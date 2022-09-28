Around the towns - West Island

BEACONSFIELD
Tax hikes: The average value of a single-family home in Beaconsfield has now reached $1,034,500 following the latest three-year property assessment role for the island of Montreal. Beaconsfield property values are experiencing a considerable growth rate with an average increase of 39.3% and the city will reduce the mill rate to limit the impact on homeowners’ 2023 municipal tax bill. The city is reminding residents that half of the municipal budget is determined by the Montreal Agglomeration and over the last years, the quotes-parts paid to Montreal have been affected by increases exceeding the inflation rates and Beaconsfield took legal action in 2020 – for an amount that has since reached more than six million dollars – against the city of Montreal and the Quebec Government. The dispute relates to the penalizing method which is used to calculate the amount that Beaconsfield must remit to Montreal. “We will do everything necessary to preserve our taxpayers’ ability to pay while maintaining quality services that contribute to the quality of everyday life in Beaconsfield”, assures Mayor George Bourelle.
Indigenous films
For the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the city is organizing activities to reach out to the entire community Friday, September 30 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Presented with the collaboration of the National Film Board of Canada, you can watch a series of short films made by and about Canada’s indigenous people at the Library, 303 Beaconsfield Blvd. View in in the original language (English) and subtitled in French: The Mountain of SGaana • Evan’s Drum (Le tambour d’Evan) • Nalujuk Night (La nuit du Nalujuk) • Three thousand • Shaman • Breaths (Souffles) • Nowhere Land (Entre-deux)
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUXBooks: Books are on the menu for small and not-so-small readers this month.
Check out the Literary Rendez-vous on Thursday, September 29 with Linda Holtzman and share your love of books in a warm and friendly group setting. In English.
Tiny Tales: Stories, songs and crafts to introduce children to the magic of the words and reading. For 18- to 36-month-olds accompanied by one adult only, on Thursdays, September 29 to December 15, and Saturdays, October 1 and 22, November 12 and December 3. Bilingual.
Registration for all events on Eventbrite.ca through the library’s website.
DORVALThe Montreal Metropolitan Commission (CMM) has ratified an amendment to the interim control by-law (RCI) 2022-97 to add three sectors in Greater Montreal with potential for conversion into green space or natural environments: Club de Golf Boucherville, Golf Dorval, and Golf Ste-Rose in Laval representing the equivalent of 190 hectares. In 2021, the city of Dorval decided to make of Golf Dorval something more than just a golf course and turned it into a public urban green space that could be used throughout the year for seasonal activities deemed important to the well-being of residents. “The many acres of land and wetlands covered by the RCI represent an incredible living biosphere, including 216 species of birds, 265 species of plants, and numerous wildlife such as foxes, raccoons, and coyotes” says Mayor Marc Doret. “That is why we welcome this RCI as it supports and solidifies our decision. It provides an opportunity to better plan the future recreational development of this large area, one of the last of its kind in our municipality.”
KIRKLANDDrinking water: The Town of Kirkland is informing residents that a slightly different odour and taste might be noticed in the drinking water coming from the Pointe-Claire water production plant. These episodes usually occur during summer and fall and are due to algae in the river. “Algae growth peaks in warmer water temperatures. An appropriate treatment is used to eliminate algae from the drinking water, but an earthy taste can persist until the water circulating in the system has been renewed.” It is important to note that the current situation does not present any danger to your health. The odour and taste can be diminished by putting pitchers of water in the refrigerator. Any problems related to the treatment, taste and odour of water flowing from the tap should be directed to the Pointe-Claire Water Treatment Plant at www.h2opointe-claire.qc.ca
