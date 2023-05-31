• Beaconsfield Water network
Flushing of the water network will begin during the first week of June, overnight from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. The quality of drinking water will not be affected. This one-way rinsing operation removes deposits in the pipes and ensures the continued supply of good quality drinking water. “Despite all the precautions taken by the city, this operation can cause a slight drop in pressure accompanied by rust-coloured water,” reads a city notice. “If this should occur, we recommend that you let the water run until it is clear. A notice will be distributed to homes three to five days before we start work in each area. Do not fill your pool during the work within your sector.”
Branch Collection
Public Works will now be returning to a regular branch collection and chipping schedule, starting next week for sector 1 on the south side and 5 on the north side. Branches must be no longer than 3 metres and have a maximum diameter of 15 cm. Place your branches in the correct manner at the curb so that teams can collect them. Note that the branch collection may take, depending on the sector, between 7 and 10 days.
• Dollard-des-Ormeaux Library awarded
Just a few months after being honoured with the Denis-Vaugeois Award recognizing the excellence of improvement projects realized in public libraries, the Dollard-des-Ormeaux library received another award. At a May 11 gala, employees were proud to accept the 3rd prize in the Francophone category for the 2022 TD Summer Reading Club, among all participating libraries in Canada.
The TD Summer Reading Club Library Awards recognize innovative and effective programs implemented by Canadian libraries to encourage children to read. The TD Summer Reading Club is Canada’s biggest, bilingual summer reading program for kids of all ages, interests and abilities. The Club celebrates Canadian authors, illustrators and stories, and inspires kids to explore the fun of reading their way. This is key to building a lifelong love of reading.
• Dorval Swimming pool regulations
The City of Dorval would like to remind all its citizens who either own a pool or who intend on installing one about the rules that apply to all residential swimming pools, regardless of their installation date.
To reduce the risk of children drowning, the Quebec government has security measures around all residential pools, whether they be new or beneficiary of acquired rights. As such, it is important that all Dorval pool owners affected by these regulations take note of the rules to make sure their installation is up to code. The stricter rules include: All pools must be surrounded by an enclosure to protect access and prevent the passage of a spherical object 10 cm in diameter, be at least 1.2 m high, and free of any element that could facilitate climbing. An above-ground pool with a wall height of at least 1.2 m at any point in relation to the ground, or a demountable pool with a wall height of 1.4 m, does not require an enclosure when access to the pool is gained by means of a ladder equipped with a safety door that closes and locks automatically; by a ladder or from a platform whose access is protected by an enclosure; or from a terrace attached to the residence and laid out in such a way that its part opening onto the pool is protected by an enclosure. Pools equipped with a diving board must be installed in accordance with the BNQ 9461-100 standard, aimed at preventing spinal cord injuries related to diving accidents. For details visit www.quebec.ca/piscinesresidentielles (in French) or search for Residential Swimming Pool Safety Regulation on legisquebec.gouv.qc.ca/en. For information on the permit request for the installation of a swimming pool in Dorval or for advice on compliance, contact the Urban Planning Department at 514 633-4084.
• Kirkland Cultural policyIn a world increasingly driven by knowledge and communications, culture plays a major role in the development of communities. It fosters social development, animates the community and provides a sense of belonging, identity and continuity to the city. “It is said that a community is only as strong as its people — and in this regard, Kirkland certainly ranks among the strongest,” says a city statement. “It is from this concept that came the idea to provide the municipality with a cultural policy designed by its community.” In May 2022, all Kirklanders were invited to participate in “Let’s Talk CULTURE!” — an event that brought together various groups of engaged citizens to help define the place that culture should be taking in the development of the municipality. The outcome of their discussions led to development of the first cultural policy for Kirkland, and its accompanying action plan. View the policy at https://www.ville.kirkland.qc.ca/client_file/upload/document/Culture/EN%20Cultural%20Policy%202022.pdf
• Pierrefonds-Roxboro Virtual tour
Experience virtual reality while discovering a part of the country thanks to Les Aventuriers Voyageurs.
Discovering Western Canada in virtual reality takes place Friday, June 2 at Pierrefonds library, 13555 Pierrefonds boulevard. Forget slideshows! After watching the lecturer’s 360-degree images of the most beautiful national parks, you’ll want to cross the country! For guests 12 years and over in French at 4 p.m. and in English at 6:30 p.m. Register for free at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfmnVBB1JlZv3cKnEGgDDm0dTa_d3p_q0LFP2Vq6ZzOqehpfg/viewform
Sous le ciel de ParisThe poetry and melodies of the great French songs are timeless and still relevant, even decades later. Known for her charisma and beautiful voice, Rita Tabbakh, singer of Lebanese and Acadian origins, performs the greatest hits of Aznavour, Piaf, Dalida, Brel, Bécaud, Dassin, Gainsbourg, Barbara, Trenet, among others, punctuated with stories about the artists. On Sunday, June 4 from 2 pm to 3:30 pm at the Pierrefonds Cultural Centre, 13850 Gouin ouest. For tickets: https://pier-rox.tuxedobillet.com/main/sous-le-ciel-de-paris
• Pointe-Claire Preparatory workFrom May 26 to June 16, night work by the MTQ will require the complete closure of Donegani Avenue, between des Sources Boulevard and Chester Avenue, and an obstruction of the right lane of des Sources Boulevard southbound from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• ste-anne-de-bellevue
SADB has its community grocery store backJust in time for summer’s burst of beautiful weather, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue has its grocery store back. Marché Ami Plus officially opened its doors last Thursday, filling a void left when Marché Richelieu declared bankruptcy, and shut its doors.
Natacha Filion, who had worked in the produce department at Marché Richelieu for three years, found out about the closure via Facebook. Not only was the community concerned that it was losing its one and only grocery store, Filion and others were out of job.
SADB residents and Mayor Paola Hawa had described Marché Richelieu has a community hub. There was a lot of grief over its loss, and anxiety over how people would shop for groceries now that they would have to cross a bridge by bus or taxi just to stock up.
