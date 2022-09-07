BEACONSFIELD
Reminder for dog owners
The city wishes to remind residents that By-Law BEAC-099 regarding animal welfare includes several provisions regarding the care and control of a dog in Beaconsfield. At all times, dogs must be leashed on public property, including all parks, sports fields and green spaces in the city. For private properties, the guardian must always have control of the dog in order to prevent the animal from leaving the property. It is forbidden to circulate on private property without first obtaining permission from the owner. For all regulations concerning pet ownership consult By-Law BEAC-099.
Road safety for back to school
School is back in session, which means school buses, pedestrians, and cyclists will have a bigger presence on our roads.
Here are a few reminders concerning road safety: Follow the posted speed limits. In a school zone, the fine is doubled if the violation is committed within the period specified on the sign; Road users, including cyclists, are required to stop more than five metres away when approaching a bus or minibus with its intermittent red lights on or its mandatory stop sign deployed; when traffic is directed by a peace officer, school crossing guard, or flagman in charge of directing traffic during construction, all persons shall, regardless of signage to the contrary, obey their commands and signals; drivers are required to stop at the approach to a crosswalk when a pedestrian has stepped into the yellow or white stripes or has clearly indicated their intention to do so.
Book collection
Discovery Room at the library, 303 Beaconsfield Blvd.
Have extra books lying around? Consider donating them! The Friends of the Beaconsfield Library are organizing a book sale, but they need donations to make it happen. BOOK COLLECTION DATES: Saturday, September 17 and Saturday, October 1, from noon to 4 p.m. Please note that there is limited space so please only bring books in good condition. Please DO NOT bring encyclopedias, magazines, VHS tapes, records or cassette tapes.
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUXOutdoor Theatre
Get ready for an evening of Broadway Royalty! Full Circle Productions, in collaboration with the City of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, are excited to present “Upon A Star”, an outdoor concert that will take you on an enchanted journey with Broadway’s Princes, Princesses, Heroes & Villains.
This free concert will be held on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at Park DDO (12000 De Salaberry Blvd). Bring your family & friends (plus your chairs & blankets!) In case of bad weather, the show will be postponed until the next day, same hour.
HHW
The next mobile household hazardous waste collection will take place on Sunday September 11 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m
Come and bring your household hazardous waste. The following collection services are offered by the City of DDO in collaboration with the city of Montreal and ARPE Quebec:
Household hazardous waste (HHW) as per paint, thinner, batteries, undamaged compact fluorescent light bulbs, etc. Visit city of Montreal website for a complete list of acceptable and unacceptable materials. Old electronics. Visit Recycle My Electronics for a complete list of accepted electronics.
Styrofoam and plastic no 6: Use a document shredder (maximum 3 boxes per address) Collection takes place in the P3 parking lot of the Civic Center (entrance from Lake Street).
DORVALNew Director General
The City of Dorval is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Marc Rouleau to the position of Director General of the municipality. He will assume his role on September 12.
Rouleau holds a bachelor’s degree in urban planning from the University of Montreal and a graduate degree in management from HEC Montreal. He has also studied real estate as well as architectural technology and civil engineering technology. With nearly 30 years of experience in the municipal sector, he has held key positions such as department head, director, assistant director general, and director general in various municipalities, including the cities of Mercier, Candiac, and Verdun borough. The hiring committee, along with a recruitment firm specializing in human resources, selected Rouleau, a versatile and committed municipal administrator whose career path also includes a stint in private enterprises.
“It is with great enthusiasm that the City welcomes Mr. Rouleau to its team” said Mayor Marc Doret. “We look forward to working with him and are confident that his leadership, combined to his diversified expertise, his strategic vision, and his human approach, will greatly contribute to the development of our municipality. Together, we will be able to ensure the continuous improvement of the exceptional services we aim to offer our citizens.”
PIERREFONDS-ROXBOROThis winter season, take advantage of the facilities at the Sportplexe Pierrefonds to practice your skating strokes! Thanks to an agreement between the borough and the Pierrefonds Sportplexe, residents have access to the indoor skating rinks at predetermined times. So come and have some fun and be active in a safe environment!
(14700, boulevard Pierrefonds, Pierrefonds (Québec) H9H 4Y6) Guidelines issued by provincial and municipal health authorities, as well as by the Sportplexe Pierrefonds, must be followed at all times. If you appear to have any symptoms related to COVID-19, do not visit the arena.
No reservations are required. Priority will be given on a first-come, first-served basis; Ice skating supports (skating aids) are available on site; The arena’s “Pro Shop” will be open for skate sharpening and equipment rental ($)
INTERGENERATIONAL SKATING — RINK 1 – FREE: Adults and toddlers share the ice. A space is reserved in the centre of the rink for the children.
OPEN SKATING — RINK 1 — FEE PAYABLE: Admission fees : Adults (13 years and older) $3; children (12 years and younger) $1.
HOLIDAY SKATING — RINK 4 — FREE
SPRING BREAK SKATING — RINK 4 -FREE
For Time slots, rates and safety measures visit the city website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.