Around the Towns - West Island

BEACONSFIELD
Paint: The city has announced that a paint shortage is causing delays for some street painting works. “Although the products used for marking roads are less available across Quebec, the majority of the works has been completed to date. Any unfinished work will be executed depending on the availability of paint.”
Property taxes: The latest three-year property assessment role for the Island of Montreal tabled on September 14 demonstrates once again that Beaconsfield property values are experiencing a considerable growth rate with an average of 39.3%, increasing the average value of a single-family home to $1,034,500.
“Beaconsfield belongs to the seven municipalities on the Island with average property values of more than one million dollars. This new role confirms the enrichment of all property owners in Beaconsfield who see the value of their property grow faster than inflation,” explains Mayor Georges Bourelle.
“The amount on the tax bill is mostly established by the property value in combination with the mill rate. While the real estate market, which we do not control, determines the market value of properties, it is the Municipal Council who determines the mill rate. Although the equation is not perfect, we are striving to keep the impact below the inflation rate.”
Book Houses: Two Croque-livres are now available to use in two Beaconsfield parks: Montrose and Brookside. They were painted by artists Lisa Kimberly Glickman (Codex Imaginaire, at Montrose Park) and by Terri McKeown (Dream Big, at Brookside Park), both members of the Beaconsfield Artists Association. Take a book, or leave a book. The book houses are community projects. In addition to books, take a look inside the book house at Montrose Park to find instructions for a special scavenger hunt. Thank you to the Friends of the Library who will help us refresh the selection of books
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUXYoung volunteers needed
Are you a high school student? Do you need to do volunteer work and you like to help out kids? The city needs your help and is inviting teens to become a volunteer at the library as homework helpers, reading buddies and for the coding club. Call 514 684-1496 or e-mail bibliotheque@ddo.qc.ca
DORVALCabaret: Cabaret Nights transform the Peter B. Yeomans Cultural Centre into a cabaret to welcome you in an intimate and relaxed atmosphere for Friday night shows. Catch Sally Folk Friday, September 23, at 8 p.m. (1401 chemin du Bord-du-Lac–Lakeshore. Tickets are $30) After 5 years of touring, nearly 200 performances, 14 radio songs from her 4 albums (including a number 1 top 100 album for 10 consecutive weeks), multiple nominations (Gala Adisq, Sirius XM), and several television performances, the highly energetic and charming Sally Folk presents her fifth career album. Renewing with her creative writing and her somewhat explosive universe, she tells the story of twisted and unusual love relationships, as only she knows how, with all the sarcasm, humour, and self-mockery she is known for. Discover a unique artist in all her splendour and visit her website at http://www.sallyfolk.com/
POINTE-CLAIRE
Schedule change: The city’s Multiservice counter schedule has been changed. The counter will now close at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday evenings until further notice. This change is intended to allow the reorganization of the schedule to respond to citizen requests during peak times, whether by telephone, online, by email or in person. Citizens are reminded that all requests for administration of oaths require an appointment in advance by contacting the reception of the City Hall at 514-630-1200 or at communications@pointe-claire.ca. This service is offered to Pointe-Claire residents. To renew your MULTI card, go to the Central Library or the Aquatic Centre.
PIERREFONDS-ROXBORODemolition: The Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de l’Ouest-de-l’Île (CIUSSS) will proceed with the construction of a long-term care seniors’ centre that will be located in part on the territory of Pierrefonds-Roxboro and the city of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, requiring the demolition of an existing building. The work incudes the demolition of the existing building, the old Adonis supermarket at 4601 boul. des Sources, as well as the decontamination of the soil on site. The start date for the demolition work is scheduled for October 2022 with completion expected in December 2022. The new home should be completed by December 2025 and will feature 192 places for long term care.
Legion Fundraiser: The Roxboro Legion is holding a fundraiser this weekend. The Crafts and Vendor Fair takes place 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Saturday September 24 at 3, 4th avenue south.
