Around the towns - West Island

JOBS: We’re currently hiring outdoor rink attendants! Tasks include monitoring the rink and chalet during operating hours, completing attendance reports, ensuring cleanliness of the premises, and maintaining the rink (watering, snow removal). Day, evening, Weekend shifts. Salary is $19.26 hourly. Functional bilingualism is required. Apply: https://atlas.workland.com/work/23131/prepose-aux-patinoires
CLIMATE ACTION: Looking for easy ways to reduce your environmental impact this holiday season (that might save you some money too)? We’ve got three simple gift-wrapping ideas to make your presents look cuter, and the Earth healthier.
• Re-use gift bags and wrapping paper. If you don’t have any saved, this is the year to start! You’ll save yourself some cash and a trip to the store.
• Avoid plastic ribbons and bows. Instead, opt for twine made from natural fibres (you can compost it after), and decorate your gifts with a pine tree branch or other organic material.
• Use newspaper (black ink only) or kraft paper to wrap your gifts! You definitely have some lying around the house, and you can compost it after!
HOLIDAY HOURS: Administrative offices will be closed from December 22 to January 2 inclusive. The Recreation Centre will be closed December 24, 25, 26 and 31 as well as January 1. Consult the public activities schedule for the holiday period (see above). Garbage and recycling collections will be held as usual on Thursdays.
You can still reach personnel for essential services (sewer backup and water main break, Municipal Patrol) by calling 514 428-5999 and emergency services (police, fire, ambulance) by dialing 9-1-1.
The Library will be closed December 24, 25, 26 and 31, as well as January 1 and 2.
Regular opening hours: December 27-30, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; January 3, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The City of Dorval launches a contest asking its residents to find a name for the new green space, located at the intersection of chemin du Bord-du-Lac–Lakeshore and Cloverdale Avenue, for which the construction will be completed in 2023. The contest will take place from December 9 to January 15, inclusive. Send an email to dorval@ville.dorval.qc.ca with the name you are suggesting, as well as your full name and address. Three names will then be selected among all the suggestions received and a public survey will be launched, from February 1 to 15, inviting citizens to vote for their preferred name. So be creative, original, and inspiring… Part of Dorval’s history is in your hands! The person who will have suggested the winning name will win an iPad (if more than one resident submitted the same winning name, a draw will be held among all of them). The grand unveiling of the name of this new park will take place on February 20 on the City’s various platforms.
PIERREFONDS-ROXBORONEW YEAR’S EVE CRAFTS: Come for a free friendly gathering where young and grown ups can make decorations to celebrate the arrival of 2023! A hot drink and cookies will be offered. Wednesday, December 28 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at William-G.-Boll Library, 110 Rue Cartier. Register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf1LciP4_sYMfv0mh7UhAqgE4aKH9tJ_hQuYpgG6la07AGnXg/viewform
FILM: Pierrefonds Library presents the film Clifford, the Big Red Dog, from the classic children’s books
Tuesday, December 27 from 2:00 pm to 3:40 pm at 13555 Pierrefonds Blvd. Free, but registration is required. Register at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScgcO7WnRGmfq9mWVjVNqfGPlI3A1gI3SFuMV7QX0ZTdi-kPQ/viewform
Survey: Sustainable Mobility Plan
In developing its Sustainable Mobility Plan, the Town of Kirkland is currently conducting a survey amongst citizens to better understand their year-round transportation habits and to subsequently address the challenges on its territory. Complete the questionnaire at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfMn-PAbd4EzpFq-Jt0_n70GhgOSpbMyL9zq-q6PPqY7VDkcg/viewform for a chance to win one of three certificates of a respective value of $100, $75 and $50, applicable for municipal programs! Hurry up... Survey ends January 4, 2023. Please note that this survey is for Kirkland residents only. All personal information and responses will be kept strictly confidential.
