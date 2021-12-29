Around the Towns- West Island

DOLLARD DES ORMEAUX
SNOW REMOVAL PRIORITIES: The city is reminding residents of the priority streets following a major snowfall. The first priority is main roads like Sources, St. Jean, Salaberry, Brunswick and Sunnybrooke boulevards. The second priority is secondary roads and collector streets. The third priority is residential streets. The operations include the “spreading of salt/abrasives streets and sidewalks, snow removal on streets and sidewalks and snow blowing and loading.”
BLOOD DONOR CLINIC: The city also announced that a blood donor clinic “will take place at Galeries Des Sources (door 3) from December 29 to 31. Reserve your place by signing up on jedonne.hema-quebec.qc.ca.” The clinic is by appointment only. Watch the city’s website for any changes.
DORVALFOUR FLEURONS: The city announced that it received four Fleurons in the annual Fleurons du Québec contest. A statement pointed out that “on Dec. 8, the Corporation des Fleurons du Québec unveiled the results of the 16th edition of its horticultural classification for municipalities that were evaluated in 2021. No less than 136 municipalities were evaluated this year. The City of Dorval is extremely proud to have maintained its 4 fleurons classification, thanks to its excellent work over the past three years! The Corporation des Fleurons highlighted the tremendous efforts made by the City of Dorval and all of the evaluated municipalities in order to sustainably embellish their territories and give their citizens a better place to live. The Fleurons evaluation takes place every three years and is assorted with a detailed report written by professionals and containing advice to progress in the classification grid. For each municipality, the classifiers visit 60 percent of the territory and evaluate everything in sight, including public, institutional, commercial, and private facilities. Sustainable initiatives (compost, community gardens, arboreal heritage’s conservation, etc.) are also taken into account. To discover the 2021 results, consult the leaflet for the 16th edition of the Fleurons horticultural classification available at www.fleuronsduquebec.com.”
CHRISTMAS ON ICE: The city posted that its Christmas on Ice event took place Dec. 19 “and we can tell you with certainty that Jet and Santa were very happy to be part of it and to share this beautiful moment with you! For those who brought donations, Dorval Community Aid thanks you wholeheartedly! For all the photos, visit https://www.ville.dorval.qc.ca/.../christmas-on-ice-2021.”
BEACONSFIELDPOSTPONED EVENT: The city announced that in accordance with “the latest government instructions, the show La Magie des bubbles scheduled for Dec. 29 is postponed to a later date. This is a preventive measure to avoid any gathering that promotes the spread of COVID-19.”
POINTE CLAIRE:WINDOW DECORATING: The Pointe Claire Library announced that “the young volunteers on our decoration committee have adorned the library windows with some wonderful holiday-themed drawings. The artworks are lovely during the day, but simply stunning by night! Come and admire them on your next trip to the library. Our thanks to the artists for their beautiful work!”
KIRKLANDBUDGET MEETING POSTPONED: The town announced that while its 2022-2023-2024 Capital Expenditure Program was adopted Dec. 20, the meeting to adopt its 2022 budget at town hall has been postponed to January 13, 2022 at 7 p.m. A second special sitting will follow at 7:30 p.m. on January 13, 2022 for the adoption of By-Law GEN-2022-50 entitled: By-Law imposing the general property tax for 2022 and adopting other fiscal measures. Citizens are invited to submit their questions pertaining to the 2022 Budget and to By-Law GEN-2022-50, by email at greffe@ville.kirkland.qc.ca, at any time before 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022.”
