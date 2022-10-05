Around the towns - West Island

BEACONSFIELD
Compost: The city is dishing it out! Free compost is available for residents until supplies last. To collect your compost, come to the green space on the west side of City Lane, between the Recreation Centre and Public Works, with containers, a shovel and proof of residence. There is a limit of 250 litres per household, the equivalent of a standard garbage bin. First come, first served.
La Grande Marche is coming to Beaconsfield: On the weekend of October 15-16, more than 100 cities will participate in the Grande Marche movement. In Beaconsfield, it’s Saturday, October 15 at 9:45 a.m. Come to the Recreation Center parking lot starting at 9:45 a.m., rain or shine. The walk starts at 10:00 a.m. Entertainment will be on the course, including music, face painting and snacks. Registration is mandatory. Check out Beaconsfield’s official page to register, and to find more information on the starting location and route (French only).
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUXPublic art: Public artworks by Quebec artists can be enjoyed in public access areas, outdoor or indoor, for the benefit of DDO residents. The City has acquired some of these works of art through the Policy of Integrating art into the architecture and environment of government and public buildings and sites requiring approx. One percent of construction budgets for public buildings or sites will be dedicated to the integration of art. Some examples are Linda COVIT’s Glass Books (2000) at the Civic Centre, 12001 De Salaberry Blvd., and Pierre FOURNIER’s Inner Mouvements (2010) at the Soccer-Football field at Des Sources High School. See more at https://ville.ddo.qc.ca/en/play/arts-and-culture/public-artworks/
Computer Workshops: The library is offering a free overview of Rosetta Stone, an online resource from its digital collection that offers lessons in more than 30 languages. Offered in English on October 11. Registration on Eventbrite.ca via through the library’s website.
Fire Station Open House: Fire Station 61 is opening its doors in style on October 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 10 Sunnydale. Bring the whole family and visit the completely renovated fire station while learning more about the firefighting profession. You and your children can also meet the mascot, Chef, and test your knowledge of prevention in the SIMulateur. More open houses have been planned in other fire stations.
DORVALLeaf collection: The city is again offering a leaf-pickup program to improve its waste reduction effort and create compost. This year, special leaf pickups will take place on Fridays and residents are asked to place their bags of leaves near the street for pickup on October 21 and 28, as well as November 4, 11, and 18.
(Bags must not be put out before 7 p.m. on the eve of collection day.) Furthermore, only big paper bags distributed by the City and sold at various stores will be collected. Paper bags should be used only for the purpose of this composting program and must not be filled with grass clippings, branches, tomato plants, etc., which must be deposited in their respective pickups. Leaves in plastic bags will not be collected by these special pickups, nor by household waste collection on Thursday. The resulting compost will be used in Dorval’s gardens and flower beds next year. A free compost distribution will most probably take place again next spring. A limited quantity of paper bags is available at City Hall at a cost of 50¢ each. For information call 514 633-4046.
KIRKLANDPaper bag distribution: Kirkland residents may pick up biodegradable paper bags, free of charge, at Town Hall — 17 200 Hymus Boulevard and the Municipal Garage — 25 Claude-Jodoin Street. Fifteen bags are available per household while supplies last. Proof of residency required. Dead leaves and green waste are not garbage, and it is prohibited to dispose of leaves and other green waste in the Friday garbage collection. The garbage removal contractor will leave in place bags and other receptacles containing green residues. Please ensure to make your landscaper aware of this regulation!
In Kirkland, collection of leaves and green waste takes place once a week on Tuesdays, starting at 7 a.m. Paper bags and other accepted containers must be placed at the curb next to the brown bin before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Also, make sure that your bags or containers are placed on your property and not on the street, so as not to obstruct the street sweeper.
PIERREFONDS-ROXBOROTempos: Want to install a temporary car shelter? You do not need a permit but must observe certain regulations when you install this type of winter shelter. Temporary car shelters must be installed in a way that guarantees safety. For instance, there must be windows on each side to provide good visibility. Outside of the period from November 1 to April 15 the metal structure must be completely dismantled and your shelter must meet the following criteria: Maximum height of 3 m. The shelter must be installed in the residential parking space or in the driveway leading to it, at least: 1 m from the sidewalk, 1.5 m from the road, and only one temporary car shelter per property is permitted. Materials permitted are waterproof and fire-resistant synthetic fabric. The only colours permitted are white, grey, yellow, beige and light blue. Call 311 for more information Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and public holidays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
