Around the towns - West Island

BEACONSFIELD
Are you looking to add more books to your personal collection in a sustainable way? Look no further than the Friends of the Beaconsfield Library’s book sale which offers three days of sales this year.
Come and see what there is on offer at the library on Friday, October 14, from 1 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, October 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, October 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Meet author Marc Lévy on Thursday, October 13 at 7 p.m. You can participate in person at the library with a wine and cheese format, or from home via Zoom. The Bibliothèques des banlieues de l’île de Montréal present this virtual meeting with one of most renowned francophone authors, a unique opportunity to discover the author behind several successful contemporary novels, including Et si c’était vrai. Registration required at https://www.eventbrite.ca/o/ville-de-beaconsfield-city-of-beaconsfield-33281457749Eventbrite.
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUXThe CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal’s flu vaccination campaign is now underway, with appointments available through Clic Santé only, which is a quick and easy way to avoid lineups and respect health measures. Every year, complications of the flu leave many vulnerable people at risk of hospitalization, that is why vaccination is recommended and available free of charge to those who are most at risk: Children from 6 months to 17 years old who have certain chronic diseases; adults with certain chronic diseases (including pregnant women regardless the stage of pregnancy); pregnant women in the 2nd and 3rd trimesters of their pregnancy; people aged 75 and over. To reduce the risk of contamination, the flu vaccine is also offered free of charge to: family members who live in the same household of a child under 6 months of age or a person at higher risk of being hospitalized and to their caregivers and health care workers. Flu vaccination is also free of charge to healthy children from 6 to 23 months old and healthy people from 60 to 74 years old. The flu vaccine does not offer protection against COVID-19 and does not worsen COVID-19 symptoms in case of infection. It is recommended that you receive both shots, and there is no delay needed between the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine. For information visit https://ciusss-ouestmtl.gouv.qc.ca/en/care-services/vaccination/flu-vaccine-influenza/
DORVALThe DORVAL IN ONE CLICK! EXHIBIT continues to run through the fall and winter at the Peace Park Arboretum (1335 chemin du Bord-du-Lac — Lakeshore). Winners of the 2022 edition of the Dorval in One Click! contest will be on display outdoors so you can discover the beauty of Dorval through the eyes of its photographers. For the list of all exhibits presented in Dorval this fall (indoors and outdoors) visit https://www.ville.dorval.qc.ca/medias/files/en/other_publications/DorvalProgCultEn22.pdf#page=3
POINTE-CLAIRE2022 – ROAD SAFETY CAMPAIGN This year the city of Pointe-Claire reminded all road users of the proper actions to take while driving, biking or on foot to ensure everyone’s safety through an awareness campaign. The various messages highlight the responsibilities and obligations of motorists, cyclists and pedestrians under the theme “Road safety, I do my part!”
“This summer campaign reminded citizens of the appropriate behaviour to adopt on the road in order to insure an ever-safer environment. Thank you to everyone who shared these awareness messages and who will continue to be careful year-round,” says Mayor Tim Thomas. From May to October, the campaign was broadcasted on the city’s various social media accounts and on the City’s electronic billboards. More than 30 posts and dozens of videos were broadcasted, reaching an average of 950 people each week. For a second year, residents were invited in May to recommend locations in their neighbourhood for the temporary installation of radar speed detectors. During the 20 weeks of the campaign, these radars reminded motorists of the 40 km/h limit in our neighbourhoods and made them aware of their speed. As the awareness campaign draws to a close, the city reminds road users to continue making appropriate choices and to create awareness of the importance of road safety all year round.
PIERREFONDS-ROXBOROPierrefonds-Roxboro clowns around and raises awareness deafness. Come to the library On Saturday, October 15 at 1:00 pm, for a conference in collaboration with the Association du Québec pour enfants avec problèmes auditifs. This lecture, given by Marie-Pierre Petit and Jérôme Blanchette, will be followed by a workshop in the form of games for learning QSL (Quebec Sign Language). The activity aims to raise awareness among the hearing community about the reality of deaf people. Presented as a part of Universal Accessibility Month, the activity will be held in French and in LSQ (Quebec Sign Language).
Pass GO! Board game workshops — Also at the Pierrefonds library, you can discover a new board game, while learning the rules quickly and letting an animator guide you. Come discover and play modern board games with friends and family, and the hosts of BoardGamesNMore will teach you a variety of new modern board games, and learn from “live rule books.”
