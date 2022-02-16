Around the towns: West Island

DORVAL
INFONUAGIQUE: The Dorval Library, in collaboration with Alphanumérique, will present the technology workshop “Introduction au concept de l’infonuagique” (in French) on Wednesday, February 16, at 2 p.m. via the Zoom platform. Learn about “cloud computing” services where you can store your digital files in one convenient place online, access them easily from any computer or device, and share and collaborate with others. This free workshop is open to all. For more information and to reserve your place, call the Dorval Library at 514 633-4170
ECHO LAND ALBUM LAUNCH: The City of Dorval is hosting a show presented by the group Bùmarang, on Sunday, February 20, at 11 a.m., at the Peter B. Yeomans Cultural Centre located at 1401 chemin du Bord-du-Lac–Lakeshore. The group will present Echo Land, its first album, featuring Celtic tones that alludes to a reflection, a return, and a resolution to find answers in the past. Made up of a trio of seasoned musicians – David Gossage (Orealis), Kate Bevan-Baker, and Sarah Pagé (The Barr Brothers) – Bùmarang presents the kind of music that is rooted in both the past and the present. The group’s musical backgrounds intersect and members of the group bring to the forefront their own influences in classical, jazz, African, and Indian music, as well as their love for Irish and Scottish Celtic music as well as English and Appalachian folk songs. “This is the ideal opportunity to discover their recent creation and to discuss with the members of the group in a warm and intimate atmosphere.” City of Dorval spokesperson Sebastien Gauthier wrote.
KIRKLANDSTUDENT JOBS: The Town of Kirkland is offering job opportunities for students in various fields. Interested students are invited to complete the online application form at the link below. Applicants must be at least 16 years old and registered as a full-time student. It should be noted that Kirkland follows all developments related to COVID-19 as well as public health recommendations. As such, the nature or filling of positions could be affected by specific measures having to be put in place. Positions are now open for applications in several departments, including: Public Works, Recreation, Urban Planning, Administration, Engineering, Summer Reading Club, Daycamps and Municipal Patrol. To apply for one or more of these positions, students are invited to visit — https://www.ville.kirkland.qc.ca/student--jobs
BEACONSFIELDSPEED LIMIT: The speed limit on Beaconsfield Boulevard and Woodland Avenue is being lowered to 40 from 50 kilometres per hour. Electronic speed signs on Woodland Avenue have been adjusted accordingly to remind drivers coming into Beaconsfield off Highway 20 to respect the limit coming into town. Streets near schools and parks will retain the 30 km/h speed limit. The speed limit on residential streets will remain at 40 km/h. Beaconsfield Boulevard has a commercial strip which begins at the intersection of Woodland. Local business owners are glad to see the change as the area has been problematic for years. Police officers patrolling the area are expected to begin enforcing the limit in the coming weeks.
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUXSAFETY EXCHANGE ZONE: A safety exchange zone was set up by Montreal police Station 4 in Dollard-des-Ormeaux to ensure the safety of residents purchasing products that require a payment exchange between parties. Many online platforms for local sale of new or used goods such as KIJIJI or Varage Sale require a meeting point and a cash transaction. The exchange area is equipped with 24/hour camera surveillance and a phone. This is the third exchange point set up by the SPVM in Montreal and is the first to be set up in the West Island. The exchange spot helps to deter criminal acts during transactions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.