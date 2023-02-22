Around the Towns - West Island

• Beaconsfield Explore West African Music
Discover the Djembe on Saturday, February 25 at 1:30 p.m. at the Herb Linder Annex, 303 Beaconsfield Blvd. Explore West African percussion through its star instrument, the djembé, its origin, its fabrication, tuning and striking techniques (tone, bass, slap), and a performance. Registration at https://www.eventbrite.ca/o/ville-de-beaconsfield-city-of-beaconsfield-33281457749
Dollard-Des-Ormeaux Noise bylaw tightenedCouncil again modified its 2014 noise bylaw on Monday night in response to citizen requests. The new change bans the use of gas-powered leaf blowers between June 15 and September 15, but use of electric blowers will remain authorized in the schedule provided for in the regulations. Fines begin at $150 for individuals and $250 for businesses. An earlier change limited all devices that make noise (leaf blower, lawn mower, hedge trimmer, edger, electric, mechanical or pneumatic tool or any other similar device.) That also followed suggestions, complaints and requests received from citizens in 2021, restricting the usage between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. from Monday to Friday and between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. The move follows many Montreal municipalities and boroughs – including Verdun, Outremont, Beaconsfield and CDN-NDG – that have responded to residents calls and concerns about noise pollution, quality of life, and the demonstrated unhealthy effects of high-decibel screeching lawn care machines on human health. (A gas-powered leaf blower has noise levels ranging from 80 — 115 decibels, equivalent to the noise generated on a street with heavy traffic and the noise generated by a jackhammer from two metres away.)
PUBLIC SKATING: The city is offering a variety of public skating activities during March break to residents. From February 27 to March 10, residents can access a wide range of programs at the Dollard-des-Ormeaux Civic Center, which has three arenas for activities in partnership with local hockey, figure skating, ringuette and speed skating associations. Several public skating sessions are offered throughout the week for family enjoyment, and various tournaments and sporting events are hosted at the Civic Center. Skates and helmet rentals are available during public skating.
• Dorval Duty of memory photo exhibitCheck out Devoir de Mémoire et d’identité sur le cadre bâti by Pascal Normand until March 26 at the Peter B. Yeomans Cultural Centre (1401 Lakeshore). Pascal Normand gives birth to another vision of what surrounds us by capturing the nocturnal portrait of sleeping industrial giants as well as the built environment of local institutions that have marked collective memory for generations, and still do today. With the help of his work of memory and representation that freezes in time the current state of his subjects, Pascal Normand’s works bear witness to a collective sense of belonging and the construction of a renewed identity of built environments that have evolved over time.
• Pierrefonds-Roxboro Nature parksOn Saturday, February 25 from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm at Parc-nature du Bois-de-Liesse (3555 Rue Douglas-B.-Floreani). Glide along the lovely marked trails at nature parks in the evening on cross-country skis or snowshoes, or join guided hikes to learn more about animals’ way of life, and how to survive in the forest. Try to spot owls as they perch hidden in the trees in forests each winter. Reservations are required and equipment rental will open two weeks before the activity. Free for all participants, but there is an equipment rental and parking fee.
Games animationDo you want to discover a new game? Make it easy for yourself by learning the rules quickly and letting the animator guide you. Pass GO! Board game workshops are back on Saturday, February 25 from 1-4 p.m. at William-G.-Boll Library, (110 Rue Cartier.)Come discover and play modern board games with your friends and family. The hosts of BoardGamesNMore will teach you a variety of new modern board games. No need to read rule books because you’ll have “live rule books.”
• Pointe Claire Family art workshopsLooking for a challenge? Take the creative family challenge and discover the exhibition Et dis moi: why is the past tense always longer at the Stewart Hall Art Gallery March 1 at 1 p.m. Create your own board game: decorate your board and create tokens. A game you can play as a family. Bilingual, for 5 years and older. Reservation required: 514-630-1254 or galerie.stewarthall@pointe-claire.ca
Pointe-Claire residents invited to city planning consult
With development projects and the changing landscape raising concerns among Pointe-Claire residents, the city is reaching out, inviting them to take part in what they’re calling a “collaborative workshop,” part of the city’s Planning Program review process.
“This is an opportunity to discuss your vision of the future of the city of Pointe-Claire,” reads the announcement on the city’s website.
The workshop is an in-person event set for March 15, 7 p.m., at the Arthur-É-Séguin chalet. Residents are being asked to register for the meeting on the Pointe-Claire, it’s who we are! platform by 4 pm, Thursday, March 9.
There will also be an online component on that platform, which the city explains is a tool “used to engage residents and stakeholders.”
These two are part of the “public workshops and consultation activities” the city has planned to bring residents and “collaborators” together, to show “the city’s desire to take stock of the current development of the territory, and determine the desirable trajectory for urban development in the years to come.”
Job fair for young West IslandersThe unemployment rate in Montreal, last year, hovered just under six percent for most of last year. Carrefour jeunesse-emploi de l’Ouest-de-l’Île is hoping to respond to job needs among West Island youth with a job fair on March 15.
The organization’s aim is to support anyone aged 16 to 35 who has either dropped out of school, who holds a diploma, is out of work, or even looking for training.
The job fair is an annual event that, like so many others, is finally going to be in person again after virtual versions were held during the Covid-19 period.
Several companies will be on hand, like Amazon and Laronde, IGA, Luda Food, and others, with employment opportunities for young people on the West Island, with offers of regular employment, full-and part-time, seasonal, student, and summer positions at camps, recreation centres, retail outlets, in customer service, warehousing, and even food services.
There will also be some preparatory workshops leading up to the job fair, such as a CV writing workshop on March 6, and interview prep on March 7.
The event will be held at the Carrefour jeunesse-emploi de l’Ouest-de-l’Île’s new office at 52 Hymus Blvd in Pointe-Claire. Details can be found at www.cjeoieng.org.
• Kirkland Collection remindersBulky items — curbside pick-up south sector: in Districts 6, 7 and 8 located south of A-40 February 27. Organic waste pick-up is every Tuesday as of 7 a.m.
Municipal yard — disposal site open to drop-off bulky items as of March 4, 2023. Municipal Yard disposal site is open from 9 a.m. to 12 noon for bulky items and other materials.
• Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue
Recreation surveyThe Recreation Department is seeking your participation to help them better understand your interests and level of satisfaction with activities offered. This short survey (less than 5 minutes) is intended to help the Recreation Department organize activities and events that meet the expectations of the residents of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated and is very important to ensure everyone’s contentment.
French: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1iJqpnvLHDzlB4u940ixZoKucI-Xv_vjWxc5zE5MRF4Q/prefill
English: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Ns5rsvS21ezfhpB4exFJ2bbNq1rX_cIw1SDfNxAwVE8/prefill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.