Around the towns: West Island

BEACONSFIELD
This summer, residents are invited to store their kayak or canoe in the storage rack located at Centennial Beach. As of June 8, residents can reserve their space at the Recreation Centre.
Light watercraft storage space rental is available from June 16 to September 16 for Beaconsfield residents only. Centennial Park, 288 Beaconsfield Blvd. The storage fee is $50 and the sizes of available spaces are : 18’’ X 44’’ — 18’’ X 34’’ — 25’’ X 44’’ — 25’’ X 34’’ For information, call 514- 428-4520. Spaces are limited.
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUX“Every year, millions of Quebecers gather across the province to highlight their cultural and artistic wealth, diversity, language, customs and traditions. Join us to celebrate the Fête nationale du Québec with the theme of “ Notre langue aux mille accents” on June 23.” Many outdoor activities for all ages will be offered such as: Temporary tattoos, inflatable games, photobooth, mini-golf, virtual reality games ($), mini farm, trampoline activity, axe throwing, speedy shoes activity, hoover parkour, sports activities and more! The party kicks off Thursday, June 23 at 6 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. (Rain date: June 24) with fireworks at 10 p.m. “Funding graciously provided by the Gouvernement du Québec and the Mouvement national des Québécoises et Québécois.”
POINTE-CLAIREConsultation meeting
The city is planning major work starting in 2023 on Lakeshore Road in Pointe-Claire Village, between Victoria and Du Golf Avenues to upgrade the sewer, waterworks and storm drainage system pipes which reached the end of their useful life and to rebuild the road. This work will be spread over a minimum of two years. “In addition to upgrading the municipal infrastructure, which dates back to 1960, we want to allow the entire community to share its opinion on the future development of Pointe-Claire Village.” To do this, the city will hold a series of consultation meetings to present two street design concepts to merchants in the area and interested citizens. Following this presentation, everyone will be invited to ask questions and choose one of the two proposed concepts.
With the vision of promoting an ever more inclusive living environment, the City will propose a first concept of a two-way street with maximized parking, and a second concept of a complete one-way street with more spaces for vegetation and pedestrians. The two proposed designs will be presented in detail during the consultation meeting, for which it is mandatory to register using the online form. Note that it will also be possible to make a choice of the preferred design concept on the Pointe-Claire, It’s Who We Are! citizen consultation platform from June 14 — 28.
The proposed dates for the consultation meeting: Tuesday, June 14, 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16 at 7 p.m. in Council Chamber of City Hall, and Monday, June 20 at 7 p.m. via Webinar (link emailed after registration). “The City is aware that this work will impact businesses in Pointe-Claire Village, which is why we are starting the preparatory steps this year to ensure that the project takes place under the best possible conditions. The objective is to limit any consequences.” PIERREFONDS-ROXBOROThe Pierrefonds Library courtyard will become a dream destination for our insect friends this weekend. A workshop to create a “Hotel for insects” takes place Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pierrefonds library, 13555 Pierrefonds Boulevard. A zoologist from the Ecomuseum Zoo will lead a workshop on insects and explain the importance of protecting these unloved animals. Why are they important for biodiversity? What is their role in the food chain? What do pollinators do? Participants will have the opportunity to fill an insect hotel [a structure that combines several types of habitats] offered by the Ecomuseum Zoo and will be able to observe its evolution throughout the summer.
