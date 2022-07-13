BEACONSFIELD
Sign up now for the free BougeBouge Beaconsfield event on Sunday, July 31. Beaconsfield has partnered with BougeBouge to bring you an outdoor family event suitable for all ages and activity levels. On Sunday, July 31, the city invites all residents to run (or walk) a 1 km, 2 km, or 5 km loop in Centennial Park. (288 Beaconsfield Blvd.)
Best practices in birding conference for adults. Get advice on birding from experts in the field. Become a better birder with help from a facilitator from Le Nichoir, and learn about the best time to watch birds, as well as which techniques and equipment to use. On Wednesday July 13, from 3:30 to 4:30 this bilingual activity takes palce at Centennial Park, 288 Beaconsfield Blvd. (In case of rain: activity will be held indoors) Registration via eventbrite.ca
POINTE-CLAIREYouth Advisory Board call for candidates
The city is currently seeking dynamic and committed candidates wishing to volunteer and sit on the Youth Advisory Board from January 2023 to August 2024. Exceptionally, given the Board’s calendar is in a year of transition, candidates will commit to a 20-month term. Subsequent terms will be for 12 months. The Youth Advisory Board was set up in November 2018 to allow 10 young bilingual Pointe-Claire residents, aged 14 to 21, who are involved in the community, to contribute to municipal life. To do this, the Board is supported by a city council member, a member of the city staff and a school representative. During their mandate, Board members analyze projects and make recommendations to city council with a view to improving activities, municipal services and public facilities to better meet the needs of Pointe-Claire’s young residents, and to promote the participation of young people in their living environment and in their community. Youth Advisory Board members meet on a monthly basis. Those interested in becoming a member must be available to attend an average of one meeting a month on Wednesdays. The Youth Advisory Board is active on Instagram to share their projects and ideas with young Pointe-Claire residents, and so that they can follow the issues important to them. Young Pointe-Claire residents wishing to get involved in their community have until September 10, 4 p.m to submit their application. Candidates will be evaluated based on criteria such as community involvement. For details visit http://www.pointe-claire.ca/en/city/jobs/
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUXGet your Summer Read On! Visit the library to register as of June 18 for the TD Summer Reading Club and participate in different activities. The Club takes place between June 18 and August 20 for 3-to 12-year-olds (open to all). Collect cards through reading challenges to earn a privilege. There are awesome privileges for everyone. Come to the library to pick up a copy of the Summer program and check out the Club’s webpage for more info on what is offered this summer.
KIRKLANDA family activity not to be missed! Don’t miss out on the opportunity to drop by Harris Park — 17178 Brunswick Blvd. — this summer, and stroll down the TD Summer Reading Club StoryWalk® with your parents and friends. You will be able to read the featured story “I am scary” by Elise Gravel while taking a leisurely walk through the pages of the book and enjoying the fresh air. The StoryWalk is available to enjoy at any given time — No need to register. A fun summer activity for the whole family to enjoy!
PIERREFONDS-ROXBORORécré-O-Bus
This summer, you can take part in the various activities offered by the Pierrefonds-Roxboro Récré-O-Bus team in the borough’s public parks. Every day, sports, recreational and outdoor activities are offered for the whole family, free and with no registration. The Récré-O-Bus will visit borough parks from East to West to offer sporting, recreational and outdoor activities. Children from different neighbourhoods will have the chance to practice all kinds of free activities under supervision of responsible animators. No need to register, just show up on site. Activities offered: soccer, basketball, giant chess game, giant snake and ladder game, skipping ropes, flag game, trampoline, circuits, pickle ball, tennis, badminton, beach volleyball, croquet, kin ball, and much more! Schedules for Cloverdale, Parkinson, Alexander, Cérès and Greendale parks at https://montreal.ca/en/news/pierrefonds-roxboros-summer-program-launched-33515.
