Around the towns - West Island

• Beaconsfield Property cleanliness
With the spring season in full swing, the city is reminding residents of By-Law BEAC-033 on nuisances, including cleanliness of property. “Residents must ensure that their property is free of any stagnant water, has proper drainage, and that their lawn or weeds do not exceed 15 cm in height,” reads a notice.
“We invite residents to review By-Law BEAC-033 for more information and to ensure that their properties are not in violation of the By-Law.” For information visit www.beaconsfield.ca/en/
Techno SquadSeniors Weekly Drop-insFeeling left behind by the online world? This week’s Seniors Weekly Drop-In will offer an opportunity to meet with one of the city’s Techno Squad volunteers. “We are looking forward to helping you with your tech needs, from video conferencing apps, to navigating the App Store and your smart phone.” Bring your own device. Monday, May 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Herb Linder Annex, 303 Beaconsfield blvd.
• Dollard-des-Ormeaux Ecological and Gardening DayLearn more on gardening and the environment and take advantage of vendors selling local products on Saturday, May 13 at Centennial Park, from 9 am to 12 pm, rain or shine. Annuals are for sale at $3 per box (cash only) for a maximum of ten per household. There are 1,200 boxes of Begonias, Marigolds, Petunias, and Cosmos for sale on a first-come, first-served basis. Proof of residency required. Don’t forget your bags or boxes to facilitate transportation.
Branch CollectionFollowing the April 5 freezing rain event, the city will complete the first round of street branch collection this week and gradually resume summer public works operations. “A second round of branch collection is scheduled to take place on an ongoing basis, so there is no need to contact Public Works directly to collect your branches as usual,” says a city statement. As of next week, DDO’s arboriculture and pruning crews will be focusing on cleaning up parks (trails, green spaces, sports fields, etc.) for the summer season. As of May 1, the regular procedure for tree cutting permit requests will be back, meaning it will no longer be possible to cut down private trees without a permit application as of this date. For more information on the evaluation or authorization of tree cutting, call 514-684-1010.
• Dorval Master plan committeeTo better serve citizens and address the new realities related to the needs of a younger and more active population, the city wants to establish a Master Plan for Parks and Leisure and Culture Facilities which will act as the vision and planification tool to help the municipality in its decision-making regarding the development of its parks, green spaces, leisure and culture facilities, and cycling network.
To help bring the Master Plan project to fruition, Dorval will create a monitoring and recommendation committee made up of municipal employees, elected officials, and citizens, whose mandate includes: targeting the needs and interests of the population in terms of parks and cultural, recreational, and sport infrastructure; being involved in drafting the Master Plan by expressing their views, suggesting avenues for reflection, and ensuring all steps meet the mandate’s expectations; ensuring the adopted guidelines truly meet the needs of the community; and serving as a resource person, within their expertise. To submit their application, Dorval residents must send a letter (maximum one page) to lc@ville.dorval.qc.ca and explain why they wish to be part of this committee and what they can bring to the table. Application deadline: Friday, May 12, at 4:30 p.m.
ContestDorval’s Annual Photography Contest is paying tribute to animals this year. Dorval in One Click! wants your shots of fur, feathers, scales, and other critters! Whether a pet or local/international wildlife, open your eyes and capture a snapshot. Open to Dorval citizens in two age groups: 17 and under, and 18 and over, there are many prizes to be won, and winners could have their photo published in the City’s communication tools (cybernews, City Communiqué, website, etc.). The photos received will be displayed on outdoor exhibition panels (first on the fields of the Surrey Aquatic and Community Centre and then in the Arboretum).
All photos must feature an animal and be submitted in JPEG format. Photographs must be sent in high resolution: minimum of 300 DPI or the equivalent of 2400 x 3300 pixels, in an 8 X 10 horizontal or vertical format. Files submitted must not exceed 12 MB. If the participant is 17 years old or younger, the parent or guardian must authorize the entry. In addition to the public’s grand prize, a jury will select three grand prize winners per age group. The images will be judged on originality, quality of composition, and respect of the theme and technical specifications. The winners will be displayed on the fields of the Surrey Aquatic and Community Centre and in the Arboretum. Winners will receive a gift certificate for a Dorval business of their choice or for Cadillac Fairview. Entries are made online only, by email to culture@ville.dorval.qc.ca. Submit photos by July 9, 2023. For more information visit https://www.ville.dorval.qc.ca/en/leisure-and-culture/course-and-activity/contest-dorval-in-one-click-2023
•Kirkland Pension committeeThe city is looking for a person with financial or pension plan experience to serve as an independent member on the Pension fund management Committee of the employees of the Town of Kirkland.
If this challenge appeals to you, email your request and CV to membreindependant@ville.kirkland.qc.ca
• Pierrefonds-Roxboro
WorkshopThe Carrefour Jeunesse-emploi de l’Ouest-de-l’Île is offering a free workshop in French to help teens and young adults better understand their rights and responsibilities regarding their working conditions. Marché du travail : mes droits et responsabilités takes place Thursday, May 18 from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the Pierrefonds library, 13555 boul. Pierrefonds. For ages 16-25, but everyone is welcome. Register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc8yJVKSke9G3Q1MMWD3MAjs1hu4AXqJ_W5RvbMrw2JaLeikg/viewform
The borough offers a citizens’ guide to spring flood readiness. The 24-page bilingual document outlines steps to take both inside and outside the home, and tips on readiness, cleaning up after a flood and emergency kits and plans. Download a copy to print at https://portail-m4s.s3.montreal.ca/pdf/guide_du_ciotyen_-_en_cas_dinondation_2021_bilingue.pdf
• Pointe Claire Lane closureThe city is informing residents that two lanes in both directions on Hymus Boulevard will be closed until May 5 at 5 p.m., as work will take place between Manfred and Doyon avenues. During the day, one lane in each direction will be open to traffic. The schedule of the work may be affected by weather conditions.
• Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue New park
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue will acquire and demolish the building at 82-84 rue Sainte-Anne and convert the space into a park with better access to water and the boardwalk. At the heart of the city’s commercial and touristic area, the building had been left vacant since a major fire destroyed it in April 2019, posing a risk to public safety and compromising street aesthetics. The current owner not willing to rebuild or renovate, the city last week adopted a resolution to purchase it for $500,000. “Rue Sainte-Anne, Lake St-Louis, and the boardwalk are inseparable from the identity of our city and are sources of pride for all our citizens,” says Mayor Paola Hawa. “Since they are linked to each other, the addition of a new direct access will stimulate business in the area and improve everyone’s overall experience. The council’s decision is an investment in our collective future.” The purchase and conversion are part of the city’s urban plan, a new version of which is scheduled for 2024 and aims to enhance the city’s tourist and commercial area while promoting citizens’ quality of life and democratization of access to bodies of water. The city will also redevelop Parc Lalonde and add greenery and urban furniture.
