Around the Towns - West Island

BEACONSFIELD
Pool Closure
Due to a regional swim meet, the Recreation Center pool will be closed Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20. Good luck to all participants!
Reopening of Leaf Drop-Off
The city wishes to announce that the leaf drop-off site is now reopened. The company MATREC has been able to resume service and quickly empty the facilities. Residents are permitted to bring their leaves to the drop-off. Thank you for your patience.
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUX
Inspection work on a drinking water conduit is also ongoing until November 30 with potential water pressure drops. Montreal’s water service must examine a drinking water pipe between the plant and the Pointe-Claire water reservoir. The closure of the pipe is scheduled for November 7 to 30 and may result in a drop in water pressure for the area delimited by Sommerset to the west; Ernest and Alouette to the north, Tecumseh to the east and Salaberry to the south.
Inspection of fire hydrants from November 14 to 25
A complete inspection of the fire hydrants in the sector continues until November 25, Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. This inspection may cause a temporary loss of water pressure or cloudy and rust-coloured water. Should this happen, simply let cold water run until it becomes clear and flush the water in your washing machine before doing laundry. Water remains safe for consumption.
POINTE-CLAIRE
Snow Info Line and Web Page on Overnight Parking
The city of Pointe-Claire is announcing that the Snow Info line and Web page will be back this winter. From November 15 to April 15, simply call the Info line at 514-630-1205 or visit the Snow Info Web page every day after 5 p.m. to find out whether street parking is permitted between midnight and 7 a.m.
Overnight parking is only permitted in locations where it is already possible to park. Call the Snow Info line at 514-630-1205 or visit the www.pointe-claire.ca/en/info-snow/
Volunteer Of The Year
At the November 8 council meeting, the Volunteer of the Year award was presented to Graeme Maag for his commitment and dedication for more than 40 years within the Pointe-Claire Volunteer Rescue Unit.
PIERREFONDS-ROXBORO
Donations of non-perishable goods
Throughout the year, we encourage you to donate non-perishable food items to your community. It’s quite simple. Drop off food, personal hygiene products, baby products and even children’s toys in the mobile baskets set up at designated locations. Your donations will be directed to help replenish the following local food banks: West Island Mission, On Rock, Fonds d’aide de l’Ouest de l’Île.
Refer to the folllowing lists for specific needs at each food bank
West Island Mission: rice, canned tomatoes, cranberries, turkey, gravy, cereal, turkey stuffing, toys (ages 8-12). On Rock: pasta, cereal, spaghetti sauce, soups, canned meals, canned tuna, canned salmon, canned vegetables, Kraft Dinner, diapers. Fonds d’aide de l’Ouest-de-l’île: black and red Beans, chickpeas, rice, pasta, peanut butter, ketchup, mayonnaise, hygiene products (soap, toothpaste, deodorant, etc.,) pet food.
KIRKLAND
Kirkland Lights up for Christmas
On Friday, November 25 at 6 p.m. at Kirkland Library & Town Hall, join us as we usher in this most magical of all seasons! 6 p.m.: Giant Christmas Tree Storytime; 6:30 p.m.: Christmas Choir and animation; 7:30 p.m.: Word from the Mayor; 7:40 p.m.: Lighting of the Christmas decorations; A family event you will not want to miss! Giant Christmas tree storytime on Friday, November 25 from 6 to 6:45 p.m. at the Library. A bilingual activity for children 3-8 years old, registration is required and presence of an adult is mandatory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.