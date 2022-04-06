Around the Towns: West Island

BEACONSFIELD
NEW SPEED LIMIT, MORE SAFETY MEASURES: The city has lowered the speed limit on Beaconsfield Boulevard and Woodland Avenue to 40 km/hr. “Reducing the speed limit to 40 km/h will reduce the risk of collisions and the severity of injuries,” says a city statement. “The likelihood of a pedestrian being killed by a vehicle is 70% at 50 km/h, while at 40 km/h it drops to 25%. According to the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec, 50% of light accidents, 37% of serious accidents and 20% of fatal accidents occur in urban areas where the speed limit is 50 km/h. The implementation of the 40 km/h speed limit will greatly reduce the potential for accidents, some of which are serious, occurring near people’s homes. By adopting a Speed Reduction Action and Concept Plan at the Council meeting on October 4, 2021, council remains proactive in addressing traffic-related issues, such as speeding in residential areas and in particular in school and park zones.” However, “despite numerous efforts to raise awareness, notably with the Why are you driving so fast? campaign and the installation of speed displays, recent data shows that previously identified speeding problems in Park and School zones are still very much a reality and have actually worsened. The total cost for implementing the measures proposed by the Action Plan for 2022 is estimated at $375,000. Therefore, it will add new traffic calming measures to increase residents’ safety in problem areas. These measures are generally aimed at slowing down traffic speed or increasing the visibility of pedestrians and other road users.”
DOLLARD DES ORMEAUXDOOR-TO-DOOR SOLICITATION: The city announced that with the coming of spring, “the Municipal Patrol Service has received numerous reports of persons going door to door in order to sell goods or services. Such activities are not authorized without the city’s permission and are therefore illegal as per our by-laws. Lately, a new unauthorized door to door activity was reported: persons claiming to be working for or with the Montreal Fire Department (SIM) wanting to inspect smoke detectors in private residences. These individuals may also be selling fire alarm systems or fire extinguishers. They claim to be affiliated with the Montreal Fire Department, but in reality they are not. Real fire prevention officers wear clearly identified navy blue uniforms with the Montreal Fire Department logo, they have official ID and can also hand out their City of Montreal business cards on request. Anyone not fitting this description does not work and is not affiliated with the Montreal Fire Department and is trying to deceive you. If you are approached by anyone soliciting for a charity or claiming to represent a company and you have reason to believe that you are a target of a fraud attempt, close the door right away and report the encounter to the City of Montreal Police (SPVM) by dialing 9-1-1. A detailed description of the person or persons, any vehicle they may be using or the direction they were last seen heading are all things that will assist responding officers in locating the suspects. You are also invited to contact the Municipal Patrol Service afterwards at (514) 684-6111 to communicate your observations as well. Please note that individuals soliciting for religious or political entities are not required to obtain permits, unless they are soliciting donations for said entities.”
DORVALARTIFICIAL TURF SURFACE: This year, the City of Dorval has decided to open the artificial turf surface located behind the Sarto-Desnoyers Community Centre to sports enthusiasts. Open field periods offer the opportunity to practice your favourite sport, free of charge. Whether you’re looking to improve your abilities or simply play with friends, the artificial pitch is the place to be. The City of Dorval invites citizens to use this facility responsibly, in a respectful and inclusive manner. A park monitor will open the chalet and answer your requests and questions. Field schedule April 10 to November 13, 2022 Sundays, from 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Take note that no field appropriation or organized practice or game from an association or commercial group will be accepted. If you wish to reserve a spot for your own activity, call 514 633-4001.
KIRKLANDCODERED SUBSCRIBERS NOTICE: The town announced that “as part of a continued effort to improve services, the Town of Kirkland is asking all residents who have subscribed to the CodeRED System to complete the new online registration form available on the Town’s website (www.ville.kirkland.qc.ca), specifying phone numbers and email addresses from which they wish to receive important notices. The aim of this exercise is to verify the accuracy of your data; update your profile, if necessary; and better inform you in an emergency situation.”
PIERREFONDS-ROXBOROONLINE CONSULT: The borough announced that there are two proposals subject to an online consultation. One is “specific construction proposal of a residential building of 63 units at 10,451 Gouin Blvd West — the developer wishes to demolish the existing commercial building in order to build a six-storey residential building of 63 units with commercial use on the ground floor. An underground parking lot of 64 spaces is also proposed.” The consultation period ends April 18. For more details, go to https://pierrefonds-roxboro.cocoriko.org/multitheme/ppcmoi-10451-gouin-ouest-af96e709d811. The second consult involves “specific construction proposal of a residential building of three units at 4777 boulevard Lalande — the developer wishes to demolish the existing single-family home in order to build a two-storey residential building of three units including six parking spaces, two in the garage and four outside.” This consultation also ends April 18. For more details, go to https://pierrefonds-roxboro.cocoriko.org/multitheme/ppcmoi-4777-lalande-boul-af96e709d811.
POINTE CLAIRELANE CLOSURES: The city announced that Hydro-Québec and private works “will cause traffic interruptions and lane closures on Brunswick Boulevard at various locations between Tecumseh and Fairview Avenues in April: Until April 29 – A westbound lane will be closed to traffic between Selkirk Avenue and Saint-Jean Boulevard. April 11 to 13 – The eastbound lanes at Ellingham Avenue will be closed. Traffic will be diverted to a westbound lane. April 11 to 15 – The westbound lanes at Fairview Avenue will be closed. Traffic will be diverted to an eastbound lane. April 13 to 16 – The westbound lanes at Ellingham Avenue will be closed. Traffic will be diverted to an eastbound lane. Road signs will be displayed and detours will be suggested to road users.”
SAINTE-ANNE-DE-BELLEVUETEMPO REMOVAL DEADLINE: The town is reminding residents that the deadline to take down their temporary winter shelters, otherwise known as tempos, is April 15.
