Around the towns West Island

DORVAL
NEW OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES: The City of Dorval is offering a variety of new outdoor activities to its residents this winter. Pedestrian trail: Begining at Peace park arboretum, the new pedestrian trail is approximately 2.5 km long (round trip). Cross-country skiing: New groomed trails have been laid out at Millennium Park and Dorval Park. Multi-purpose trails can also be used in these two green spaces. A new cross-country ski trail and a multi-purpose trail has been set up at Golf Dorval starting and will be open Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. — 3:30 p.m. Outdoor skating rinks: The city continues to maintain three outdoor skating rinks at Surrey Aquatic and Community Centre, Courtland Park and St-Charles Park. Ice Trail: The Peace Park Arboretum ice trail path makes its way through Pine Beach Park, extends towards the Cultural Centre, crosses the Arboretum, and winds through the green spaces surrounding the Sarto-Desnoyers Community Centre. Sledding: In addition to the slope located behind the Westwood Sports, a hill for sledding has been specially built behind Dorval Arena, offering, for the first time, two lanes for sliding and one lane to climb back up.
POINTE-CLAIREPUBLIC CONSULTATION — SHORELINE STABILIZATION PROGRAM: The Ministère de l’Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques (MELCC) is holding a public consultation until February 17, 2022, regarding the City of Pointe-Claire’s Lake Saint-Louis Shoreline Stabilization Program. The purpose of this program is to enhance the ecological value of the shorelines by protecting them from erosion and exotic invasive species. Since 2008, the City has monitored its riparian property in order to plan interventions for shorelines restoration and protection. The 4,236 metres of public shoreline are continuously subject to water level changes, ice and waves, which are largely responsible for shoreline erosion. Since 2016, various stabilization projects have been carried out, leading to the protection of more than 300 linear metres of public shoreline in the Saint-Jean Boulevard sector, and between Baie-de-Valois and Broadview avenues. To date, these stabilization projects have focused on rockfill and tree planting to control exotic invasive species, while maximizing waterfront views and contributing to wildlife biodiversity. Over a 10-year horizon, the City is planning various interventions on 2,500 metres of shoreline. The purpose of the MELCC’s public consultation is to inform citizens of the City’s plans for protecting the shoreline and to give them an opportunity to share their opinions or submit a brief. These comments will then be sent to the City.
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUXWINTER CARNIVAL: The Winter Carnival is back in D.D.O. in a smaller version, moving through four parks over a 4 week period. The City opened the online registration for residents for the Winter Carnival. Each participant must be registered. Space is limited to 250 people per time slot. The City will be offering free activities, including skating and music. Mascots will be on site and participants can enjoy maple taffy, drink a hot chocolate and warm up by the fire. Please note that the vaccination passport is required, the event is reserved to DDO residents only. Wearing a mask is mandatory if distancing cannot be respected. To register go to www.ddo.qc.ca
BEACONSFIELDSENIOR RESIDENT SERVICE: Beaconsfield seniors, 70 and over are invited to subscribe to a special list to keep them up to date, receive wellness check-ups by phone from City employees, and to share their needs in order to be redirected to the correct services. Seniors who sign up for the service will receive a monthly call from an employee of the City of Beaconsfield. Seniors without access to an email account may contact the City at 514 428-4400 ext. 4570 to leave a message and a City employee return the call to finalize the registration. The list appends the Vulnerable Person Registry. The list is in addition to the DEAR AUNT BEA advice column dedicated to helping senior residents. Senior residents may e-mail questions, comments or even anecdotes to bea60plus@beaconsfield.ca
