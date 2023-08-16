Around the towns - West Island

• Beaconsfield Happy Hours by the Water
Prepare to be amazed with a show-stopping magic show to mark the end of the Summer Reading Club and summer camp. Prizes, snacks, with Magic & Laughter Friday, August 18 at 5 p.m. Centennial Park, 288 Beaconsfield Blvd. Registration required via IC3.
First Day of SchoolWhether your child is starting school for the first time, does not want to go back to school at all, or you just want some help with transitioning from summer to school, psychoeducator Maggie Tarczynski will offer some tips and tricks. Wednesday, August 23 at 6 p.m. at the Library, 303 Beaconsfield Blvd.
Parisian ParkAn amazing trip is just a stone’s throw away. For a day, Centennial Park will be transformed into a Parisian public square, with family programming starting at 2 p.m. at Centennial Park. Food trucks, mobile bar, French conversation workshop, drawing corner, dancing and more, including a classic car exhibition. At 4:50 and 6:15 p.m. there will be a theatrical performance: Voyageurs A creation by Kaoso presented as part of the CAM en tournée, and a musical performance: Damoizeaux at 7 p.m.
• Dollard-des-Ormeaux International DayOn Sunday, August 27, enjoy and learn about the different cultures in the community. Twelve shows representing Greece, Poland, Egypt, China, India, Sri Lanka, the Bahamas, Israel, Italy, Philippines, Palestine and Lebanon will take place at Centennial Park. 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. rain or shine.
Free appetizers from each community and activity booths for children.
• DorvalBike path: The City of Dorval will build a bike path on the south side of Bouchard Boulevard between George V Avenue and the entrance to 100 Bouchard Boulevard. This project, which will run until early October, will be carried out in two phases. Phase 1: Between George V Avenue and the entrance to 200 Bouchard Boulevard, traffic will not be disrupted. Six parking spaces, located on the south side of Bouchard will be reserved for the contractor during the work. No Parking signs will be installed. Phase 2: Between the entrances to 200 Bouchard and 100 Bouchard, beginning in September, the sidewalk on the south side of Bouchard will be closed. Pedestrians will be redirected to the other side of the road. The eastbound lane will be closed and there will be alternating traffic on this section. Traffic will be managed by traffic control persons. Access to Mousseau-Vermette Avenue in the construction zone will be closed for the duration. Citizens and other users of this street will need to access it from the other side. Finally, the bus stop on this section will be removed until the end of work. However, the other two bus shelters on the south side of Bouchard Boulevard will remain accessible.
• Île-Bizard– Sainte-Geneviève Teen killed in Ile-Bizard crash
Tragedy struck Île-Bizard when a car driven by an 18-year-old man went off the road around 2:45 Sunday morning.
There were two passengers in the car, one 18, the other 16. The driver and the 18-year-old passenger were both sent to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The 16-year-old was originally reported to be in critical condition. He later died of injuries.
Police say the car was traveling along Bord-du-Lac Road, near Boismenu Road. They say the it appears that the driver lost control of the car and hit a wall, ending up flipped on its side. Damage to the car was considerable, and all three of the vehicles occupants were out of the car when police arrived on the scene.
It is still not known whether speed, or alcohol or drugs, were factors in the accident. The investigation is still ongoing. Police will be speaking to the two survivors.
• KirklandThis year, the Kirkland Town Council and members of the Kirkland 25th Anniversary Scholarship Foundation awarded a $3,000 scholarship to Karishma Litt studying at the University of Ottawa. The $2,000 Barry Fanning Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Santiago Sanchez Alvarado who studies at the University of Southern Maine. “The Town of Kirkland congratulates the deserving recipients and wishes them great academic success in the future.”
• Pierrefonds-Roxboro MusicTake part in the annual Tribute to Seniors music event, organized by the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro to recognize the cultural and community contributions of people aged 65 and over. This year, the popular event, which usually attracts over 100 guests, will be held under the “Motown” theme. Join for an afternoon of delicious dessert and live music! There’ll also be plenty of dancing and prizes to win.
The event will take place at the Centre communautaire Marcel-Morin on Wednesday, August 23, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mandatory registration (free of charge) by calling 438-990-5162.
Leisure development plan
The Culture, Sports, Leisure, and Social Development Department (CSLSDD) of the Pierrefonds-Roxboro Borough is proud to reveal its new local leisure plan. This five-year plan for 2023-2027 is the fruit of a concerted approach based upon an in-depth survey of residents and partners, an analysis of existing studies, a survey of trends, and numerous workshops. “Guided by three principles: accessibility, proximity and diversity, this plan is the result of a concerted effort to meet specific intergenerational and intercultural needs, notably by improving our cultural and social offerings” says Dimitrios (Jim) Beis, Borough Mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro. “We aim to surpass ourselves in order to be at the cutting-edge of people-centred development. Our goal is to promote an active lifestyle as we believe that the physical and mental wellness of our citizens is an integral factor in continuous societal progress. In all seasons and in the four corners of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, we promise you full enjoyment at all our recreational and sports facilities, indoors or outdoors!”
Consult the full plan https://portail-m4s.s3.montreal.ca/pdf/apr23_planaction_loisirs-en_prod5.pdf
• Pincourt SkateparkThis week, the final technical and safety inspections were carried out at the new skatepark and pump track in Olympique Park.
P-Town plaza is now officially open! The P-Town Plaza is a popular gathering place for teenagers, and
includes a variety of basic features and obstacles including a ledge pyramid, kicker ramps, rails and a ledge with coping. Since 2006, Pincourt’s skatepark has borne the name of Maxime-Daoust Dubé in honour of a park regular who died accidentally outside Pincourt. A commemorative plaque has been installed at the park in his memory.
• Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Construction workThe Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable has begun the final phase of work to repair the Chemin des Pins overpass over Highway 40 in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue on August 7. Work will continue until November. The bridge will be closed to all traffic for the duration of the work. Complete closures of Highway 40 are also expected at night and on weekends. The main interventions planned consist of the repair of concrete elements, including the beams and slab, repair of the guardrails, and paving of the bridge. There will be a complete long-term closure of Chemin des Pins between Poultry Cottages and chemin Sainte-Marie until November. A detour via Anciens-Combattants for all vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists. Local traffic permitted between Euclide-Lavigne and chemin Sainte-Marie.
• Senneville Paddleboards and Kayaks
- Three times during the 2023 summer season, the Village of Senneville in partnership with Paddle Mac will offer free of charge boat rentals to Senneville residents. These rentals will be for one hour, and proof of residency will be required. Paddleboards and kayaks will be offered. Also, throughout the summer, a 20% discountwill be offered to residents wishing to purchase an individual or family pass.
Paddle Mac is located on McGill University’s Macdonald campus, in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, directly in front of the STM 211 bus stop. For information contact macpaddleshack@gmail.com
• Vaudreuil New bylawOn August 8, during a special session, the municipal council of Vaudreuil-Dorion tabled a notice of motion to introduce legislation for a provisional regulation to temporarily suspend the issuance of building permits for new housing units in the Harwood – De Lotbinière sector, for a maximum period of two years. Due to the enormous success being experienced by the Harwood – De Lotbinière sector as it undergoes development, the municipal council has decided to take the necessary time to perform an analysis to carefully plan the infrastructures and public facilities in conjunction with the density potential of the sector. A study conducted in 2016 by an external engineering firm confirmed that 565 units could be added to the existing network. Beyond this figure, the City would have to make significant investments in the sanitary sewer network in order to begin another phase of requalification. With the projects already authorized, the City is close to reaching the capacity mentioned in this report. The sector’s popularity is such that the municipal council has deemed it necessary to put a halt on new residential development projects in order to ensure a development plan that is coherent and realistic.
