BEACONSFIELD
The SPVM is cautioning the community about a type of fraud that is targeting senior citizens called the Grandparent scam. In this scam, the scammer will call the senior citizen claiming to be a family member in distress. They will ask the senior if they know who is calling, and then assume that identity. Typically, the fraudster will say that they are in some sort of trouble and urgently need money to resolve their emergency. (Examples – International trouble, claiming to be stuck in a foreign country needing money to get back home, Legal trouble – they have been arrested and need bail money, Medical trouble – they’ve been in an accident and have been injured or injured someone else). They will then ask the senior to send cash or a bank transfer, playing on the emotions of the senior citizen using the urgency of the situation to help their loved one in order to convince them to hand over the money. The SPVM is advising the community to be vigilant when receiving calls of this nature. When in doubt, ask the caller a personal question that only that family member would know (like where they were born, or a specific family memory). Never transfer or give money to the caller, and report all suspicious calls to your community police station at 514 280-0101, or contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.
DORVALCanada Day celebrations in Dorval is an all day affair, running from noon to 10:30 p.m. at Millennium Park (Lakeshore, eastern limit of the city). Come celebrate with Étienne Drapeau and dance to the most famous and frenzied Latin American songs and international pop! Let yourself be enchanted by the rhythms of salsa, merengue, pop, reggaeton, bachata... and many more! It’s going to be hot in Dorval! Plus, the Beach Bums will take you back to the days when the beach, the sun, and the endless summers were celebrated by the Beach Boys. The greatest hits of this mythical band will remind you of the “good old days”. Experiencing a beach party with the Beach Bums means immersing yourself in a joyful and sunny atmosphere! Inflatable games, a family show, fireworks, and other activities will also add a layer of fun to the party! From noon to 6 p.m. there are outdoor activities, roaming entertainment, inflatable games, escape games, temporary tattoos, and more…and the evening program begins with the opening ceremony at 6 p.m.: followed by a dance demonstration, concert, and fireworks. Food trucks and local associations will be on site for the entire event to offer food and alcohol-free beverages. In case of uncertain weather, please consult the City’s website for the planned activities. To facilitate access to Millennium Park, the city will be providing a free shuttle service to citizens with stops at Walters Park; Surrey Aquatic and Community Centre; Dorval Aquatic and Sports Complex; and Millennium Park. From 3 p.m. to the end of the event, shuttles will stop at these four locations approximately every 30 minutes and will run this circuit on a regular basis to allow attendees wishing to leave the event to return to their initial stop point. For more information, please call 514 633-4000.
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUXAre you a homeowner in Dollard-des-Ormeaux and looking for a way to reduce your carbon footprint? The city has announced the creation of the Subsidy Program for a Residential Electric Charging Station. Through this program, you will be able to recover up to $150 of the cost of purchasing and installing your charging station. All the details of the documents to be provided can be found on the city website. Simply fill it out and send it back by email, mail, or in person at Urban Planning and Engineering Department 12001 De Salaberry Boulevard, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC H9B 2A7 Email: aui_upe@ddo.qc.ca
POINTE-CLAIREThe Engineering Department is informing residents that archeological work has begun on Saint-Joachim and Sainte-Anne avenues in Pointe-Claire Village and will continue until the end of September. Everyone is invited to come and watch the archaeologists at work and appreciate the historical discoveries.
The heritage site of La Pointe Claire is identified in the Agglomeration of Montréal land use and development plan as an area of archaeological interest. The purpose of the research being conducted is to continue the documentation efforts aimed at reconstructing the past through the study of material remains found there, pursuant to the Cultural Heritage Act. Some traffic interruptions are planned during the work on Saint-Joachim and Sainte-Anne avenues. We ask you to pay close attention to the signs in place during your travels. Work completion is subject to change depending on the archaeological discoveries.
