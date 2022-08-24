Around the towns: West Island

BEACONSFIELD
The city of Beaconsfield is informing residents that they have been experiencing technical difficulties with website forms causing intermittent blackouts. “As a result, forms sent between Tuesday, August 9, and Thursday, August 11 were not received, and some sent after these dates may have been lost as well” reads a city statement. “We are working very hard to resolve the issue. In the meantime, please send all requests to info@beaconsfield.ca.”
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUXCall for Food and School Supply Donations
The West Island Assistance Fund needs your help to replenish their shelves. They would appreciate non-perishable food items. In addition, they are low on personal products as well as school supplies as back-to-school is fast approaching. Be generous and help your community! You can drop off your donations in the red box that has been placed at the Civic Centre of Dollard-des-Ormeaux at the entrance #4 (in front of the library) from August 15 until October 17, 2022. For more information, visit: CALL FOR FOOD DONATIONS – West Island Assistance Fund (fdoi.org)
DORVALZUMBA PARTY: Wednesday, August 31, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. At Pine Beach Park. In case of rain, this free event will be held in the Dorval Aquatic and Sports Complex gymnasium. This party will conclude the Zumba Evenings by the Lake. Dance yourself into shape and join us for two hours of Zumba! → Click here for details on the Zumba evenings by the Lake.
BETTER BALANCE: For people age 55 and over this class for autonomous seniors who may have reduced mobility is designed to help improve their balance and strength through low-impact exercise, and gain confidence in daily activities. The Tuesday class includes the use of the Pilates technique, while the Thursday class includes the use of the Alexander technique. At the Sarto-Desnoyers Community Centre, Salon C.
Group 1: Better Balance (Pilates Fusion) Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to noon
$42 for 12 classes September 13 to December 6 (no class on October 25)
Group 2: Better Balance (Alexander Technique)
Thursday, from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. $45.50 for 13 classes September 15 to December 8
KIRKLANDThe Kirkland and Mount Royal Libraries are proud to be the first in Quebec to team up to share their English-language eBook and eAudiobook collections via CloudLink, providing their respective members greater access to digital titles. Both libraries felt the need to improve services to their members, recognizing a marked increase in the demand for additional titles, copies and content in digital form. CloudLink is a sharing feature provided by cloudLibrary™, a platform for digital content. Having recently migrated their English digital collections to this platform, both libraries seized the opportunity and joined their collections. “Thanks to this collaboration, we can now offer hundreds of additional titles to our members, at minimal cost. This partnership shows our commitment to offering better service to our customers. We hope that other libraries will follow suit in the coming months,” said Julie Filion, Kirkland Library Division Head. CloudLibrary™ is both simple and easy to use. Library patrons can, as of now, download the app on their smart phone or tablet, directly from the App Store or Google Play, and browse the enhanced collection, read/listen to and borrow edocuments.
PIERREFONDS-ROXBORORevitalization of De Deauville Park in Pierrefonds-Roxboro: Work has begun at De Deauville Park to modernize the existing playgrounds, as well as to install water games and an amphitheatre. Visitors to the park, located at the corner of Riva-Bella and Fontenay streets, will enjoy the new ergonomic equipment that will be installed in the upcoming months. All of this in an environment enhanced by the addition of new urban furniture, pathways and a renewed landscaping. A little over $2 million is being injected into the revitalization. The work will take place mainly on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. and will end in mid-November. However, the construction of the amphitheatre and some finishing work will be carried out in the spring of 2023. The work will nevertheless be completed in time for the return of the sports and leisure activities that normally take place at De Deauville Park.
POINTE-CLAIRESoccer Pointe-Claire is having its first Family Festival after a two-year break. On August 27 and 28 at Parc Terra Cotta, four food trucks will be on site, a 50/50 draw, 3v3 soccer games for different age categories, raffle prizes, and more.
HOUSEHOLD WASTE COLLECTION
As of Tuesday, August 30, household waste will be collected on Tuesday every other week, alternating between sector A and sector B.
Sector A’s last weekly collection was Tuesday, August 23, and collection every other week begins Tuesday, September 6. Sector B’s last weekly collection is Friday, August 24, with collection every other week beginning Tuesday, August 30.
Sector A includes the entire area west of Saint-Jean Boulevard and the entire area south of Highway 20.
Sector B is the area both east of Saint-Jean Boulevard and north of Highway 20.
The borough is reminding residents that containers or bins must be placed in front of entrances, close to the road, after 6 p.m. the day before or 7 a.m. the day of the collection. Citizens are responsible for obtaining a container or bin for this collection. Only rolling bins with a European grip are accepted.
Buildings with nine units or more and the Pointe-Claire and Valois village commercial zones have collections every week. For more information, consult the Household waste page or the Waste Collection Guide.
