Around the towns - West Island

DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUX: Library award: The public library of the city of Dollard-des-Ormeaux has won the Denis-Vaugeois Excellence Award at the very first Gala of the Public Library Awards of Quebec. The award aims to recognize the excellence of the development projects carried out since 2019 in public libraries. The evaluation criteria in which the city library stood out included improvement of the customer experience, overall quality of the project, functionality of the design, the “wow” effect, universal accessibility and the effort towards sustainable development. The library has almost doubled the number of seats thanks to the new mezzanine and expansion of the youth section, and a layout that includes a space reserved for teenagers, four study rooms, a computer lab offering technological workshops, as well as free access to the redesigned outdoor garden. The client was at the centre of the library renovation project. “The comfort and well-being of all our library users, from the youngest to the not so young, as well as the variety and quality of the services offered were at the heart of our concerns,” said Mayor Alex Bottausci. “I am proud to be able to say that it is mission accomplished all along the line!”
BEACONSFIELD: Are you over the age of 70? Register with the city to stay in touch. The city of Beaconsfield invites all citizens over the age of 70 to subscribe to its special list in order to ensure the best possible response should an emergency occur. This list appends the Vulnerable Person Registry. The registration process is simple and does not require filling out a form.
Those interested in subscribing to the list can do so by email at 70plus@beaconsfield.ca
Information requested: Include greeting (Mr./Ms.), first and last name, age, address, phone number, email address, and preferred language (French or English).
You should join the list because you are a person at risk and you must place yourself in voluntary isolation; to receive a monthly call from a city employee; to stay informed and get reliable information and advice; and to be able to share your needs in order to be redirected to appropriate resources.
If you do not have an email address, please contact us at 514 428-4400 etc. 4570 and leave a message. A city employee will call you back to finalize your registration.
DORVAL: Stay informed on the ADM’s soundscape management. In 2019, Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) developed an action plan to optimize soundscape management. As part of this action plan, ADM wishes to better inform the public about soundscape management.
ADM also provides WebTrak, a reference tool regarding soundscape, which provides near real-time information on flights. It makes it easier for citizens to follow flights and submit a noise complaint on specific flights. WebTrak displays flight tracks, aircraft types, altitudes, as well as the noise levels registered at the noise monitoring stations. To inform citizens quickly, ADM sends out a newsletter on soundscape every time a situation or an event alters it. Newsletters are available on ADM’s website. You can also subscribe to these newsletters in order to receive them by email.
KIRKLAND: Library rating: The Kirkland Library has earned as a five-ribbon rating as part of the BiblioQUALITÉ program.
The Town of Kirkland is proud to announce it has achieved an overall rating of 92% for the quality of the services offered at its library, earning a five-ribbon rating of excellence. Awarded by the BiblioQUALITÉ program, this rating recognizes, on an objective and sustainable basis, the investment efforts made in public libraries by each municipality that is a member of the Association des bibliothèques publiques du Québec (ABPQ) or a participating regional BIBLIO network. Each library is evaluated according to five quantifiable indicators that are fundamental to the proper functioning of a library. A score is awarded for each indicator and the total score determines the level reached by the municipality. A ribbon is then awarded for each level, with a five-ribbon rating representing excellence.
The indicators are: Acquisition expenses to develop diversified collections; flexible hours of operation; adequate surface area; sufficient seating capacity; qualified human resources, in addition to these criteria, two other elements are taken into account: A bonus if the library has abolished late fees and a penalty if the library membership is fee-based. For more information, visit biblioqualite.ca.
POINTE-CLAIRE: CLOSURE AND OBSTRUCTIONS: The city of Montreal has been carrying out work prior to the assessment of the main water line on Douglas-Shand Avenue, which will be closed to eastbound traffic between Highgate and Grassmere Avenues. As of Wednesday October 26, the work will cause partial obstructions on Cartier avenue between Highway 20 and Salisbury, as well as at Sainte-Claire Avenue. Controllers will be on site to ensure traffic flow. The road will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists at all times.
This work is part of the assessment process of Pointe-Claire’s main water line connecting the drinking water treatment plant to the reservoir, located north of Highway 20. It aims at identifying the condition of the line to prevent its deterioration and ensure the distribution of sufficient quantities of quality drinking water. The work could cause discoloured water throughout the territory, and results from a change of pressure in the water main that causes mineral particles that are naturally stuck to the walls of the pipe to become detached. It is recommended to let the water run for about 10 to 15 minutes until it is clear again before using it. The water remains drinkable unless specified otherwise.
PIERREFONDS-ROXBORO: Borough teams will soon be busy clearing snow from streets, sidewalks and bike paths. Here is how snow removal operations work in the borough: Spread salt and crushed stone as soon as roads and pavements are slippery; snow is cleared when there is an accumulation of at least 2.5 cm on pavements and streets. Snow is loaded when there is an accumulation of 10 to 15 cm. These operations are carried out continuously until the streets and sidewalks are clear and safe. The amount of snowfall, weather conditions and equipment failures can slow down the pace of operations.
During snow removal operations, roadways and sidewalks are categorized according to three levels of priority: 27 km of major arteries, major commercial streets, priority bus routes and reserved lanes, very narrow streets, etc. (Pierrefonds, Saint-Jean, des Sources); 20 km of collector roads, local commercial streets, regular bus routes, etc. (Pavillon, Sainte-Anne, Perron); 214 km of local streets. (Baldwin, Helene, Deauville.)
On-street parking is according to current regulations. In Pierrefonds-Roxboro, as of November 1, night parking on streets is prohibited between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m., until April 1 inclusively. On-street parking is also prohibited during snow accumulations in excess of 2.5 cm until the end of operations announced by the Borough. This regulation applies even during daytime. You must park your vehicle in your private driveway. Parking officers will circulate on the territory in order to enforce the by-law by issuing tickets.
Also note that it is forbidden to unload, push or throw snow on the road and pavements. This also applies to the contractor you have hired to clear your driveway, as you are responsible for their snow removal work. Respect the collection schedule by placing your bin at the edge of your property and not on the pavement. Place your garbage, recycling and waste bins at the curb at the appropriate time so that they do not interfere with operations.
