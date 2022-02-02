Around the towns West Island

DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUX
MAYOR APPOINTED TO STM BOARD:The City of Dollard-des-Ormeaux announced the appointment of its Mayor, Alex Bottausci by his peers from the Association of Suburban Municipalities (ASM) to the Board of the STM.The role of the board members is to execute the STM’s functions and duties and determines the corporation’s strategic directions. It adopts the organisational strategic plan of public transit within the area it serves and adopts the annual budget, the staffing plan, and the capital expenditures program.Bottausci says that he is eager to tackle and help find solutions for the long overdue issues surrounding public transportation throughout the territory of the West Island.“Better access to public transportation is essential for all transit users. I thank my peers for entrusting me with this mandate and affirm my commitment to working towards ensuring a more efficient and accessible public transportation system,” Bottausci said. He intends to bring forth innovative solutions to optimize the public transport experience for all transit users on the island. “I believe in solutions that are in the best interest of all, which is why I have already scheduled meetings with other mayors from the ASM in order to understand the public transportation needs in their respective cities.” “The City of Dollard-des-Ormeaux is delighted that Mayor Bottausci, who has a thorough understanding of the city’s transit issues, will be at the forefront of important decisions impacting the residents of our city as well as transit users on the island of Montreal,” the city said in it’s statement.
DORVALREOPENING OF GYM, CULTURAL CENTER AND LIBRARY: The City of Dorval announced the reopening of the gymnasium at the Dorval Aquatic and Sports Complex (DASC), the Peter B. Yeomans Cultural Centre, and the Dorval Museum of Local History and Heritage. As of Monday, January 24, open activities such as pickleball, badminton, and walking, among others, have been offered again at the DASC gymnasium. Sanitary measures have been put in place in order to ensure the health guidelines are followed by those who take part in the activities, which are offered exclusively to Dorval residents for now. The Cultural Centre reopened its doors to the public as of Saturday, January 29th, while the Dorval Museum will welcome back visitors as of Saturday, February 12. Both installations will follow a special schedule allowing visits on Saturdays and Sundays only, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Furthermore, only a limited number of persons will be granted access at the same time in both buildings. As of January 31, the Dorval Library reopened offering limited services to its members only, in addition to granting access to its collections, the reference services, and the membership and loan counter. The services offered will include The Médiathèque’s computer stations and iPads upon reservation, work and reading space and access to study rooms one person at a time, also upon reservation.The maximum capacity of visitors will be 25 people at all times.
VALENTINE’S WORKSHOP ON LOVE: Cardiologist and media medical expert Dr. Christopher Labos, is offering a Valentines workshop at the Dorval library on Saturday, February 5, at 2 p.m. to discuss questions surrounding love. The free lecture will be presented by the Dorval Library via Zoom. Registration in advance is required. The Zoom link will be sent to those who have registered by email. For more information or to register, residents may contact the Library at 514 633-4170.
POINTE-CLAIREMARCH BREAK CAMP: Registration for The City of Pointe-Claire’s March Break Camp, to be held from February 28 to March 4, 2022, is now open. The status of the COVID-19 pandemic will determine if the activities can be held. In the interim, the City has put in place a registration procedure.The camp is reserved for Pointe-Claire residents only. No payment will be required at the time of registration. Families will receive an e-mail asking them to pay the fees, once it has been confirmed that the camp will be held. At this time, childcare periods can be added and paid for online. The City has a financial assistance program to promote the participation of children from low-income families in activities, including day camps. To find out about the terms and conditions, consult the Financial Assistance Program page on the City’s website.
PIERREFONDS-ROXBOROMAYOR SEEKS CIVIL UNION POWER: In response to the increase in requests for local civil unions, Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor, Dimitrios (Jim) Beis is seeking the power to conduct the unions at borough hall. The borough’s council passed a resolution last week to seek the approval from a provincial agency. Should the approval be issued, Beis will be able to fulfill the demands for civil union and perform civil marriages anywhere in the borough.According to Beis, this would give residents who do not wish to marry in a religious institution, an option closer to home. “It allows people to have a smaller ceremony in their community,”
KIRKLANDLIBRARY RE-OPENING: The Kirkland library is now open with restrictions. A maximum of 25 people are allowed to enter the library at the same time. It is mandatory to take one basket per person before entering the library in order to monitor the number of people inside. Face coverings are mandatory inside the Library for staff members and all users 10 years and older. Library members can choose their own books by browsing the shelves. To better manage the sharing of equipment and to limit the waiting time of users who wish to use the premises, access to furniture or study rooms is not possible at this time. Consulting documents on site is not possible; they must be borrowed. The library recommends that only one person per family visit at one time if possible. It remains mandatory for Library users to return all their documents in the book chute as it allows for better control of the returned documents.
