe-Claire will fell around 800 ash trees infested with the emerald ash borer between February 1st and and May 13th from Monday to Friday, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The infested ash trees are located in parks and green spaces, along roads and in woodlands. The woodlands located in David-W.-Beck Park, along Queen Avenue, north of the Judge-Lindsay-H.-Place Sports Field, and in Terra-Cotta Natural Park, close to Viburnum Avenue, will be prioritized this year. As part of the 2015–2022 emerald ash borer control strategy, some 800 new trees are planted on public roads and in parks every year in Pointe-Claire.
