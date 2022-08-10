Around the towns - West Island

DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUX
A new public piano is now installed near the Centennial Park chalet. The piano was painted by local artists Tina Sembhi, Alyssa Archer-Cooper, Julie Nebbs and Rasha Salem. Most of them are members of the Artists’ Association of Dollard. Come admire this work of art and enjoy playing the piano!
Come and discover the information booths of the sports and recreational associations recognized by the City that will be located at the Community Centre on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Be sure to ask the people behind the booths your questions. Not only will you be able to sign up for your favourite back-to-school activities, but you’ll also be able to find out about other year-round activities you may not suspect exist. Some associations are also looking for volunteers so do not hesitate to offer them your precious time. Here are the associations that will be present: Dollard-des-Ormeaux Aquatic Association, Volunteer Accompaniment Service – Abovas, Dollard Hockey Association Inc., DDO Tai Chi Academy, Dollard-des-Ormeaux Public Library, Dollard-des-Ormeaux Senior’s Club, Dollard Centre for the Arts, Dollard Figure Skating Club, Glenmore Curling Club, West Island Badminton Club, Fairview Centennial Scouts, West Island Multiple Sclerosis Self-Help Group, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of West Island, Initiative GoDDO, Karate Spirit, Westpark Co-operative Preschool, ToastMasters International, and Westpark Pool.
PIERREFONDS-ROXBOROLivres dans la rue returns Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. at Parc des Coopérants, on Cloverdale. Since June 27 book lovers have visited more than fifty parks to share the pleasure of reading with children aged four to 12. Every afternoon and early evening during the summer, from Monday to Thursday, the animators, with backpacks full of books, travel the Montreal parks to help children discover their new favourite reads. Enjoy this fun centered activity in a chill and peaceful atmosphere. The animation team adapts to the needs and tastes of every child they meet. Don’t hesitate to go and meet the animators with your children! Canceled in the event of rain.
A presentation on the Perseids takes place Friday, August 12, 2022 from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm. at Parc-nature du Cap-Saint-Jacques (20099 Boulevard Gouin Ouest). This celestial spectacle, at once intriguing and majestic, reminds us why this time of year, at the height of summer, is synonymous with vacations. Learn more about this astronomical phenomena, which takes place between the end of July and mid-August. The activity is free of charge with paid parking.
POINTE-CLAIREThe city is extending its consult on the Parks and Green Spaces Master Plan giving you more time to share your opinion on the city’s outdoor facilities and equipment. To allow as many citizens as possible to complete the survey on parks and recreational facilities, the deadline is extended more than two weeks to August 21. Go to the citizen consultation platform Pointe-Claire, it’s who we are! to give your opinion. The city announced last month that with a view to improving the municipal offer in terms of parks and green spaces, an online survey would gather citizens’ opinions regarding parks and recreational facilities. Have you visited a park in Pointe-Claire in the past year? What activities did you do there? Are you satisfied with the sports equipment and facilities? What other sports or recreational facilities would you like to see in your city? The answers obtained will help enrich the external firm’s analysis concerning the state of the current facilities and, in turn, help us better meet the needs of the community. All the information will be compiled in the parks and green spaces master plan, which will allow our teams to plan all future work. Allow about 10 minutes to answer the questions. For information: 514-630-1200, communications@pointe-claire.ca BEACONSFIELDThe city is organizing a community camping event in Centennial Park this weekend. Starting on August 13 at 6 p.m., there are plenty of activities planned to keep the whole family entertained until 10 a.m. Sunday morning. You can look forward to a craft station, giant games, a sweet late evening snack, a bonfire, a PJ dance party, a morning workout, and stargazing. Breakfast is included! Participants must provide their own tents and dinner. No cooking appliances will be allowed on site. Register online from the “Online Registration” Quicklink at beaconsfield.ca. $50 per family (1 registration per family bubble). Due to limited places, this activity is reserved for Beaconsfield residents only. KIRKLANDThe City of Montreal is performing maintenance work on the municipal aqueduct network over a three to four- week period, beginning Monday, August 1. Disruptions to the water distribution network are to be expected throughout the Kirkland territory, including a drop in water pressure during the entire work period. Please note that cloudy or coloured water poses no risk to human or animal health. To restore water clarity, let the cold water run in the bathtub for 15 minutes and, as required, repeat the process every 30 minutes until the water has returned to a clear color. For updates on the situation, please visit this page regularly or call 514 630-2727 to reach the Public Works Department. The city thanks you for your cooperation.
