Around the Towns - West Island

BEACONSFIELD
Drop-in kids activities: Baby Circle Time continues from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesdays until December 14 at the Library, 303 Beaconsfield Blvd. Listen to a story, sing some songs, and socialize. For ages 0 — 2 years and a parent or guardian. Storytime In Motion follows from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Listen to some stories and get ready to move! For ages 2 to 5 and a parent or guardian.
Blood donor clinic: Do your good deed of the day and book your appointment to give blood. The next blood donor clinic in Beaconsfield will be held on Monday, November 14 from 1 to 7:30 p.m. at the Recreation Centre, 1974 City Lane. Book your appointment at 1-800-343-7264 or igive@hema-quebec.qc.ca
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUXOn Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, the Fine Arts & Crafts Holiday Market returns to the Civic Centre. After a two-year pandemic, The Dollard Centre for the Arts is thrilled to announce the return of the annual Market which promises an exciting new formula for crafters and shoppers alike.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. all artists and crafters will be located in the Civic Centre’s Community Centre Building, spread out over three floors. Guest shoppers are invited on a pre-holiday adventure with a large crafts market space in DDO’s Banquet Hall, two specialized market areas on other floors, the long-awaited return of the Artists’ Association of Dollard’s annual exhibition, live music and guest performers, a cloakroom service, and a unique outdoor rooftop bar experience at l’Étoile fillante.
The Fine Arts & Craft Holiday Market will feature original and authentic crafts (including food and beverage) from many generations of dedicated artists and artisans.
POINTE-CLAIRECHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: On November 19, citizens of all ages are invited to come out and participate in the festivities around the lighting of the Christmas tree in Pointe-Claire Village. Come between 1 and 5 p.m. to the corner of Cartier Avenue and Bord-du-Lac – Lakeshore Road, for an afternoon of free activities with roaming animation in the village. Starting at 1 p.m., the public can take advantage of the refrigerated skating rink in the middle of the square. Registration is required. Please note that each member of the family must register. Go to ludik.pointe-claire.ca to reserve a spot. During the afternoon, partake in the Buddy – Snowflake Challenge and your name will be entered into a raffle for the chance to win one of four prizes. For more information, please visit the table near the skating rink. Between 4 and 5 p.m., Christmas carols and a fire show will brighten the stage for all ages to enjoy. Around 5 p.m., the public will be invited to join Mayor Tim Thomas for the main event, the countdown that will launch the lighting of the Christmas tree. This event is organized in collaboration with the Pointe-Claire Village Association.
DORVALThe City of Dorval invites you to an event where unique handmade creations are offered by members of the Dorval Artisans’ Guild. Drop by to discover creations that combine creativity and imagination.
THE 2022 SALON DES ARTISANS takes place Friday, November 18, from noon to 9 p.m. and Saturday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sarto-Desnoyers Community Centre (1335 chemin du Bord-du-Lac–Lakeshore). Vernissage is Friday, November 18, at 7 p.m. For information visit www.dorvalartisans.org.
PIERREFONDS-ROXBOROAs part of Québec Intercultural encounters week, from November 7 to November 13, 2022, Pierrefonds-Roxboro is offering a series of free events to celebrate the contribution of citizens of all origins, to encourage dialogue and to bring people together across cultures. Happy hour, movie projection, comedy night, game session and much more! These Pierrefonds-Roxboro intercultural events are sure to please the whole family. Special programming includes a Cuisine ton quartier podcast; Art exhibition; Documentary film; a badge making workshop; sharing around the theme of traditional clothing; meet the artist and so much more. For more information visit https://montreal.ca/en/articles/pierrefonds-roxboro-intercultural-events-39085
