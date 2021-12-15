DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUX
GREENING DDO WINNER ANNOUNCED: The city announced that Dollard-des-Ormeaux resident Vikash Purmanand won the first edition of the “Greening DDO” Instagram contest. He was presented with a bike by Mayor Alex Bottausci at the D.D.O. Civic Center last Friday. The contest was held from held from May 17th to September 30th in collaboration with The GRAME, inviting all D.D.O. residents 13 and over to participate. To enrich urban biodiversity and increase the canopy cover of their neighborhood, residents were encouraged to purchase one or more trees at $25 per tree and to care for their trees. The first prize is a bike valued at $800. The second and third prizes are gardening kits worth $100 each. The City of Dollard-des-Ormeaux held the draw on November 23 at the regular council meeting.
DORVALCHRISTMAS ON ICE: Dorval residents are invited to skate at the Dorval Arena while celebrating the magic of the holidays. Santa, decorations, entertainment, music, and raffle prizes will all be on hand. Admission is $1 per skater aged 15 and under and $2 for those aged 16 and over. Proof of vaccination is required for all participants aged 13 and over. Donations of non-perishable food items are encouraged and residents who donate will receive an extra ticket for the draw. The money collected, as well as the donations received, will serve to benefit Dorval Community Aid.
POINTE-CLAIREHOCKEY RINK AT VALOIS: The City of Pointe-Claire announced the opening of a second refrigerated skating rink at Valois Park located on the municipal lot bordering Lakeshore Road and Cartier Avenue on December 8th for public hockey practices and games. The first rink opened on November 5th and is available for public skating. For outdoor skating rink schedules and conditions, go to the outdoor skating rinks and cross-country skiing page on the city of Pointe-Claire’s webpage.
BEACONSFIELDEMERALD ASH BORER AT ANGELL WOODS: As part of its ongoing efforts to control the spread of EAB and to ensure the safety of residents and infrastructures, the Service des grands parcs du Mont-Royal et des sports (SGPMRS) of the City of Montreal will soon proceed with the felling of dying or dead ash trees in Angell Woods. The work will involve ash trees located behind properties on Lakeview Boulevard. The SGPRMS will then restore the sites by planting trees and shrubs to close the gaps where natural regeneration is insufficient. The EAB is an insect pest from Asia that attacks ash trees. It was discovered in Montreal in July 2011. To date, the City of Montreal’s interventions have helped maintain the health of approximately 50,000 ash trees located along streets, in local parks and on private properties. Tree removal work began at Angell Woods on December 9 and is expected to be completed on or about Febuary 1st, 2022. The work will be carried out Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Some trails will be closed during this operation. The city recommends that residents pay attention to the signage in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.