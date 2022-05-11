Around the Towns: West Island

POINTE-CLAIRE
NEW BY-LAW CONCERNING DOGS: A new City by-law concerning dogs entered into force on May 6 in line with the provincial by-law, to provide a safer environment for residents. Over the next few months, Public Security inspectors will conduct awareness tours with dog owners to ensure by-law compliance and remind them of the behaviours to adopt. All dog owners must register their pet on the Emili.net platform within 30 days of its acquisition or the day the dog reaches the age of three months. A tag and an integrated chip will then be sent by mail and it will have to be worn by the dog at all times. Registration fees must be paid every year thereafter. Dogs must be kept on a leash of less than 1.85 m (6 ft.) at all times unless they are in a private fenced area or in an exercise area reserved for dogs. Custodians must pick up their animal’s excrement and dispose of it in a trash can. Penalties range from $200 to $20,000, depending on the seriousness of the violations, for each violation committed and for each dog. A new platform has been available since mid-April for residents to obtain an identification tag for their dogs and pay its annual registration fees. In case of loss or breakage, replace the tag for $5 by reporting it on the platform. For more information residents may contact the City by phone at 514-630-1200 or by e-mail at communications@pointe-claire.ca
FOOD COLLECTION AT YMCA TO REPLENISH LOCAL FOOD BANKS: The YMCA West Island and the TQSOI are coming together to organize a contactless, drive-thru food drive on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Olive Urquhart Sports Center located at 230 Brunswick Boulevard in Pointe-Claire, previously known as the YMCA’s building. Food banks are requesting non-perishable food items, especially: canned meats and fish, canned vegetables, canned tomatoes, tomato sauce, soups, 1L juices, rice, peanut butter and condiments such as ketchup and mayonnaise. Donations collected will be provided to local West Island food banks.
BEACONSFIELD
BIG BEAU COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE AND MUSICAL EVENT: The Big Beau Garage Sale is coming to Beaurepaire. Over one hundred garage sales and seven free musical performances by local musicians through the neighbourhood will be held in support of Nova West Island. West Islanders are invited to take a trip to Beaurepaire on Saturday May 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, participants may visit the website at www.lesamisbeaurepaire.com/en/bigbeau for an interactive garage sale map as well as the exact music route. All residents can participate and can register as a host until May 13 to hold a garage sale and benefit from a Beaurepaire-wide permit. Several parking lots are available; however, participants are encouraged to visit the sites by bike or on foot if possible. The event was organized by Les Amis du Village Beaurepaire, a residents group organizing activities and supporting local businesses in Beaconsfield.
PIERREFONDS
”FIRST COME FIRST SERVE” DISTRIBUTION OF VEGETABLE AND HERB PLANTS: The Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough is offering the free distribution of vegetable and herb plants during the Gardening and Environment Day on Saturday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking of the Borough Hall located at 13665 Pierrefonds Blvd. During this event, the borough’s horticulture teams will distribute a variety of vegetable plants, herbs, compost and wood chips to residents free of charge. Residents will be required to provide proof of residency confirming that they live in Pierrefonds-Roxboro. The variety of boxes offered include Tomato, Pepper, Eggplant, Oregano and Basil. Strawberry plants will be offered to children. Compost and wood chips are not accessible by car. Residents are asked to bring their shovels, wheelbarrows and resistant containers. The free distribution will be available while stocks last. This free service is offered on a first come, first serve basis. No registration is required.
DORVAL
CABARET NIGHT WITH DALE BOYLE: A cabaret night will be held on Friday, May 13, at 8 p.m. at the Cultural Centre Cabaret featuring Dale Boyle. Boyle is a Gaspé-born, Dorval-based, award-winning songwriter and recording artist. With a style that blends country, blues, and folk, he has been called “One of the best to emerge from north of the border” (AmericanaHomeplace.com) and “an accomplished musician, a fine singer, and an exceptionally thoughtful, meticulous songwriterˮ (CanadianBlues.ca). In this show, Dale will debut some new songs as well perform a range of older material. The Peter B. Yeomans Cultural Centre is transformed into a cabaret to welcome you in an intimate and relaxed atmosphere for our Friday night shows. Space is limited; therefore, participants are asked to reserve their spots in advance. The Peter B. Yeomans Centre is located at 1401 Lakeshore Road, in Dorval.
