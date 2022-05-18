Around the Towns: West Island

BEACONSFIELD
The Beaurepaire village residents association Les Amis du Village created seven local clubs to contribute to the well-being of the community. “We truly believe that when we come together, we contribute to the well-being of our community.” The association wrote. Café CoCo & Bean will be sponsoring the clubs, offering all attendees a 10% discount on purchases to each member of the group throughout the club season. They will also be hosting a special get-together event for club members, with a raffle, coffee and a $10 gift card to all attendees. The clubs include, the Triathlon training club, a training group for swimming, cycling and running. The St Fitness club, a seniors fitness group that will meet for classes at Christ Church Beaurepaire. The cardio strollers. a stroller training group for moms and babies. The Beau-tiful yoga group, a evening outdoor yoga group for participants of all levels. The Golden Cycle group, a group of cyclists join together for a guided ride at the local bike shop — Golden Sports. The Beau-tiful choir, a weekly choir group meeting every Wednesday night. The Beau paddle boarding club, is for paddle boarders who want to have comoany while out on the water. For information on how to sign up for the various groups visit https://www.lesamisbeaurepaire.com/clubs
POINTE-CLAIRE
FIRST ECO-RESPONSIBLE PARKING LOT IN POINTE-CLAIRE: The City of Pointe-Claire will develop a parking lot at the intersection of Donegani and Maywood Avenues at Public Works with an infrastructure that will limit heat islands by planting 250 trees and 2,000 plants while promoting the natural management of rainwater. The new parking area will feature abundant greenery and many planting areas. Some 60 trees will be positioned in the parking lot to create maximum shade on the surface, replacing the 13 trees that will be cut, many of which are diseased. One tree will be relocated. An additional 2,000 plants will contribute to greening the space and creating a plant screen. This work will be an opportunity for a massive planting west of the parking lot. At the same time, 67 trees will be added to the 18 existing trees. In order to reduce the heat islands emanating from large urban surfaces, pale-coloured paving stones were favoured alternately with asphalt, which reduces heat retention. Four spaces with charging stations will be reserved for electric cars, and four additional spaces and charging stations are planned. Four spaces will also be reserved for people with reduced mobility. Five small rain gardens will be incorporated to collect and filter water to prevent dirty surface water from the parking lot to flow directly into the sewers. The garden vegetation will help transform this zone into an ecological environment. Nest boxes to house American Robins will also be installed.
DORVAL
The Dorval Museum of Local History and Heritage is presenting “The Museum’s Treasures“, an exhibition designed to mark its 20th anniversary, from May 18 to November 6. For this exhibition, the Museum has carefully selected more than 60 objects from its collection. These treasures from the daily life of the past, such as sewing accessories, lace, gramophones, crockery and earthenware, clothing and accessories, works of art and crafts for the occasion, highlighted in the Museumʼs solarium. Residents are invited to discover these treasures at their next visit. The Dorval Museum of Local History and Heritage is located at 1850 Lakeshore Road in Dorval.
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUX
GIANT YARD SALE All Dollard-des-Ormeaux residents are invited to participate in a city-wide yard sale on May 28-29. Residents who wish to participate must fll out a permit request in order to place their used household items outdoors for sale. There will be an interactive map on the city’s website so that all participating locations will be made public in advance. Residents must submit their permit requests before May 20th. To sign up for the permits online visit ville.ddo.qc.ca or to request assistance by phone call 514-684-1011, ext. 632 or 633.
HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION: A collection depot will be set up for residents on April 30 and May 1, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Civic Centre parking lot (P3). The entrance is via Lake Street. The free service and collection will include the following: Collection of household hazardous waste such as paint, thinner, batteries, undamaged compact fluorescent light bulbs etc. Collection of old electronics. Collection of Styrofoam and plastic no 6. Use of a document shredder (maximum 3 boxes per household).
PIERREFONDS-ROXBORO
The Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) is holding a Flag Raising Ceremony on May 17th at 9:00 a.m. to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia at Pierrefonds Community High School (PCHS). The Genders and Sexualities Alliance is hosting an event where an inclusive Pride Flag will be raised. The flag raising ceremony will take place At PCHS during recess at 9:00am. A guest speaker and some members of the GSA will speak as well. PCHS is located at13800 Pierrefonds Boulevard in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.