Around the Towns - West Island

BEACONSFIELD
This fall the Library will be offering parent-child French homework periods as part of the Fous du français project, aimed at promoting the use of the French language in daily life. Parent-child French homework sessions take place Tuesdays from 4 p.m. — 4:45 p.m. and from 5 p.m. — 5:45 p.m. The project is possible with the financial assistance of the Union des municipalités du Québec. Register at https://www.eventbrite.ca/o/ville-de-beaconsfield-city-of-beaconsfield-33281457749
Cancellation: Lap swim is cancelled on Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. due to lack of staff.
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUXThe town’s Living Library series continues on Sunday, October 23. Welcoming people with a life story to tell, these “human books” will be available for discussion in meetings that transcend barriers for a Sunday afternoon of sharing. The next event features Frank Pagnelli – DDO resident, artist and blogger now dedicated to the Multiple Sclerosis cause. In English. Register at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/inscription-bibliotheque-vivante-living-library-384159881547
Halloween on Ice comes to the Civic Centre arenas on Saturday, October 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. You like to skate and wear disguises? Are you brave enough to face your fears? The unique Halloween evening is organized for people like you! Bring your skates (and helmet for children aged 12 and under) and enjoy the arenas regardless of skating level. A surprise will be given to every participating child. Admission fee is $1 with costume, $2 without costume. The Pro shop will be open during the event for skate sharpening ($10) and skate rentals ($5).
DORVALPublic Library Week continues at the Dorval Library until Saturday.
“My Library, Beyond Words” is presented in collaboration with the Friends of the Library. This week of celebrating libraries across the province is a perfect time to come visit, sign up for a library membership, and discover the wealth of activities and services available to you at your own public library. Enjoy some special pop-up treats and surprises, sprinkled throughout the week. For all fall events and activities offered in Dorval visit https://www.ville.dorval.qc.ca/medias/files/en/other_publications/DorvalProgCultEn22.pdf
KIRKLANDLooking for Volunteers: Town council is calling for residents to serve on its Urban Planning Advisory Committee. Meetings of the committee, which is not decisional but makes recommendations to council, are held monthly and are not open to the public. The committee is responsible for reviewing various zoning, construction and subdivision projects in application of the town’s Urban Planning By-Laws and making recommendations in this respect, as well as with regards to minor exemptions and site planning and architectural integration programs. Professional skills in architecture and urban planning or a related field are considered an asset. To apply, submit a request by outlining your interests and background at urbanisme@ville.kirkland.qc.ca.
POINTE-CLAIREThe city will be felling dead or dangerous ash trees in Terra-Cotta Natural park until November 18 from Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Coolbreeze sector will be closed to user traffic from October 17 to 21, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Increased surveillance will be carried out to ensure safety. The Woodpecker, Little Preacher and Maple Trail trails converging on the Coolbreeze entrance will be closed and not accessible. These trees line the path along Saint-Louis Avenue, and Coolbreeze Avenue in the eastern part of the park. Some of the trees will be totemmed when possible, removing all branches and retaining part of the trunk, which contributes to the park’s biodiversity and provides shelter or a nesting site for birds and mammals. The work will require sections of the trails to be closed. For everyone’s safety during the work, park users are asked to stay outside the safety perimeters. New native trees will be planted in this sector in 2022 and 2023. Through the diversity of their species, they will ensure the development of a healthy urban forest.
PIERREFONDS-ROXBORO
Game Night: Every Friday until December 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. a collection of video games for Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch is available to children and teens for fun evenings at the Pierrefonds library.
New Water Main: The construction of a new drinking water main under boulevard Pierrefonds carried out over the past 18 months is now complete. The goal was to build a water main 90 cm in diameter and 2.2 km long to ensure access to drinking water for residents and businesses served by the Pierrefonds plant. The work took place mainly between de Riva-Bella and Sainte-Anne streets. In the second phase of the project, scheduled for 2023–2024, construction of the main will continue eastward as far as Saint-Jean. Other work has been incorporated into the project to limit the impact on the neighbourhood and traffic, including replacing secondary water and sewer pipes and sections of a sewer.
