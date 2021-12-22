Around the Towns-West Island

DORVAL
LAUNCH OF DORVAL MUSEUM’S 20TH ANNIVERSARY: The Dorval Museum of Local History and Heritage is hosting an outdoor exhibition at the Peace Park Arboretum in cooperation with the Dorval Historical Society. The free exhibition, entitled “Behind Every Object, a Story”, launches the 20th anniversary celebrations of the museum which opened its doors to the public in 2002. Since its opening, the museum has been collecting objects that bear witness to the daily life of the past. Artifacts carefully selected for this exhibition have been photographed and matched to Dorval heritage buildings, with the help of the Dorval Historical Society. Behind each of the selected objects is a story. The exhibit will run until April 10, 2022 at Dorval’s Peace Park Arboretum located at 1335 Lakeshore Road. Standard COVID-19 measures will apply in accordance with current health guidelines for the duration of the exhibition.
POINTE-CLAIRESOURCES PEDESTRIAN OVERPASS CLOSED: The pedestrian overpass that crosses Highway 20 at Sources Boulevard is closed for an undetermined period due to damage to the surface, railings and lighting, following a car accident that occured over the weekend. Users of the pedestrian overpass are asked to use the tunnel at Valois station located 750 metres west of the overpass. Residents living East of the overpass (Dorval) may alternatively use the Pine-Beach tunnel located approximately 750 meters east of the overpass. The city stated that its teams are assessing different scenarios for repair work at this time and will reveal their plan when it becomes available.
BEACONSFIELDSHERBROOKE ACADEMY STUDENTS DONATE TO WIM: Students from Sherbrooke Academy launched an initiative to contribute to West Island Mission’s (WIM) holiday collection. On December 20th from 6:00 to 7:00 pm., a group of students from grade 1 and 2 will be singing holiday songs in Beaconsfield. Monetary donations will be welcomed by the group and will be remitted to WIM. Students have also produced encouraging letters for families. The Kindergarteners baked cookies and handed them out to fellow students and their families at school welcoming donations of non-perishable food items, toys or cash in exchange for their hard work. All proceeds and material donations were given to WIM’s executive director, Suzanne Scarrow on December 21. Scarrow personally thanked students congratulating them on their important contribution to families and children in need.
KIRKLANDNOVA ACCEPTING DONATIONS: Kirkland residents may still book appointments for donation drop-offs at NOVA located at 2750 Boul St Charles, in Kirkland. The thrift shop is run by volunteers who receive and prepare donated goods from the community and offer them for sale in their respective locations. The sales raise funds for the West Island Volunteer Health Support Foundation. The efforts of the volunteers allow the thrift shops to raise and donate half a million dollars a year to VON-NOVA West Island. Due to the recent announcements concerning government guidelines, Nova announced that it intends to re-open its doors to the public on Febuary 9th. In the meantime, donation drop-off requests may be made by calling NOVA Kirkland at (514) 697-6692.
SAINTE-ANNE-DE-BELLEVUENEW SENIOR-CENTRIC MEDICAL CENTER FOR SUMMER 2022: A new state-of-the-art medical complex which will include a multidisciplinary medical clinic will be built on the land adjacent to Sainte-Anne’s hospital on Anciens-Combattants Boulevard. The 40,000 square-foot facility is slated to open next June. The clinic will house a Family Medicine Group (FMG), medical specialists, clinical nurses, nurse practitioners, social workers, a pharmacist and additional health services such as physiotherapy and audiology. The medical complex will be at the heart of the “seniors village” to be built in phases until 2027.
