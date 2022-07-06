Around the towns - West Island

Pierrefonds-Roxboro
West Island Women’s Shelter Fashion Bazaar is on this Saturday.The West Island Women’s Shelter — greater Montreal’s largest — received a remarkable gift from Suzy Shier’s Le Chateau division of 1000 outfits — dresses and suits — to be used for the women WIWS serves and sold off to raise much needed funds. It was the idea of Franco Rocchi, Senior Marketing Director of Suzy Shier, who has been involved with WIWS since his days as Executive Vice-President of Le Chateau. His community involvements have made Franco one of the city’s most engaged corporate citizens. The Charity Sale will take place this Saturday, July 9th from 10am to 4pm at Westview Church, 16789 Pierrefonds Blvd. Anyone wishing to make a contribution to the Shelter can go to
or call
. All funds go for the expansion of the Shelter’s physical space and the broadening of its full range of services. The Shelter has handled 14,000 calls in the past year up from last year’s 9000 and It also delivers 140 hours of counselling services per week through its External Services aside from its acute and long-term Shelter facilities.
Dollard-des-OrmeauxThe city is happy to announce that Centennial Park’s new exercise area is now open. It is the first of its kind in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, developed in partnership between the city and Hydro-Quebec’s Integrated Enhancement Program (IEP), which aims to improve the quality of life of communities hosting new power transmission facilities.
The area will have outdoor exercise equipment with easy-to-follow modules suitable for all fitness levels. It has 3 different exercise sections, a few picnic tables, and a nice grassy area. It can accommodate about 40 people at a time. As it is located just behind the Civic Centre, users will be able to take advantage of the various services available in the building during their training (toilets, water fountains, food). Similarly, our sports groups will only need to walk a few steps to supplement their training on the ice or in the pool with outdoor weight-training exercises. The area will be accessible free of charge for anyone aged 14 and up. The City is pleased to offer a space that will encourage its residents to stay active in a natural setting.
BEACONSFIELDChanges in the frequency of city communications. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the city has communicated regularly with its residents. Now that the situation is stable, the city will reduce the frequency of its communications from the week of July 4. They will now send the e-newsletter 2 times a week: Wednesday and Friday.
You can access city information anywhere, at any time, by also checking our other following communication channels: beaconsfield.ca, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and the bciti+ app
Bulky Items Collection — The city would also like to remind everyone that bulky items pick up takes place once a month in each sector, and that items can only be put out on the curb as of 5 p.m. the evening before collection day. Leaving your bulky items on the curb when it is not permitted will result in a minimum fine of $ 100.
Reminder for each sector: NORTH: On the 2nd Wednesday of the month SOUTH: On the 4th Wednesday of the month
Next collection: NORTH sector: July 13 SOUTH sector: July 27
The branch collection has ended for the season. Branch collection will resume on September 5. You may, however, request a special branch pickup from Public Works for a fee.
DORVALCommunity huddles at the outdoor aquatic centres July 7, and August 9, 10 and 11 at the outdoor aquatic centres.
The city wants to hear your thoughts about the aquatic programs offered over the summer months and, at the same time, receive valuable information about aquatic events and programs.
Drop by to learn more about the various programs and activities offered at your local pool during information sessions held according to the following schedule: July 7 at 11 a.m., at the Surrey Aquatic and Community Centre. Join end-of-season huddles held at 11 a.m., according to the following schedule:
August 9 at the Ballantyne Aquatic Centre
August 10 at the Walters Aquatic Centre
August 11 at the Surrey Aquatic and Community Centre.
This will be your opportunity to provide feedback as well as suggestions for next summer.
KIRKLANDEach year, the Kirkland 25th Anniversary Scholarship Foundation offers two different types of scholarships: the Kirkland 25th Anniversary Scholarship and the Barry Fanning Memorial Scholarship. Eligible students have the possibility of being awarded between $1,000 and $3,000.
Eligibility criteria: Entering full time university studies or currently enrolled full-time in a university undergraduate or graduate degree program (certificate and diploma programs are not eligible); Above-average academic performance; Reside in Kirkland for at least one year as of August 1; Active participation in community activities and/or actively involved in volunteering for charitable organization(s); Display athletic excellence and plan to continue athletics in University (Barry Fanning Memorial Scholarship applicants only). Barry Fanning Memorial Scholarship: The Foundation also administers the Barry Fanning Memorial Scholarship for students who, in addition to meeting the above criteria, have displayed athletic excellence and plan to continue their athletic careers. Wholly funded by the Kirkland Oldtimers’ Hockey League, this scholarship is dedicated to the memory of Barry Fanning, a popular member of the Oldtimers’ league who sadly died a few years ago.
To apply, fill out the scholarship application form. Applications for the scholarship program must be submitted along with all required documents no later than August 1, 2022. For more information email: k25sfa@gmail.com or visit https://k25sfa.wixsite.com/mysite
