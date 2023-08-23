Around the Towns: west island

• Lachine
Arrests made in beating of teenage girl
Two teenage girls have been arrested in connection with an assault on a third.
In a shocking video of an incident from a week ago Sunday in Lachine, a young girl, 15 years old, was attacked and beaten. She had been riding her scooter when two other girls, also 15, jumped her. In the video the victim is being punched and kicked while she is laying on the ground.
The incident occurred at 5 p.m. last Sunday at the corner of 12th Avenue and Notre Dame in Lachine.
The two suspects were released with a promise to appear in Youth Court.
The investigation is still ongoing. Police still want to talk with anyone who may have witnessed, and attack, or who may have more information. They are being asked to call either 911, Info-Crime at 514-393-1133, or a local police station.
• Beaconsfield
Water consult
The city of Montreal’s Commission sur l’eau, l’environnement, le développement durable et les grands parcs will hold a public consultation to guide the next Montreal water strategy on Thursday, August 24 at 9:30 a.m. at council chamber at City Hall, 155, rue Notre-Dame Est. The committee invites interested parties to participate in the public consultation that will be held in three steps. The first step is to inform the population of the greater Montreal area on major water issues and its management, especially in the context of adaptation to climate change. The second step is to gather diverse views on water priorities and management. Finally, the third step of the process will result in public adoption of recommendations that the committee will submit to the administration at the end of its examination.
• Dorval
Park Inauguration
After many months of planning and major work, it is now time to celebrate the official reopening of the completely renovated St-Charles Park! Among the number of improvements, the park at 88 St-Charles Avenue now offers an inclusive design concept that facilitates the access to persons of all backgrounds to allow them to experience the site according to their needs and aspirations. Furthermore, a new water game (splash pad) zone will allow young and old to have fun and cool off. The inauguration ceremonies will take place August 24 to 26, during which Dorval citizens will be able to take advantage of a plethora of activities, including Thursday’s Official inauguration, and opening of the park to the general public; Friday, 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Family quiz, and outdoor presentation of the children’s movie La Bagarre (in French); and for Saturday, music, games, face painting, roaming entertainment, picnic zone, and other activities, including outdoor presentation of the children’s movie Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (in English).
• Dollard-des-Ormeaux
Collection day
Collection of HHW, electronic waste, Styrofoam, etc. takes place on Sunday, September 10, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., at the P3 parking lot of the Civic Centre, Lake Road entrance. Accepted materials include: household hazardous waste as paint, thinner, batteries, pesticides (consult the City of Montreal for a complete list of accepted and refused material and the details on HHW travelling collection); obsolete electronic devices (visit Recycle My ElectronicsTM for a complete list of accepted electronics); Styrofoam or plastic 6; confidential documents for shredding (maximum of three boxes per address). For more: https://ville.ddo.qc.ca/en/live/collection/other-collection-services/
• Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève
The borough council of L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève has approved a project to create an outdoor mural that will beautify the landscape of the village of Sainte-Geneviève. This work of art marks a new milestone in the process of revitalizing the village and will be completed by September 2023 on the building located at 15,795 Gouin Boulevard West. Much more than just an artistic creation, this outdoor mural aims to promote mural art within the community and support the cultural vitality of the borough, while offering artists a way to express their creativity. To carry out this project, the borough has signed an agreement with MU, a Montreal non-profit organization specializing in urban arts. In addition, an advisory committee has been formed to select and evaluate the final work that will be produced. The cost of the project, estimated at $38,000, is funded by the City of Montreal and the borough, which are contributing $25,000 and $13,000 respectively.
• Pierrefonds-Roxboro
Aquatic complex construction to begin
The construction of the long-awaited first indoor Aquatic Complex will begin this fall. The project involves construction of a 25-meter pool with eight lanes for swimming, recreational pool, paddling pool and water games, as well as a multi-purpose room and common areas. Estimated at $62.4 million, financed mostly by the Programme aquatique Montréal — volet construction, plus a $7.5 million grant from the Ministère de l’Éducation. This high-quality project is aiming for LEED V4 Gold certification, a concrete gesture enabling the borough to add a low greenhouse gas emission infrastructure to its building portfolio. Construction work will be carried out by Tisseur inc. “This major project, which is close to my heart, has been awaited in Pierrefonds-Roxboro for several decades!” said Borough Mayor Dimitrios (Jim) Beis. “I am very happy to have initiated the work a few years ago, when I was responsible on the executive committee for procurement, sports and recreation, as well as communities of diverse origins. It is a source of pride not only for the borough, but for the West Island as a whole, to see the results of this work finally come to fruition with the construction site being built in the heart of our community.” The city’s 2013-2024 Aquatic Intervention Plan recognizes the lack of aquatic facilities in the West Island boroughs says Beis. “The citizens of Pierrefonds-Roxboro will therefore finally be served like all other Montrealers in their community in terms of sports and aquatic activities, much to the delight of families, children, the elderly and those with reduced mobility. This infrastructure will quickly become a hub of socialization, inclusion, learning and recreation for generations to come.” The Pierrefonds-Roxboro Aquatic Complex will be located on the parking lot east of Borough Hall, at the corner of Pierrefonds and René-Émard. Further details will be announced in the coming weeks. The city plans to deliver this first indoor aquatic infrastructure in the spring/summer 2026, which will benefit residents of both Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève.
Gardening workshop
It’s coming, whether you’re ready or not. Not sure what to do and when to start the fall cleanup of your garden to prepare it for the impending winter cold? This free workshop will help you learn the right reflexes to adopt so that plant life will flourish again next year. Topics include: harvesting, preservation, protection, cleaning, fertilization, etc. On Sunday, August 27 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Parc-nature du Bois-de-Liesse, 3555 Rue Douglas-B.-Floreani. Register at https://reservotron.com/parcs-nature-montreal/activities/4827?locale=en
• Pointe Claire
Waste collection
Starting on Tuesday, August 29, household waste will only be collected every two weeks, on Tuesdays, alternating between sectors A and B. The last weekly collections were on Tuesday, August 22 and Wednesday, August 23, respectively. Collection every two weeks begins Tuesday, August 29 in sector A, and Tuesday, September 5, in sector B.
• Senneville
Triathlon
The Senneville Triathlon is back! The 23rd Senneville triathlon takes place September 10, from 8 AM to 12 PM at Senneville park (20, Morningside Avenue). Age groups: 0 to 5 years: Swim (one lap per year) | Bike 1.5 KM | Run (one lap per year); 6 to 8 years: Swim 6 laps | Bike 2.5 KM | Run 1.5 KM; 9 to 11 years: Swim 10 laps | Bike 5 KM | Run 2.5 KM; 12 to 14 years: Swim 12 laps | Bike 10 KM | Run 2.5 KM; 15 to 59 years: Swim 30 laps | Bike 20 KM | Run 5 KM; 60 and over: Swim 20 laps | Bike 10 KM | Run 5 KM. You can register as a team for the Senneville Triathlon. If you feel more comfortable doing one event, you can simply find someone who can do the other disciplines. A great team challenge! Reserve your spot, free: write to coordo-loisirs@senneville.ca
• Vaudreuil
Swimming registration
Registration for fall swimming lessons will start on September 5 at 6 p.m. for residents, and on September 7 at 9 a.m. for non-residents. Courses offered for the fall session are: Children’s swimming lessons; Adult swimming lessons; Adult aquatic fitness classes; Water safety and rescue training (Bronze Cross, National Lifeguard, Aquatic Instructor and General First Aid). Don’t forget to create your account on the registration platform at least 48 hours in advance, and to have a valid citizen’s card on hand.
For full details visit https://www.ville.vaudreuil-dorion.qc.ca/en/recreation-and-culture/activities-and-events/swimming-lessons
