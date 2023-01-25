Around the Towns - West Island

BEACONSFIELD
Seniors Weekly Drop-ins: Seniors Weekly Drop-ins begin Monday, January 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Library, 303 Beaconsfield Blvd. Come and meet ABOVAS (Volunteer Accompaniment of the West), the organization that pairs volunteers with seniors who need accompaniment for medical or social appointments. Learn more about the services offered, volunteer opportunities and the organization’s mission in an informal setting.
Dog Owners: Owning a dog comes with responsibilities and the City wishes to remind residents that By-Law BEAC-099 regarding animal welfare includes several provisions regarding the care and control of a dog in Beaconsfield. The purpose of this by-law is to hold dog owners accountable for the safety of the public and the animal. At all times, dogs must be leashed on public property, including all parks, sports fields and green spaces in the City of Beaconsfield. For private properties, the dog owner must at all times have control of the dog in order to prevent the animal from leaving the property. In addition, it is essential to have the necessary material in your possession to dispose of your animal’s excrement in a hygienic manner. We invite you to consult By-Law BEAC-099 for more information on this subject.
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUX
Winter Carnival: February 4, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Centennial Park.
As the cold takes over the streets and winter is in full swing, good news pops up: Our grand Winter Carnival is back in Centennial Park! Everyone is invited to embrace the crisp winter air for an evening of great fun on February 4 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Centennial Park. Tons of free activities are planned! Enjoy listening to some music while warming up by the bonfire. Children, teens and adults, come one, come all! Taffy on the snow; Rally; Skating and special lighting for the skating rink (skate loan size 6 and up. Limited quantities); Tobogganing (until sundown); Illuminated mini-putt; Heated igloo; Big bonfire; Food and drinks ($). Bring your headlamps and take a winter evening walk. Information: 514-684-1011
DORVAL
Organic Waste: With the aim of reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills and to achieve the government’s goal by 2025 as part of its strategy for the recovery of organic matter, the City of Dorval wishes to introduce the organic waste pickup to all multi-dwelling buildings on its territory. Managers of buildings of nine units or more are invited to contact the municipality as of now to implement this weekly pickup. The City will provide building managers with a consulting service that includes, among other things, personalized visits to help them set up this service. Interested managers must fill out a form. For more information on this initiative, please call 514 633-4046. Only building managers can contact the City. Tenants and owners of units must advise their building manager of their wish to implement the pickup service.
BLIND DATE WITH A BOOK | SECRET VALENTINE: Until February 14 at the Dorval Library (1401 Lakeshore), borrow from a selection of wrapped books for a surprise literary “blind date” and a chance to win a prize. Kids and teens can also enjoy a reading surprise with the “Secret Valentine” version for younger readers. Contest rules will be available at the Library and online at biblioweb.ville.dorval.qc.ca. Sponsored by the Friends of the Dorval Library.
PIERREFONDS-ROXBORO
Urban Planning Advisory Committee: Call for candidates: Do you work in the fields of architecture, urban planning, land-use planning or construction? Your community needs you to make recommendations and comments about urban planning and development! The Borough is recruiting enthusiastic and passionate residents to sit on its Urban Planning Advisory Committee (UPAC). The Committee is formed by members of the Borough Council as well as residents. Its mission is to analyze and make recommendations on various issues related to urban planning and development. The UPAC analyzes and makes recommendations and comments on all requests subjected to the Site Planning and Architectural Integration Program (SPAIP) by-law in effect. You must be a resident of Pierrefonds-Roxboro; Be open and rigorous in the analysis of files; Demonstrate an interest in issues related to urban planning; Have a desire to learn a few urban planning by-laws, particularly on-site planning and architectural integration plans (PIIA); Be available for approximately twelve evening meetings per year. Knowledge of architecture, building materials and heritage will be considered an asset. Send your resume no later than February 10, 4:30 p.m. By email: denise.blanchard@montreal.ca Or mail: Développement du territoire et études techniques Arrondissement de Pierrefonds-Roxboro, 13665, boulevard de Pierrefonds, Pierrefonds, QC. H9A 2Z4 Only selected candidates will be contacted.
POINTE CLAIRE
Literacy Day Reading: Broadcaster turned children’s book author Richard Dagenais, who has published a number of fun rhyming picture books, including Link the Skink and Kate the Skate, will do a reading at Pointe-Claire Library the morning of January 28 in connection with Family Literacy Day.
Call for Artist: The City of Pointe-Claire is currently looking for a West Island artist to join its Public Art Committee. This advisory committee’s mandate is to issue recommendations to support the development and promotion of works already present on its territory and to develop new public art projects rooted in the community. The person must be a resident of a Montreal West Island municipality; Professional experience in visual arts and recognition in the West Island arts community. The selection committee will prioritize applications from professional artists (as defined under the Status of the Artist Act) but encourages students, emerging and amateur artists to submit applications; Interest in issues surrounding public art and the integration of art into architecture and the environment; Involvement in the community; Curiosity and open-mindedness; Knowledge of French and English. The committee meets three to five times a year. Participation is a volunteer commitment. Apply before Monday, February 20, 2023 with a resumé and cover letter. By email: galerie.stewarthall@pointe-claire.ca or mail to: Pointe-Claire Public Art Committee Selection Committee, 176 Du Bord-du-Lac – Lakeshore Road, Pointe-Claire, Québec H9S 4J7 Information: 514-630-1254 or galerie.stewarthall@pointe-claire.ca
KIRKLAND
2023 Winter Carnival: Family Day on Saturday, January 28 at Meades Park from 11 am to 3 pm, 16950 Hymus Boulevard.
Join us as we launch our Winter Carnival festivities! Outdoor activities include inflatable games and lots of fun activities; Sleigh rides; Music and entertainment; Outdoor skating; Pony rides; BBQ; Maple taffy. Indoor activities include Public skating from 2 to 3:30 pm, Face painting and craft corner.
Seniors Social Lunch: Join us at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 3, for our annual Seniors Carnival Lunch. We will go back in time with Swing dancing and classic tunes from the ‘50s. A light lunch with coffee and tea will be served.
This takes place at the Sports Complex Reception Hall. An event not to be missed! Admission is $5 and tickets are on sale at the Sports Complex.
Family Bingo: At 7 pm Friday, February 3 at the Sports Complex Gymnasium. Bring the whole family to the Carnival Family Bingo! A fun activity for parents, teenagers and kids. Many prizes to be won, special cards for children and much more! Guaranteed fun for the whole family! Doors open at 6:30. Free admission.
Refreshments and snacks for sale on site.
To join our group of volunteers, please call 514 630-2719.
