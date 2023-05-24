• Beaconsfield Boat access
Lakeview non-motorized boat access program: A permit is required to pass through the gate to access the boat launch. This applies only to non-motorized watercraft requiring a trailer.
Access to the water ramp at the corner of Lakeview and Lakeshore. For non-motorized watercraft requiring a trailer only; a permit is required to pass through the gate to access the boat launch.
Cost of permit: $100 for the current year; Key: $100 deposit required. To obtain an annual access permit, you must provide the following documents: Photo and registration certificate of the boat; Proof of residence (e.g. driver’s licence, Hydro-Québec bill); Quebec driving licence. Present yourself in person at the permit counter in city hall, 303 Beaconsfield Blvd. during opening hours, Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
For more information, write to permis@beaconsfield.ca
Light watercraft allowed free of charge include Kayak, Canoe, Windsurf board, and Paddleboard. Light watercraft storage space rental: Don’t spend all summer strapping your kayak to the top of your car every time you want to take it out on the water, rent a space at Centennial beach instead! Reserve your space for only $50 at the Recreation Centre. For information call 514-428-4520. Space is limited.
Sump pumpsThe city has prepared a presentation about sump pumps by the Urban Planning department from last November 2022. All about sump pumps! provides important details information about this important tool in your home, with types, bylaws, maintenance and service schedule. View the bilingual presentation at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6E7sMPwiF00
• Dollard-des-Ormeaux Leaf blowersRestriction on the use of gas-powered leaf blowers is now in effect. At a meeting held on February 13, 2023, Council unanimously adopted an amendment to By-law R-2014-094 concerning nuisances to restrict the use of gas-powered leaf blowers. The following restrictions are now in effect for both residents and landscapers operating in the city: The use of gas-powered leaf blowers is prohibited from June 15 to September 15. Gas-powered leaf blowers may be used before June 15 and after September 15, but only Monday to Friday, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and statutory holidays, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Electric leaf blowers may be used at any time.
Policy changes regarding gas-powered leaf blowers have been adopted in recent years in small, medium and large municipalities. The city of Dollard-des-Ormeaux is joining the movement to address the concerns of its residents and to ensure quieter summers, a better quality of life and the protection of the health of its residents, while minimizing the effects on the environment.
For more information, contact the Municipal Patrol at 514-684-6111.
Rehabilitation workRehabilitation work for pavements, curbs and sidewalks is taking place on De Salaberry Boulevard between Iberville and Frontenac Streets from May 15 to July 7, 2023. This work will cause traffic hindrance on De Salaberry Boulevard, as of May 23. Only eastbound traffic will be permitted on De Salaberry, and detours for westbound traffic from Hôtel-de-Ville Street will be put into place. The city asks drivers to be prudent and respect signage.
• Dorval Housing projectDorval citizens are invited to attend an informative evening during which the new promoters will present their Alternative Community House project located at 2400 Herron Road. This presentation will be held May 30 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Sarto-Desnoyers Community Centre (1335 chemin du Bord-du-Lac). The project is an innovative multigenerational housing concept that will notably offer car-sharing vehicles and parking spaces for electric vehicles with the aim of reducing greenhouse gases. The housing units will all be associated with quality common service areas and greening measures will be reinforced.
2023 Lake Saint-Louis five snapshots in timeA free exhibition until October 29 at the Dorval History of Local Heritage Museum (1850 chemin du Bord-du-Lac). Navigating on the lake is nothing new. This widening of the St. Lawrence River called Lake Saint-Louis has seen the evolution of all types of navigators through the ages. This exhibition presents five great views of the lake, from the time of the dugout canoe to the cargo boat. During your visit, become a sailor’s apprentice and discover Lake Saint-Louis: Five Snapshots in Time.
• Kirkland Mini OlympicsThe Kirkland Mini Olympics are coming June 30 to July 2 at Meades Park, 16950 Hymus Boulevard.
For athletes 7 to 14 years old: Does the Mini-Olympic flame shine bright in your heart? Want to take part in a friendly competition? Then be sure to register for the Kirkland Mini-Olympics where you’re guaranteed a fun-filled weekend! Registration (online only) has been ongoing since May 2 on a first-come, first-served basis. An AccèsCité Loisirs account is required. Registration fees including team t-shirt, Saturday lunch, Sunday lunch & dinner: Residents: $60 per child (3rd child: $54); Non-residents: $72 per child. Team coaches (15 years old+) Interested in becoming a team coach? Hurry up and register as space is limited – only 36 places available! You must be available for the entire weekend as well as for the coaches’ meeting. There are no registration fees for coaches. Register at https://mon.accescite.net/66102/fr-ca/ Info : 514 630-2719.
• Pierrefonds-Roxboro RallyTake part in the Rallye ludique on Sunday, from 1 pm to 5 pm, at Parc-nature du Bois-de-Liesse. Discover the mysteries of Quebec’s nature in the heart of a forest. Acquire new knowledge, better understand the interaction between fauna, flora and human beings. The event is free, and paid parking is available. Meeting point is Accueil des Champs.
• Pointe-Claire Family activitiesThe city of Pointe-Claire is hosting a weekend full of activities to entertain both young and old May 27 and May 28. Come and discover the fascinating world of Public Works through a ton of fun activities so you can see the underside of the job and enjoy the fun and diverse artistic program of the Rendez-vous culturel at the Stewart Hall Cultural Centre. Activities will be free on Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Public Works Day at 50 Terra-Cotta Avenue and Sunday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Stewart Hall Cultural Centre, located at 176 du Bord-du-Lac. View the full schedule for each day online at www.pointe-claire.ca
Pearson School Board receives QESBA excellence award for diversity
The Lester B. Pearson School Board has received the Quebec English School Boards Association’s (QESBA) Excellence in Education Award – Community Engagement Category – for its commitment to promoting Equity, Diversity, Dignity and Inclusion in its schools and centres (EDDI).
EDDI is one of the school board’s core values. A pledge to that effect on the LPBSB website declares, “Our school board has always been committed to equity, inclusion, and respect for all. We are actively re-examining the ways in which we live these values, the ways we do not, and the work we must do to honour them.”
Its commitment to EDDI highlights four key areas, Professional Development, Educational Resources, Regulation and policy, and Infrastructure.
ExhibitThe free Writing mountains – entre les lignes exhibit runs until May 28 at Stewart Hall Art Gallery.
The artists presented in this exhibition explore the potential narrative of landscape and nature as being protagonists of personal, political and fictional stories. Deconstructed and presented here in various forms, the landscape is a space inhabited by different narratives skillfully translated into drawings, photos, videos and sculptures. Featuring works by Nour Bishouty, Kuh Del Rosario, Joyce Joumaa, Anahita Norouzi, La Société des archives affectives, Hajra Waheed, Leila Zelli, and curated by Manel Benchabane.
• Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue Camp grantThe city of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue is pleased to announce that city council has agreed to provide a $36 grant to each child registered in the city’s day camp who resides in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue. The purpose of this initiative is to cover the costs associated with an off-site outing. The cost of registration for a resident is $182 and $243 for a non-resident. For parents who have already registered their child for the day camp, refunds will be automatically issued by l’Air en Fête in the coming weeks.
The registration period is still ongoing and a virtual information evening will be held on Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. with the day camp organization. For information or assistance with registration, call 514 990-1414, ext. 205.
