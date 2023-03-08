• Beaconsfield Flooding
As the weather begins to warm and spring beckons, the melting of snow and spring showers brings the risk of flooding. The city is reminding residents to protect themselves against floods. Following these five tips could help you avoid finding yourself in this situation: Remove debris from gutters regularly; disconnect your pipes that are connected to the house drain or sewer system; check if your drainage system tends to overflow, and consider getting a sump pump; level the ground around your house if you notice it slopes down toward your foundation; and reduce the risk of damage to your basement by installing waterproof floor and wall coverings, and use furniture with legs. For more info, (in French), check https://www.protegez-vous.ca/maison/fonte-des-neiges-5-conseils-pour-eviter-les-inondations?fbclid=IwAR3oNXKLYxQb740OMKhjrNXRt6HnkfIkCnwtGTcghWm2ekTKLcwH2_3iBD4
• Dollard-Des-OrmeauxJob workshop: The Carrefour jeunesse-emploi du Sud-Ouest is offering a free bilingual workshop at the library to help teens, 16-years old and up, work on their CV. With the help of the Carrefour, you will be ready to apply for the jobs that interest you this summer. Register for the March 15 event at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/billets-atelier-le-cv-parfait-workshop-the-perfect-cv-506524748157
Music: L’amant jaloux features a humorous performance with works by Mozart, Grétry, Méhul and Devienne, soprano Marianne Lambert, bassoonist Mathieu Lussier and harpist Valérie Milot. The artists have fun delving into the refined but hypocritical atmosphere of pre-revolutionary Versailles, reviving the blood-stirring melodies that spawned rivalries among the courtiers. Friday, March 31 at Banquet Hall. Free registration at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/billets-lamant-jaloux-musique-classique-classical-music-506546061907
• Dorval More Than Three Hundred Years of History! More Than Three Hundred Years of History is a permanent exhibit at the Dorval Museum of Local History and Heritage. The exhibition portrays the social and economic history of the city of Dorval, from New France to the present day. Its three components, showcased through 19th century coach house stalls, a Hall of Honor, and a time line enhanced by artifacts and various multimedia stations, showcase the great events of the city. Open since 2002, the Dorval Museum aims to highlight the various events and people who featured prominently in the City’s history, from colonization to the present day. Regular opening hours are Thursday to Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1850 Lakeshore, and guided group tours available upon reservation. Take a virtual tour at https://bit.ly/3mvlRDx
• Pierrefonds-Roxboro Special urban planning programLearn more about the public process that will guide the realization of the future Special urban planning program (SPP) for the development of Saint-Charles Blvd. In doing so, you will help to shape the future development of this area. “The borough took the initiative in 2022 of organizing meetings before embarking on the production of the boulevard Saint-Charles planning program, which aims to transpose as accurately as possible the issues experienced by the population. It is therefore with great enthusiasm and a genuine interest in the enhancement of the quality of its living environment that we invite you, residents, business people and organizations to learn more about the preliminary version of the Special Planning Program (SPP) and the stages of the SPP process.” Citizens are invited to participate in the consultation and express views on the preliminary document following three proposals: Development Proposal; Planning and Redevelopment Principles; Land Uses, Density and Building Heights. You can share comments and questions in writing at ppusaintcharles@montreal.ca Deadline to submit comments and participate in the online consultation is March 20. Access the online consultation platform https://pierrefonds-roxboro.cocoriko.org/multitheme/ppu-preliminaire-saint-charles-fdcfc827df03?lng=en-CA Hard copies are also available at the Pierrefonds Library and at the Pierrefonds-Roxboro Borough Hall.
• Pointe Claire Physics teacher’s book launchVanier physics teacher and PC resident Stephen Cohen has published his Getting Physics: Nature’s Laws as a Guide to Life. The book aims to introduce physics concepts, including Mechanics, Electricity, Waves, and Modern Physics, without resorting to much math, so anyone can enjoy it. Story-telling and humour make topics fun to read about in this book about science, but also about being a scientist, and it is written by someone who passionately loves and enjoys science. Although the chapters on physics are written with college students in mind and are ideally suited to be integrated into their introductory courses, chapters on engineering, aerospace, and future technologies are lighter and meant for everyone. In recognition of the extent to which Vanier students played a role in its development, Cohen will donate half of all profits from book sales in 2023 to the non-profit Vanier College Foundation.
• Kirkland Snow dumps overloadedKirkland snow dumps can’t handle any more loads, so the city is advising residents about changes to its snow clearing measures. “With the large volume of snow we are experiencing this winter, our snow dump site is nearing capacity and will shortly be unable to accommodate any more loads.” The city will therefore review procedures and implement exceptional measures to dispose of the snow collected from the road network until the end of this season. “As a result, starting March 4 and continuing until the end of the winter, snow removal on main streets and major arteries will, in as much as possible, be done by blowing into the street right-of-way on private property rather than into trucks taken to the snow dump site.” There will be no change to snow removal practices elsewhere in the city. “We thank you for your understanding and precious cooperation!”
Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue Prep work for new bridge has startedPreparatory work for the construction project of the new Île-aux-Tourtes bridge has begun. Targeted clearing and geotechnical drilling operations have begun, as well as activities related to the relocation of public service equipment. These first interventions will allow the design of the new bridge to continue. The new bridge will include three lanes of traffic in each direction, a two-way multipurpose lane and wide shoulders suitable for use by buses. Until commissioning, the current bridge remains safe and the infrastructure is subject to a maintenance program that includes inspections and repairs. In addition, carpoolers (two people on board or more) and taxis will be able to use the reserved lanes that have been temporarily set up near the current bridge as part of the repair work in progress. These lanes reduce the travel time to the bridge. Due to ongoing reinforcement work on the existing bridge, two lanes per direction are currently open. Reserved lanes, accessible to emergency services, buses, carpoolers and taxis, have been temporarily set up on Autoroute 40 between Morgan Blvd. and des Anciens-Combattants, in the direction of Vaudreuil-Dorion, and between the interchange with Highway 30 and the bridge, towards Montreal. Increased police surveillance is expected to ensure compliance with the conditions of use of the reserved lanes. For more information visit https://www.transports.gouv.qc.ca/fr/projets-infrastructures/reseau-routier/projets-routiers/CMM/pont-ile-aux-tourtes/Pages/Pont-Ile-aux-Tourtes.aspx
