BEACONSFIELD
CITY WINS TOP EMPLOYER AWARD: The City of Beaconsfield has been named one of Montreal’s top employers for 2022. For the third year in a row, the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers have selected the City of Beaconfield based on criteria such as retirement planning assistance, parental leave support, and sick and personal day policies. Beaconsfield offers flexible work arrangements, tuition subsidies, and in-house training opportunities which sets it apart as a top employer. The city was also recognized as it surveyed employees to determine their well-being during the pandemic, with weekly emails from the director general which included recognition of outstanding employees and weekly communications from the health committee which included fitness recommendations and suggested wellness readings.
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUXPLASTIC NO.6 COLLECTION REMINDER: The City of Dollard-des-Ormeaux would like to remind its residents to put aside Styrofoam and No. 6 plastics, keeping them separate in different bags or boxes. Residents can drop off No.6 plastic items to the collection sites of HHW and e-waste that takes place twice a year in the parking lot of City Hall, in the spring and fall. “In order to manage recyclable materials more efficiently, let’s divert non-recyclable Styrofoam and No.6 plastic from the recycling centers. It’s an eco-friendly gesture,” the City of Dollard-des-Ormeaux posted. Recyclable materials that should be placed in blue recycling bins are cardboard, paper, plastic (except for Styrofoam and No.6 plastic), glass and metal. The pick up dates and drop off dates are scheduled for Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1 for the spring season and Sunday, September 11 for the fall season.
POINTE-CLAIREPOINTE-CLAIRE MOVES WINTER CHALLENGE: The City of Pointe-Claire has launched a Winter Challenge encouraging residents to be active between February 19 and March 6. Residents are encouraged to be active for two weeks accumulate 30,000 active minutes as a community. All physical activities are admissable such as cross-country skiing, racquetball, walking, skating, yoga, dancing as a family, pool laps, pickleball match, treadmill and stationary bike. Once the challenge kicks off, residents can enter their active minutes online on the Pointe-Claire “It’s Who We Are” where the cumalative minutes will be recorded. The active minutes accumulated by the entire community will be featured in a new visual each week. Each household that enters its active minutes on the platform will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of eight $50 gift cards from the business of their choice in Pointe-Claire or Valois villages. Residents have until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, to participate and enter their household active minutes.
DORVALSWEET EXHIBITION: The Dorval Museum of Local History and Heritage will present a travelling exhibition, produced by the Corporation du moulin Légaré entitled “From Maple to Can: Past and Present Views of the Maple Syrup Industry”, until May 1st. The exhibition will depict an overview of the history of maple syrup production in Quebec giving insight to attendees of this cherished tradition. It will highlight the origin of maple syrup, the first “sugar parties”, and the arrival of “pancake syrup”, and focus on the desire for modernity that stirred the maple industry in the 20th century. Visitors at the Museum will also have the opportunity to create their favourite sugar shack menu. SAINTE-ANNE-DE-BELLEVUESNOWMAN CONTEST: The city launched a “snowman” building contest for residents with cash prizes. Winners will be announced on the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue’s Facebook page on Monday March 7th. The 1st place winner will recieve $100, the 2nd place winner will recieve $50 and the 3rd place winner will recieve $25. By entering the contest and submitting photos, residents agree to have their submitted images posted on the various social media networks of the City of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue. “Whether it is in the shape of your favorite superhero, whether it is in costume or painted, let your imagination run free!” The city wrote. Photos must be submitted by e-mail to loisirs@sadb.qc.ca along with the residents name and phone number. Private contact information will not be shared.
