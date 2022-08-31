Around the towns - West Island

BEACONSFIELD
The redeveloped Briarwood Park has been inaugurated along with an inclusive playground. The newly redeveloped park offers an inclusive and contemporary design concept with accessibility in mind for individuals of all ages and abilities so that they can have an experience that meets their needs and aspirations, says the city. The play modules are aimed at tactile, motor, cognitive and sensory exploration. It also offers a completely new-to-Beaconsfield addition, a splash pad area.
A contract in the amount of $1,220,135 was awarded in July 2021 for the improvements, with the city obtaining a non-repayable contribution of $723,558 from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF). “The city of Beaconsfield is very grateful for this partnership opportunity. We are pleased to be able to offer residents the opportunity to play and exercise on an inclusive, quality playground. This park will benefit children and adults in the neighbourhood, including the disabled and mobility-impaired population, who will be able to enjoy the benefits of outdoor play.”
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUXResidents can receive a tree free of charge to be planted on the municipal right-of-way of their property, and the city takes full responsibility for the maintenance of this tree. An inspector must validate if it is possible to plant a tree in this location. If the space is adequate, you will be offered a choice of species taking into account the principle of “the right tree in the right place” and urban biodiversity. The location of the tree will then be marked and planting will take place a few weeks later. The space must be sufficient taking into account the presence of other trees or apparent obstacles.
The location must not interfere with aboveground or underground infrastructures (irrigation system, cables, gas, water and sewer lines, streetlights, fire hydrants, traffic signs, etc.).
The location must not conflict with road safety requirements, such as a sight triangle, or municipal maintenance requirements for snow removal.
To make a request by email arbo@ddo.qc.ca or by phone 514 684 1034
KIRKLANDBADMINTON & PICKLEBALL: The city is offering Mini-sessions in Badminton & Pickleball
You must have an ACTIVE AccèsCité Loisirs account to be able to register. You will find the procedure to create your account on the city website.. Accounts are only activated on weekdays during the Recreation Department’s business hours.
Session 1
RESIDENTS: As of Thursday, August 25, 9 a.m. KIRKLAND & BEACONSFIELD RESIDENTS: As of Tuesday, August 30, 9 a.m. FOR ALL: As of Wednesday, August 31, 9 a.m.
Session 2
RESIDENTS: As of Thursday, October 13, 9 a.m. KIRKLAND & BEACONSFIELD RESIDENTS : As of Tuesday, October 18, 9 a.m. FOR ALL: As of Wednesday, October 19, 9 a.m.
PIERREFONDS-ROXBOROPierrefonds-Roxboro borough council returns on Monday, September 12, 2022 from 7:00 pm to 8:30 p.m. in person at the Borough Hall or watch the live webcast, starting at 7 p.m. A limited number of people (15) will be admitted to the Council room, in compliance with Covid-19 sanitary measures. No reservations are necessary. Seating will be on a first come, first served basis. Once the maximum capacity of the room is reached, it will not be possible to assist the sitting in person.
The borough is demanding that everyone disinfect hands upon entering the room and maintain a one-metre distance from all other attendees. Citizens can ask their questions to the borough’s elected officials in person. To do so, you will have to register at the council room, starting at 6:45 p.m., the evening of the meeting.
The sitting may be viewed in real time by webcast on our YouTube Channel. You can also watch the video recording of the sitting in deferred transmission on the Pierrefonds-Roxboro Borough YouTube account. The borough will no longer distribute paper agendas at council sittings. “At all times, consult the electronic public agenda, archives and minutes. The public agenda is available for consultation the Friday that preceeds (sic) the borough council.”
POINTE-CLAIREThe Mayor of Pointe-Claire, Tim Thomas, members of the City Council and all City staff thank the City Manager, Robert-F Weemaes, for his exceptional services in City administration for eight years, and wish him the best of success in his new duties as the Director General of the Association of Suburban Municipalities (ASM). “I would like to mention the exceptional work of Mr. Weemaes while overseeing Pointe-Claire’s administration. Thanks to him, many projects were accomplished for the benefit of our entire community. He knew how to recognize the merits of people and showcase team innovation and excellence. He is a manager of experience, competence, integrity and professionalism, who leaves behind big shoes to fill,” says Thomas. Mr. Weemaes has made major organizational changes throughout his career in Pointe-Claire, including a strategic planning process, major organizational changes and numerous achievements.
During the regular meeting of August 16, Daniel Séguin, Treasurer and Director of Financial Services for the City of Pointe-Claire since 2017, was appointed Acting City Manager. Julie Robinson, Assistant Director of Finance, was also appointed as Acting Treasurer and Director of Financial Services. These two appointments are effective starting August 26, 2022.
