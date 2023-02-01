Around the Towns - West Island

Pierrefonds-Roxboro
Former Roxboro Hockey Coach Sentenced For Child Porn
A former lawyer and hockey coach has pleaded guilty to producing child pornography, and to voyeurism, and has been sentenced to 12 months in prison. The charges stem from a 2018 incident in which Samuel Beaugé-Malenfant, 29, of Roxboro, had used a spy camera – hidden in a clock radio in his bathroom – to video three young boys using the facility in his chalet. The boys and their parents had been invited by Beaugé-Malenfant to the chalet in Orford. It was the boys’ parents who made the discovery, confronted Beaugé-Malenfant, and called police. He originally faced more than 30 charges, including sexual contact with a minor under 16. However, many of the charges were dismissed because the judge in the case, Érick Vanchestein, ruled a police search of the accused’s computer and cellphone violated his rights.
Library Video Games
+Playing video games at the library? It’s possible on Friday afternoons for children and teens, 3 p.m. — 6 p.m. until June 23 at the Pierrefonds library, 13555 Boulevard de Pierrefonds. A collection of video games for Nintendo Switch is available to children and teens.
• LachineLachine woman stabbed, suspect in custody
A 47-year-old man was arrested in the stabbing of a woman in Lachine Saturday morning. The incident occurred at a Camille Street apartment near Ouellet. Police were called to the scene around 11:00. The woman was conscious, but with serious injuries to the upper body. The victim is in her 30s. Her life is not in danger. Police did not say anything with regard to the relationship between the man and the woman. But they did say that the suspect has a criminal record. After searching the area, Police a found a pellet gun. They say the weapon had been thrown from the window of a residence. But investigators say it seems to be a separate incident. A 40-year-old was arrested in connection to the firearm.
• Pointe Claire
Call for artist for public committee:
The City of Pointe-Claire is looking for a West Island artist to join its Public Art Committee. This advisory committee’s mandate is to issue recommendations to support the development and promotion of works already present on its territory and to develop new public art projects rooted in the community. The person must be a resident of a Montreal West Island municipality have professional experience in visual arts and recognition in the West Island arts community. The selection committee will prioritize applications from professional artists (as defined under the Status of the Artist Act) but encourages students, emerging and amateur artists to submit applications. Applicants should have an interest in issues surrounding public art and the integration of art into architecture and the environment.The committee meets three to five times a year. Participation is a volunteer commitment. Apply before Monday, February 20, 2023 with a resumé and cover letter. By email: galerie.stewarthall@pointe-claire.ca or mail to: Pointe-Claire Public Art Committee Selection Committee, 176 Du Bord-du-Lac – Lakeshore Road, Pointe-Claire, Québec H9S 4J7 Information: 514-630-1254 or galerie.stewarthall@pointe-claire.ca
Mark Abley’s new book chronicles troubled time
Mark Abley has lived a life most only read about in books. And he has written many. His latest, Strange Bewildering Time: Istanbul to Kathmandu in the Last Year of the Hippie Trail, is the story of his travels along a legendary overland trail that, for all intents and purposes, no longer exists. Montrealers will remember the Oxford-educated Abley, a Pointe-Claire resident, as a one-time feature writer for the Montreal Gazette. He travelled the Hippie Trail from April to July of 1978, when so much was changing in that region of the world. The Socialist uprising in Afghanistan that eventually led to the Soviet invasion, the Iranian Revolution, and the dangers these events held for westerners truncated the Hippie Trail, making several of its stops inaccessible. It is in this sense that the subtitle of the book highlights its end.
• Baie-D’urfeBaie D’Urfe Town Hall to be refurbished
Baie-D’Urfé Town Hall is getting some work done, thanks to a grant of nearly $4.5 million from the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l’Habitation. The town hall has been around for well over a century. Baie-D’Urfé Mayor Heidi Ektvedt says the building will be “coming back to life.”“The restoration and expansion of this culturally rich building will be carried out with respect for the historic and symbolic building,” Ektvedt explains, “particularly the main entrance added in 1914 by the famous architect and Baie-D’Urfé resident Edward Maxwell.” The grant will allow for the installation of an elevator, repairs to the foundation, new windows, and re-insulation, along with new workspaces, and a reconfiguration of the building’s ancestral section for new workspace.
• Beaconsfield
Create your Valentine’s card
Create a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day Card on Friday, February 3 at 7 p.m. at Centennial Hall, 288 Beaconsfield Blvd. Valentine’s Day is fast approaching! Why not mix it up and make a handmade card for your special person? Join the workshop. Admission fee is $15 and includes a glass of wine and snacks. Code: CA-PAINT-50 https://www.beaconsfieldenligne.ca/LudikIC2Prod_EnLigne/Pages/Anonyme/Recherche/Page.en.aspx?
Ped day activities for your kids:
Gone are the days of not knowing what to do with your kids on ped days! The Recreation Centre will be increasing the number of activities for children on the following ped days this year: February 3, 10 and 13. See the full schedule at https://www.beaconsfield.ca/images/PED_DAYS_Jan__Feb_2023.pdFree with your Leisure Card, or $ 2.25 for residents ($ 4.25 for non-residents)
French conversation classes
Are you interested in improving your French conversation skills? Perhaps you are a beginner-intermediate and know the basics of the French language but are not comfortable expressing yourself? Maybe you are more advanced and know how to express yourself in French but want to improve? French teacher Sybil Jadin will help guide you at the Library, 303 Beaconsfield Blvd.Intermediate – Advanced: Mondays, March 27 to May 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. Beginner – Intermediate: Thursdays, March 30 to May 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. Beginner level implies the participant already has knowledge of basic vocabulary and some action verbs — to have and to be, and can communicate by completing sentences with subject-verb and complement. This is for Beaconsfield Library members only. Registration via Eventbrite, starting February 13 at 10 a.m.
• Dollard-Des-OrmeauxBaby rhymes begin
Baby Rhymes begin Thursday, February 2 at the library. Stories, songs and crafts to introduce children to the magic of words and reading. Accompanied by one adult. Thursdays, February 2 to May 18 (Except March 2 and 9). Bilingual, with registration on Eventbrite.ca through the library’s website.
• DorvalLACE UP!
CANADA’S PASSION FOR SKATING is an exhibition presented until April 30 at the Dorval Museum of Local History and Heritage (1850 Lakeshore). From the origins of skating to the Canadian Olympic dream, this free travelling exhibition is produced by the Canadian Museum of History and introduces hockey, speed skating, and figure skating as well as many other interesting elements related to skating. Come and discover the history behind one of the oldest and most popular activities in Canada (and in Dorval!) today.
• KirklandINFO-REM
An information video produced in collaboration with CDPQ infra aims to provide Kirkland citizens with information on the arrival of the REM in the West Island, and more particularly, on the work progress at the Kirkland Station. Two information videos will be posted on the Town’s website as of Monday, January 30. This initiative is in keeping with the commitment of the Kirkland Town Council to inform citizens on the progress of this major project and open effective lines of communication for Kirkland citizens to provide their feedback. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VVCwTpExY1k
