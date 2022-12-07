Around the Towns - West Island

BEACONSFIELD
SENIORS WEEKLY DROP-INS: On Mondays from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. seniors are invited to come and meet new people, have a tea or a coffee or ask their questions to a city employee. The activity is free and held at the Herb Linder Annex.
HOLIDAY ENCHANTMENT: The Holiday Spirit returns to Centennial Park on December 10 from 6:30 p.m. for our greatest delight. A concert with Kerry-Anne Kutz and the St. Edmunds School Choir, fairy tale entertainment on site and photo booth, and Letter booth for Santa Claus. Hot chocolate and treats ($) and more are on the program at 288 Beaconsfield Blvd. Also check out the Gingerbread House decorating competition Sunday, December 18 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Library (303 Beaconsfield Blvd.) For ages 10 to 17, put your decorating skills to the test as you build and decorate the most festive gingerbread house! Registration is required at https://www.eventbrite.ca/o/ville-de-beaconsfield-city-of-beaconsfield-33281457749
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUXAGGLO INCREASE: ollard-des-Ormeaux residents will bear the largest Agglomeration shared quota increase of all the suburban municipalities on the island of Montreal, says the city. The increase of $7.3 million is the highest rise dollar for dollar. “It is by far the highest we have ever received since the demerger in 2006. Broken down, this new tax bill represents an average increase of $400 per household from last year” reads an announcement, adding more than 50% of residents’ municipal tax bill will be going to pay for shared services of the Montreal Agglomeration. “We expected an increase in the Shared Services bill from the Montreal Agglomeration for our residents. However, this is an average increase of $400 per household compared to the city of Montreal’s increase at $69 per household. We have finally achieved an unfortunate benchmark where more of what Dollard-des-Ormeaux residents pay on their municipal taxes goes to Montreal, than to pay for their local services. I find this is unacceptable!” said Mayor Alex Bottausci. The council had already approved targeted fiscal relief initiatives thanks in part to years of strong financial management of the Ccity’s budget. “However, based on the disproportionate rise in the Montreal Agglomeration assessment, city council will be forced to reassess their tax plan for 2023.”
DORVALHOLIDAY SCHEDULE: CITY SERVICES AND MUNICIPAL BUILDINGS: During the Holidays, many municipal buildings (and their telephone services) will be closed and certain non-essential services will not be available. To consult the opening schedule for municipal buildings, visit: https://www.ville.dorval.qc.ca/medias/files/en/news/Horaire_des_Fetes_2022_2023_eng.pdf
“For situations requiring immediate attention, please call 514 633-4046.” Between December 23 and January, calls will be transferred to Pointe-Claire central offices, where the service will be available 24/7 during the Holidays. Only calls regarding emergency services will be treated during this period.
Online requests made at https://www.ville.dorval.qc.ca/en/services/page/online-request will be treated only on January 4, 2022. For all emergencies, please call 911.
Lastly, please note that the recycling, the organic waste, and the household waste pickups will take place, as usual, during the Holidays.
POINTE-CLAIRESKIING AND WALKING TRAILS: The City is pleased to announce that it will again offer cross-country skiing and walking trails at Beaconsfield Golf Club this winter, to the delight of outdoor activity enthusiasts of all levels. The trails will be open as soon as there is enough snow accumulation to protect the course fairways. At least 20 to 25 cm of snow on the ground is needed before the city can begin trail-grooming operations and be sure the ground is protected. “With that in mind, please do not try to ski or walk on the golf course before the official opening announcement is made.” New this year, a second course will be available. The walking trails will be laid out on the same circuit as those planned for classic cross-country skiing. The trail entrance is via Cartier Avenue. Dogs on leashes are allowed on the walking trail. Once the season gets underway, you will be able to check the updated conditions of the ski and walking trails, as well as those of the City’s various skating rinks, on the Outdoor skating rinks and cross-country skiing page. Stay tuned to the City’s social media accounts for the announcement of the opening of the ski and walking trails as well as the skating rinks.
PIERREFONDS-ROXBOROLITERARY CIRCLE: Share your passion for books with Aline Apostolska and other literature aficionados in a relaxed and friendly environment Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. until December 15 at the Pierrefonds library (13555 Pierrefonds boul). Free but registration is required at https://bit.ly/3VNaL9k
KIRKLANDHOLIDAY ACTIVITIES: SKATING: Lace up your skates and join us for hot chocolate, music and fun on the ice! An activity for the whole family! Sunday, December 18 from 2 to 3:45 pm at the Sports Complex Arena. Admission fee: Non-perishable food items.
MOVIES: Check out Holiday Movies at the Library.
On Friday, December 9 at 5 pm and 7 pm: The Search for Santa Paws (English version)
Thursday, December 29 at 2 pm: Comme des bêtes (French version)
Thursday, December 29 at 4 pm: Dolittle (English version)
Registration required at https://mon.accescite.net/66102/en-ca/
ELF ON THE SHELF: Every day until December 23, come to the Library to find the ELF ON THE SHELF and get a coupon for a chance to win a prize! But beware not to touch him when you find him or else he will lose his magic…At the Library. No registration required
