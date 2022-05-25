Around the towns - West Island

POINTE-CLAIRE
MAYOR’S BLOOD DRIVE: The Mayor’s blood drive comes to town on Tuesday, May 31, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Baie-de-Valois nautical Centre (90, Du Bord-du-Lac – Lakeshore). Donations are by appointment only. Everyone is invited to contribute by making an appointment to donate blood. Before making an appointment, please read the selection criteria to determine if you are eligible to donate blood. Take an appointment 1-800-343-7264 or igive@hema-quebec.qc.ca
KIRKLANDART FESTIVAL: The Kirkland Art Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday, May 28 and 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Meades Park. In partnership with the Kirkland Artists’ Association, this brand new cultural event provides participants with a unique opportunity to observe professional visual artists create original works of art in real time, in a calm and peaceful setting. A moment of pure artistic well-being not to be missed also features a musical performance by JUST COSTA on Saturday afternoon.
PIERREFONDS-ROXBOROLIBRARY WORKSHOPS FOR CHILDREN: Tintinnabule is coming to the Pierrefonds Library Wednesday, May 25 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. This musical moment centres around bells, cowbells and shaker bells, and comes in a soft and vibrational atmosphere. When three bells start to ring, they awaken the resonance of large silver bowls, mixed with melodies of the past and the present. The vibrations of stringed instruments echo in the space. String bells jingle joyfully. Babbling and singing games respond to each other with cheerful enthusiasm. Placed on large carpets, babies move around with their loved ones, while the musician unfolds the sounds of the instruments and acoustic objects. A moment of softness and sensory modulation. Toddlers must be accompanied by a single adult. Register through the Box Office link at https://montreal.ca/en/events/tintinnabule-1030-to-1105-28385
LET’S GO TO THE CIRCUS... on May 28 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Led by Le Gros Orteil company, budding artists will learn juggling (scarves, balls, rings, flower sticks, diabolo, Chinese plates), balancing on the pedalette, beam, ball and slack line, basic acrobatics and clowning. The workshop takes place in complete safety and in compliance with current health measures, while keeping fun as a priority. Toddlers must be accompanied by one adult during the workshops. Register through the Box Office link at https://montreal.ca/en/events/lets-go-to-circus-le-gros-orteil-1130-to-1215-28436
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUXFIGHT AGAINST CLIMATE CHANGE: In its fight against climate change, the city has adopted two new bylaws establishing subsidies to residents for installation of residential electric vehicle charging stations and conversion of solid fuel burning fireplaces. The by-laws were adopted earlier this month. The subsidy for replacement of solid fuel burning appliances is open to any owner of a single-family dwelling with a solid fuel burning appliance that does not meet the standards of By-law R-2009-051 concerning heating and cooking appliances. Applicants must first obtain a building permit. Eligible appliances include gas (natural or propane) and electric. A built-in appliance (insert) of any of these types is also eligible. The subsidy will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis until the annual allocated budget is exhausted. Eligible costs include removal fees for a non-compliant appliance, purchase and installation of an approved appliance, including applicable taxes and labour. The maximum subsidy per household is 50% of the cost of the eligible appliance and installation up to a maximum of $1,000. The subsidy for the purchase and installation of an electric charging station for residential use for electric vehicles promotes the purchase and installation of charging stations by granting a subsidy, in the form of a cash rebate, payable to owners of residential buildings who install a charging station in their building, subject to compliance with the eligibility conditions. The subsidy corresponds to 25% of the cost of purchase and installation of the charging station, up to a maximum amount of $150 per station. A subsidy may be paid to the owner for each residential building owned.
DORVALART EXHIBITION AT YEOMANS CENTRE: The city is proud to present the exhibition Des mots dans les mains by Karine Demers at the Peter B. Yeomans Cultural Centre (1401 chemin du Bord-du-Lac–Lakeshore). The exhibition explores the subject of formal repetition, self-presentation, and transformation. Demers folds, assembles and glues paper materials, following different rhythms of play of colours, directions, angles, and sequences reminiscent of the kaleidoscope experience. The results are hybrid works, including painting and sculpture, that invite people to dive into reliefs with surprising and infinite dimensions. Demers’ approach is a reflection of a desire to stage beauty in the vulnerability of our existence. From May 26 to September 3, the city is inviting residents to participate in the exhibition by folding a piece of paper that will be added to the collective work of the exhibition. The artist will then present a work of art from the origami pieces left by the visitors. A Vernissage with the artist takes place Thursday, May 26, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For the Cultural Centre’s opening hours, visit www.ville.dorval.qc.ca.
BEACONSFIELDSAVING URBAN FORESTRY: The city has partnered with GRAME to bring their Ensemble on verdit program to Beaconsfield. To combat the loss of Beaconsfield’s mature urban forest, identified as the city’s main vulnerability in terms of climate change in its Climate Action Plan, you can make your yard a little greener by taking advantage of this subsidy to plant trees on private property. With over a dozen different trees to choose from, you are sure to find the perfect one for your yard among the species available. After selecting your tree location and species you will also get delivery and planting with mulch and nutrients, tips for taking care of your tree and a one-year warranty. All that’s left for you to do is care for your tree following the planting by GRAME. Order yours at https://www.beaconsfield.ca/en/ensemble-on-verdit
French Conversation: The Beaconsfield Library (303 Beaconsfield Blvd.) is offering a French Conversation Group for beginners on Mondays, from May 30 to July 4 at 6:30 p.m. If you know the basics of the French language but are not comfortable expressing yourself in French, local French teacher Corinne Pencet will help guide you. There will be an evaluation of participants’ French level upon registration. Spaces are limited.
