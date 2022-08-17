Around the towns - West Island

BEACONSFIELD
Household Hazardous Waste and Electronic Products Collection takes place
Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Beaconsfield High School parking lot at 250 Beaurepaire. Here are some reminders and instructions to ensure a smooth drop off: Put your HHW in the trunk of your vehicle; make sure that each product is stored separately (no bulk), in a waterproof container (for example, pool chlorine must be kept separate from other products); when you arrive, turn off your engine and do not exit your vehicle; if you must give information to employees, remain inside your vehicle. For details, consult beaconsfield.ca
FAR WEST ISLAND: Don’t miss the last 5@9 by the waterfront on Thursday, August 18, from 5 to 9 p.m.
In addition to the music, there will be entertainers, dancing, food trucks and a mobile bar. Don’t forget your lawn chair. Centennial, 288 Beaconsfield Blvd. Starting at 5 p.m.: Entertainment and food (Gourmet Grill and Birdhouse Wingerie) Starting at 6 p.m.: Line and free dance classes with instructor
Starting at 7 p.m.: Show — Max Tremblay country band
Free Confidential Document Shredding comes to the Public Works parking lot, 300 Beaurepaire,
Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Do you have some personal documents like old tax returns, invoices or bank documents that you wish to dispose of? Take advantage of this free service. A proof of residency is required. Limit of two boxes per address. Please note that the service may end before the end of the pre-set hours if the maximum capacity of the truck is reached.
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUXThe city through the contractor Englobe will assess the condition of concrete sidewalks on its road network and asphalt pedestrian pathways in parks and between certain streets. The work is scheduled to begin on August 15 and will last approximately two weeks. During this time, a four-wheeled electric vehicle will travel along sidewalks and pedestrian paths. For more information, please contact the Urban Planning Department at aui_upe@ddo.qc.ca.
MaTV’s “Mon île, mon quartier” series dedicates an entire episode to Dollard-des-Ormeaux. Among other things, they will introduce their listeners to the Civic Centre, the West Island Market and Centennial Park. They will also talk to administrators of the Dollard Arts Centre and the Seniors Club, as well as the owners of many local businesses. Watch the full episode at: en.matv.ca/montreal/my-shows/mon-ile-mon-quartier/dollard-des-ormeaux. For Videotron subscribers watch the series on channels 9 or 609.
DORVAL
Grand reopening of the Dorval Arena on August 27 and 28 (1450 Dawson Avenue)
After major renovation work, the Dorval Arena is now ready to open its door to the public. For the occasion, the City of Dorval is organizing a weekend full of fun activities:
Montreal Canadiens Alumni hockey game, Saturday, August 27, at 2 p.m. (doors open at 1 p.m.).
A game will take place to highlight this grand reopening. The money collected will be given to local charitable organizations. Mascots Youppi and Jet will be on hand!
Among the Montreal Canadiens Alumni on hand, you’ll be able to see in action Richard Sévigny, Stéphane Richer, Stéphane Quintal, Pierre Dagenais, Francis Bouillon, Oleg Petrov, Mathieu Dandenault, and Gilbert Delorme, as well as Chris Nilan as coach. Other players will be added by August 27. General admission $15 (Free for children under the age of 12, at the door only, if seats are still available). It is possible to purchase tickets at the Surrey Aquatic and Community Centre (1945 Parkfield Avenue); Sarto-Desnoyers Community Centre (1335 chemin du Bord-du-Lac—Lakeshore) and City Hall (60 Martin Avenue).
Princesses and Heroes on Ice Saturday, August 27.
To give a magical touch to the inauguration, the city invites you to participate in the first recreational skating session of the season. To the sound of thematic music, you will have the chance to skate alongside your favorite characters. Citizens will enjoy an autograph/photo and meeting session, as well as face painting in our VIP room. Join us for this fun reopening party, for the whole family! It’s free for everyone. 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Skate alongside princesses Elsa, Belle, and Leia. Meet Doctor Strange, Star-Lord, Spiderman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn. Meet the princesses Elsa, Belle, and Leia in the VIP room. Please note that there will be no skate rentals during the event.
KIRKLANDThe City of Montreal will be performing maintenance work on the municipal aqueduct network over a three- to four-week period. Disruptions to the water distribution network are to be expected throughout the Kirkland territory, namely cloudy water, as well as a drop in water pressure during the entire work period. Please note that cloudy or colored water poses no risk to human or animal health. To restore water clarity, let the cold water run in the bathtub for 15 minutes and, as required, repeat the process every 30 minutes until the water has returned to a clear colour. For updates on the situation, please visit this page regularly or call 514 630-2727 to reach the Public Works Department.
PIERREFONDS-ROXBOROThe Borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro is proud to make the jump onto Instagram. Follow the city now to discover or rediscover the hidden treasures of the borough’s urban nature and to keep up to date on the activities and events that animate the community. This initiative is in addition to the other communication channels already used by Pierrefonds-Roxboro to disseminate information quickly such as Facebook, YouTube, the website, electronic newsletter and the “Notices and Alerts” application.
“Instagram will allow us to reach even more citizens, especially young students and millennials who actively contribute to the vitality of our community and with whom we want to connect more! The choice of this platform reflects our desire to be closer than ever to our community and with Instagram, we will also be able to be more creative in how we educate people and share advice from our borough services experts” says Marie-Pier Cloutier, Division Head of Communications and Citizen relations.
Help make your community shine! As ambassadors of the Borough, this account is also yours. You can help spread the word about the community by adding the hashtag #PierrefondsRoxboro to your Instagram posts. #PierrefondsRoxboro Challenge: Who will share the most photos? To participate in this friendly challenge, all you have to do is : Geolocate the photos taken in the Borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro; Insert the mention @pierrefonds_roxboro in the text of the publication; Also enter the keyword #PierrefondsRoxboro.
