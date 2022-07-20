Around the Towns - West Island

POINTE-CLAIRE
Have you visited a park in Pointe-Claire in the past year? What activities did you do there? Are you satisfied with the sports equipment and facilities? What other sports or recreational facilities would you like to see in your city? The city wants to hear your opinion for the parks and green spaces master plan.
With a view to improving the municipal offer in terms of parks and green spaces, the city is launching an online survey to gather citizens’ opinions regarding parks and recreational facilities. From July 11 to August 4, go to the citizen consultation platform at https://itswhoweare.pointe-claire.ca/ to complete the survey. Answers obtained will help enrich the external firm’s analysis concerning the state of the current facilities and, in turn, help us better meet the needs of the community. All the information will be compiled in the parks and greenspaces master plan, which will allow our teams to plan all future work. Allow about 10 minutes to answer the questions. For information, call 514-630-1200 or email communications@pointe-claire.ca
BEACONSFIELDUntil September 15 a representative of Compteurs Lecomte will take the annual reading of your water meter. This is usually done from outside your home. If an indoor inspection is required, residents will be informed with a door hanger of the procedure to follow in order to do the water meter reading directly through the company’s website.
The period coincides with the city of Montreal’s drinking water sampling campaign. Until September 30, a city representative will travel around Beaconsfield and other West Island neighbourhoods to take samples of drinking water directly from the tap (of residences). This person will have an official identification card, a vehicle and a shirt with the city of Montreal logo and will visit homes to take samples. The by-law on the quality of drinking water requires municipalities to take annual samples of the drinking water in their distribution networks, from residents who agree to participate. The samples are then analyzed in the laboratory and the results are sent to the Ministry of the Environment (MDDELCC). Citizens who participated in this campaign will receive a letter with the official results from the city of Montreal’s laboratory in the fall of 2022.
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUXCultural Fridays continue in the Dollard-des-Ormeaux Library Garden, with Shakespeare in the Park: All Shall Be Well this Friday, July 22 at 7 p.m. With the financial support of the Conseil des arts de Montréal and presented by Repercussion Theatre: Locked down by Plague in London, Shakespeare writes King Lear… Over 400 years later, actors living through COVID-19 hear of this feat and decide to perform a compilation of Shakespeare’s plague-related scenes. There’s one catch: Master Shakespeare didn’t write about the plague — or so it seems. This playful show poignantly samples some of Shakespeare’s most beloved plays, songs, and sonnets.
On Friday, August 5, 2022 — 7 p.m. Rocket 56 lands at the Garden, the four-piece band from Montreal passionate about Rockabilly, Surf and Jump Blues music, always giving their all to bring you back to the wonderful Rock’n’roll years of the 50s. Come and see this great show where Rocket 56 will have you rocking and rolling!
On Friday, August 19 at 7 p.m. the Garden will be filled with The Music of James Taylor. Accomplished Montreal musician Denis Ducharme has assembled a group of musicians to present the music of James Taylor. This performance of Taylor classics and other selected gems is sure to please. Come for an evening in celebration of this legendary singer-songwriter’s music.
KIRKLANDTaking action against scams targeting seniors. Seniors are often the target of unscrupulous fraudsters who are looking to take advantage of their kindness and generosity. Earlier this month, police officers from SPVM Station 01 (PDQ) took action and helped two seniors who were victimized by the grandparent scam, a type of fraud that has been increasing dramatically since the beginning of May. These operations have led to the arrest of five people involved in scams targeting seniors.
The SPVM reminds all seniors to be vigilant and wary of people who ask you to transfer money or who try to obtain your credit card numbers or banking and personal information. If you have any questions regarding scams targeting seniors, you can always contact Police Station 1 of the SPVM at 514 280-0101.
Protect yourself by being aware of the most common telephone scams presented below. First there is the “grandparent scam” where the fraudster pretends to be the grandchild or a family member of the targeted victim. He claims to be in trouble and asks for money to be transferred to him immediately. The scammer is trying to create a sense of urgency so that his victim does not have time to think things over or contact another family member. The “CRA scam” is where the scammer pretends to be working for a government organization such as the Canada Revenue Agency and requests the immediate payment of alleged back taxes by credit card or electronic transfer. The scammer is taking advantage of the fact that seniors tend to trust people especially if they believe that are dealing with a government authority. Another scam is the “charity scam” where a scammer tries to profit from a natural disaster or a recent high-profile news event. The fraudster pretends to work for a legitimate charity or a charity that helps sick children and tries to profit from the generosity of seniors.
Finally, there is the “prize scam” where seniors receive a phone call informing them that they have won a lottery or sweepstakes. But, prior to receiving their prize, they are asked to pay an upfront fee. You never have to pay any fees or taxes to claim a legitimate prize.
To report any ill-intentioned person, contact your neighbourhood police station at 514-280-0101. For any emergency, dial 9-1-1. To report fraud, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or through their website at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.
